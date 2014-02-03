« previous next »
PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby

Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:08 AM
I think players are losing their composure in front of goal against us  because of who we are and the way we're playing.  Whether they'd admit it or not they're scared of us now and d9mt fancy their chances against us the way the once did.

It's not luck. We're in their heads. All of their heads.

I think you also have to give credit to our defenders and keeper, whilst opposition teams are making chances, our defenders are closing the angles to stop them becoming clear cut. For example the Defelou chance for Watford, Gomez forces him wider meaning that eventually Alisson has the angle pretty much covered whilst simultaneously cutting the angle for the cut back into the middle. Van Dijk is brillant at this, remember the Sissoko chance at Anfield last season. Also if you look at the Son chance yesterday where he 'should have made it 1-1', really? we'd got three defenders back at him to prevent a clear shot. They had that other chance which they probably should have scored but it was a very sharp chance. We missed quite a few really good chances, Ox, Salah, Mane, Firmino probably should have scored. We played well but were a little wasteful.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 11:54:51 AM
After timing that in a shocking way (kicked off just as I boarded a flight) it was interesting to read the reports of the game and then watch it back without any context.

Although generally most reports heap praise on the team, no one seemed to describe how dominant we really were. I know even the team and Klopp were unhappy about how we played at times in the second half. But this was at their ground, with a pain in arse manager and we should have been out of sight. Yet it seemed from the press that we didnt play well they had great chances and all the talk was of a handball or throw in that shouldn't have been awarded. There is a level of desperation out there to find any reason that we win other than the fact that we are that good.

Yes, they had a few chances (one glaring one) late in the game but we dominated them. The only opportunities in the first half they had were down to Hendo or Gomez getting caught on the ball and they were hardly chances. We could have scored 3 or 4, Bobby alone could have had a couple, but there were also great positions that chances were not created from. Final balls from Trent and Robbo not up to the usual standard, Mo and Sadio took the wrong option a few times yet still we dominated. Even in the second half there is a period from around 55-70 were they can't get near us.
What a team this is.

As for Tyler and his commentary, he is becoming a parody now. In the 2nd minute when ox hit the post, you would have never known, there was almost no reaction. I have no problem with him bringing up the 4-1 as it really is the last time they got anything from us, but the desperation for a goal late on was palpable.

Others have complained about Atkinson and I agree he gave us nothing, yet almost every time they felt contact they went down and got free kicks. Identical incidents against Henderson or Gini resulted in play on. Ironically as often happens with teams that get everything from a ref they start appealing for everything, even the ridiculous and for once he stopped. Anthony Taylor was far worse than him today.

Brilliant win. Now on to the Mancs. I hope their win gives them some confidence to attack us and then we better them.

MOTD spent half their analysis saying we were lucky with refereeing decisions. Henderson apparently handballed it and it should have been a Spurs throw and we "got away with one". And they used two incidents to say Robertson lucky not to be sent off.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 12:30:15 PM
He's quoting Klopp there mate. It's something he said before Christmas I think.

Ok then Klopp can...  ;D
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 12:30:15 PM
He's quoting Klopp there mate. It's something he said before Christmas I think.
It's from Klopp talking about the loss to Palace the other season and was in response to my post saying the draw to the Mancs was irrationally pissing me off when I look at our points tally!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:15:05 PM
It's from Klopp talking about the loss to Palace the other season and was in response to my post saying the draw to the Mancs was irrationally pissing me off when I look at our points tally!

I refer the honourable gentleman to the answer I gave...  ;D

  • Free at last!
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:06:36 PM
MOTD spent half their analysis saying we were lucky with refereeing decisions. Henderson apparently handballed it and it should have been a Spurs throw and we "got away with one". And they used two incidents to say Robertson lucky not to be sent off.

I haven't watch MOTD (and wont bother now!), but it was glaringly obvious when redknapp interviewed Hendo and asked him about the impact of VAR on the players, he asked incredulously was that about me! Its astonishing that having seen it replayed back anyone can think it hit his hand! its straight from his head onto Alli's hand.
As for all the stills of Robbo's challenge its incredible that there are journalists who use that to justify a call for a red, including the Sunday times using it as one of their game pictures. Again real time he stretches and plays the ball first, you can argue its a foul but probably not even any colour of card.
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:06:36 PM
MOTD spent half their analysis saying we were lucky with refereeing decisions. Henderson apparently handballed it and it should have been a Spurs throw and we "got away with one". And they used two incidents to say Robertson lucky not to be sent off.

Actually Lineker tried to interject over Murphys shite about Henderson being lucky by saying it was an Alli handball. Murphy just droned on. Piss poor pundit and paid a fortune for that level of trolling
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:32:49 PM
Actually Lineker tried to interject over Murphys shite about Henderson being lucky by saying it was an Alli handball. Murphy just droned on. Piss poor pundit and paid a fortune for that level of trolling

I can't bear Danny Murphy. Always had digs when Rafa replaced him with alonso, to the point where he came across as a right xenophobic prick.

alf a pound of braeburns!

