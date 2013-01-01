Its an age old question and one that gets a mixed response, depending on who you ask and a variety of different things. Some say of course you, its 2020, don't be ridiculous. Others say no you cant, one fancies the other.
Here is an article on the subject, makes interesting reading; https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/men-and-women-cant-be-just-friends/
To give you an example, I work in the Civil Service in a massive office complex in the centre of Liverpool. I've spent years in the company of women as colleagues and some have, and continue to be, very close friends.
My family are old school builders however, and they are absolutely adamant that men and women cant be friends, they deduce that there is a romantic undertone from one of the people involved.
Now I was friends with a girl in work for years until one day we both admitted we actually fancied each other, but where had the transition from friends to romance come from?
Does it depend on the indiviudal concerned? Some of my mates (lads) are painfully uncomfortable talking to women, even in the workplace or in pubs, bars etc, yet I am happy to chat to anyone and everyone.
Whats everyone elses opinions?