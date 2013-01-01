Of course they can. All of my close friends are female. I get on far better with females than I do males. These are long term friendships, one 25 years long and counting...



To be honest, I find those who say it's not possible to be quite closed minded and/or with limited experience of the opposite sex. They tend to see the opposite sex only in a kind of sexual way rather than being able to see past that to the human being beneath.



One of my best mates is a married woman in her 40s. We go out for long chats over coffee ever so often. Her husband is fully aware and we get on great. However, her mum (old school mum 😊) is convinced we must go to hotels and swing off the chandelier. Quite hilarious, but we just see each other as two human beings who get on well and value each other on that level. My own partner of 16 years has no problems with it either.



People who say men and women cannot be friends simply do not know how to be friends with the opposite sex themselves. Maybe don't get how it works, so dismiss the notion. They are totally wrong though, and they are seriously missing out.