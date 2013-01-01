« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Can Men and Women be Friends?  (Read 108 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Can Men and Women be Friends?
« on: Today at 01:29:58 PM »
Its an age old question and one that gets a mixed response, depending on who you ask and a variety of different things. Some say of course you, its 2020, don't be ridiculous. Others say no you cant, one fancies the other.

Here is an article on the subject, makes interesting reading;

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/men-and-women-cant-be-just-friends/

To give you an example, I work in the Civil Service in a massive office complex in the centre of Liverpool. I've spent years in the company of women as colleagues and some have, and continue to be, very close friends.

My family are old school builders however, and they are absolutely adamant that men and women cant be friends, they deduce that there is a romantic undertone from one of the people involved.

Now I was friends with a girl in work for years until one day we both admitted we actually fancied each other, but where had the transition from friends to romance come from?
Does it depend on the indiviudal concerned? Some of my mates (lads) are painfully uncomfortable talking to women, even in the workplace or in pubs, bars etc, yet I am happy to chat to anyone and everyone.

Whats everyone elses opinions?
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,721
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:40 PM »
Yes. I have a couple of female friends that I would consider to be close friends. One in particular when we go out, I would go back to her house and stay over. Been doing so for years. Never once has anything happened despite people suspecting it.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,395
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 01:37:40 PM
Yes. I have a couple of female friends that I would consider to be close friends. One in particular when we go out, I would go back to her house and stay over. Been doing so for years. Never once has anything happened despite people suspecting it.

Sound that Barney and spot on. I've got a boss mate who I've shared a bed with a few times, just to kip in.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:01:04 PM »
Of course they can. All of my close friends are female. I get on far better with females than I do males. These are long term friendships, one 25 years long and counting...

To be honest, I find those who say it's not possible to be quite closed minded and/or with limited experience of the opposite sex. They tend to see the opposite sex only in a kind of sexual way rather than being able to see past that to the human being beneath.

One of my best mates is a married woman in her 40s. We go out for long chats over coffee ever so often. Her husband is fully aware and we get on great. However, her mum (old school mum 😊) is convinced we must go to hotels and swing off the chandelier. Quite hilarious, but we just see each other as two human beings who get on well and value each other on that level. My own partner of 16 years has no problems with it either.

People who say men and women cannot be friends simply do not know how to be friends with the opposite sex themselves. Maybe don't get how it works, so dismiss the notion. They are totally wrong though, and they are seriously missing out.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:02:59 PM by Sons of pioneerS »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,566
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:02:51 PM »
Why can't they?
Logged

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:02:51 PM
Why can't they?
Some simply reduce everything down to sex when it comes to relationships between men and women.

I put that down, in part, to emotional immaturity.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,566
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:12:18 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Today at 02:05:39 PM
Some simply reduce everything down to sex when it comes to relationships between men and women.

I put that down, in part, to emotional immaturity.

That's their issue not anyone else's. The question shouldn't have to be asked.

It's the same as can a white person be a friend with a black person, if one's answer is no then it's an issue for the person not a general thing.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,943
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Can Men and Women be Friends?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:14:21 PM »
Absolutely they can, yes. My friendship group is pretty much 50/50.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 