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 02:08:10 PM
I can't bear Danny Murphy. Always had digs when Rafa replaced him with alonso, to the point where he came across as a right xenophobic prick.



Indeed he did - made a laughable comment about wanting to play for an English speaking manager when he fucked off t Chartlon. :wanker

Didn't have much time for him by the stage Rafa arrived anyway. Got sick of the sight of the lazy fucker strolling around the pitch.

He was good for a couple of years but never kicked on.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 05:54:50 AM
??? I think the cross came from our left side which Robertson and Virgil were defending.

It was interesting to see Spurs attack Robertson's side instead of Trent, when it's usually the other way round.

Yes, the cross did come from our left. I didn't notice anything particularly wrong with how Robertson or Virgil defended the cross, but on the replay it was clear either Gomez or Trent had failed to track the run. I don't know whose role it was but for sure someone should have been marking. I remember seeing the camera cut to Klopp who was absolutely furious.

Yeah, opponents usually attack down our right, I suppose because Trent is up a lot more than Robertson (no stats to back this up), or perhaps because Virgil tends to play on our left so attackers try to avoid him.

For the avoidance of doubt, I am not picking on our defenders; I was just pointing out that I don't think we played badly other than for a couple of errors which led to Spurs' big chances.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:06:36 PM
MOTD spent half their analysis saying we were lucky with refereeing decisions. Henderson apparently handballed it and it should have been a Spurs throw and we "got away with one". And they used two incidents to say Robertson lucky not to be sent off.

fuck them and their salty tears..haha..even better if they fume their heads off at every one of our win. Its should been this and that and this and that. They can never run out of excuses and will flip flop every decision and moments imaginable to fit their agenda and narrative.

the lo celso and son shots seriously had me worried though. If it were on target then for sure it would have gone in. No alisson could have saved that.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:40:12 PM
fuck them and their salty tears..haha..even better if they fume their heads off at every one of our win. Its should been this and that and this and that. They can never run out of excuses and will flip flop every decision and moments imaginable to fit their agenda and narrative.

the lo celso and son shots seriously had me worried though. If it were on target then for sure it would have gone in. No alisson could have saved that.

I thought the Lo Celso one was going in to be honest. Allison had already gone toward the right and the ball went toward the gaping hole on Allison's left and for that split second I thought 1-1.
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:06:36 PM
MOTD spent half their analysis saying we were lucky with refereeing decisions. Henderson apparently handballed it and it should have been a Spurs throw and we "got away with one". And they used two incidents to say Robertson lucky not to be sent off.

I dont remember it being that bad but I guess plucky olde Spurs were denied a win by that diving cheat Mane. If the ref had given them the throwin then they would have won 6-0 as they clearly had the better chances. Oh and VAR clearly missed Hendos handball and should have awarded a red card to him. Bloody LiVARpool and their brown envelopes that is ruining this years league.
#JFT96

  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 02:08:10 PM
I can't bear Danny Murphy. Always had digs when Rafa replaced him with alonso, to the point where he came across as a right xenophobic prick.

and he now thinks Grealish would be great for Liverpool cos he'd be better than Naby Keita  ;D

He's a xenaphobic prick, shouldn't be employed for that reason alone, but it's probably an attractive trait to many in the media these days sadly.
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:23:45 PM
I refer the honourable gentleman to the answer I gave...  ;D



I will take your advice on board every time I think about it ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

  • Posts: 4,103
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: RobbieRedman on January 11, 2020, 09:28:11 PM
Mourinho will never change  ;D


I sent a similar pic to a mate saying the same thing
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

  • Posts: 2,119
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Of all the attributes this team has in spades I think one of the most admirable is it's patience. Slow, steady, calm when we need to be. Lethal when it counts.

Fabinho's back next week, lads.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:02:28 PM
and he now thinks Grealish would be great for Liverpool cos he'd be better than Naby Keita  ;D

He's a xenaphobic prick, shouldn't be employed for that reason alone, but it's probably an attractive trait to many in the media these days sadly.

Out of all our former players turned pundit, Murphy is the nastiest most clueless prick of them all.
  • Posts: 29,754
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:47:36 PM
Out of all our former players turned pundit, Murphy is the nastiest most clueless prick of them all.

More bitter than Lawro, and that's saying something.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:10:58 PM
Of all the attributes this team has in spades I think one of the most admirable is it's patience. Slow, steady, calm when we need to be. Lethal when it counts.

Fabinho's back next week, lads.

It's taken a couple of years for the players be comfortable with this sort of patience. Many times in other seasons under Klopp we have tried to be patient, in attack and defence and we might of succumbed to a late goal (maybe lack of belief or niggling doubt) or ended up forcing the attack and not finding a late goal. Home crowd would get restless and now that patience has also been reflected in the crowd. They feel more comfortable and that helps the players on the pitch.

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Silverbird on Yesterday at 02:44:16 PM
I thought the Lo Celso one was going in to be honest. Allison had already gone toward the right and the ball went toward the gaping hole on Allison's left and for that split second I thought 1-1.

Yep, same here. Was a dangerous ball in and you just see it in your mind before its happened. Once I saw it going back across goal Id made peace with it being 1-1. Felt harder to miss!
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:44:33 PM
Yep, same here. Was a dangerous ball in and you just see it in your mind before its happened. Once I saw it going back across goal Id made peace with it being 1-1. Felt harder to miss!
The stream I was watching had a big time lag on it and froze a few times so I had a text commentary going in a separate window. I could see on the text that they'd missed an absolute sitter, but when it actually came up on the stream a couple of minutes later I still couldn't believe it didn't go in.  :o
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Apart from their 2 chances, we controlled the game, and played well within ourselves for large periods.  Fabinho coming back now is definitely massive.  Hopefully Matip back too so we are well covered at the back.
  • Posts: 4,543
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:49:18 PM
More bitter than Lawro, and that's saying something.

Oi, whats wrong with Lawro?

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

  • Yeah right..
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jan/12/tottenham-liverpool-jose-mourinho-cynicism-supporters-fear

Quote
Admittedly Mourinho has had some past success in nullifying the threat of Salah. Alas, leaving him on the bench at Stamford Bridge for a year and then sending him on loan to Fiorentina is no longer a viable option.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

  • underdearm
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 08:11:23 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2020/jan/12/tottenham-liverpool-jose-mourinho-cynicism-supporters-fear

The article is spot on about Mourinho. It enraged a few Spurs fans, god knows why. His post-match comments show nothing whatsoever has changed about the man. Always looking for excuses, cynical and deluded. Poch may have been struggling, but if I was a Spurs fan I'd be totally pissed about the management change.
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Caligula? on January 11, 2020, 11:09:57 PM
This whole "we had more rest than they did, they've played more games" etc seems to only matter in regards to cumulative fatigue, no? Such as certain players likelier to get injured due to an intense schedule? I say that because you wouldn't have known that we rested our first team last weekend if you watched that second half. And even going back before the new year, Wolves had only 48 hours between games before we played them and we had 24 more hours worth of rest, and they matched us all the way. Spurs put out a full strength line up in the FA Cup while we rested everyone and they didn't look any less tired than we did. If anything we looked leggier in the second half. And unless United pick up an injury or two against Wolves on Wednesday, that extra game they have isn't going to impact their performance one bit come next weekend. They're not going to come to Anfield more "tired" or other such bollocks. Having more time off seems to put us off our groove.
Trade-off, I suppose.

You rest more, you wear off a little fatigue but then you lose rhythm - for a short while. Light training and a game against an easy opponent lets you maintain some of that rhythm, but it does not really do much for the pace and intensity.

Its a trade-off and this has ALWAYS been the case for us and everyone else in January and February. Even pre-Premier League era.

People say January(and February) has been Jurgen's problem months, but these have been all our managers' problem months, because January is right after the Christmas schedule- and that has always been hectic. It's also almost in the middle of the season and most coaches optimize their training for a specific half- midtables and relegation favorites optimize for the start of the season, while top-half teams usually optimize for the 2nd half of the season. Form across the league is either slowly picking up or coming down during those months and so results are always mixed.
It's been a problem month each season for every team in the league.

January is more about winning games trough tactics.
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

  • Posts: 4,103
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:16:25 PM
Trade-off, I suppose.

You rest more, you wear off a little fatigue but then you lose rhythm - for a short while. Light training and a game against an easy opponent lets you maintain some of that rhythm, but it does not really do much for the pace and intensity.

Its a trade-off and this has ALWAYS been the case for us and everyone else in January and February. Even pre-Premier League era.

People say January(and February) has been Jurgen's problem months, but these have been all our managers' problem months, because January is right after the Christmas schedule- and that has always been hectic. It's also almost in the middle of the season and most coaches optimize their training for a specific half- midtables and relegation favorites optimize for the start of the season, while top-half teams usually optimize for the 2nd half of the season. Form across the league is either slowly picking up or coming down during those months and so results are always mixed.
It's been a problem month each season for every team in the league.

January is more about winning games trough tactics.

I think it was just a case that we set a frenetic pace. This was Klopp employing his most energetic gegenpressing tactics. We were all over the pitch. The ball was pinging everywhere first to absolutely every second and third ball. We should have and were expecting to have killed this game off in the first half so we could sit back in the second half but we weren't clinical enough and had to dig deep into reserves to try and keep up the pace for the last 30minutes.

I think we'll see the same next week and I expect us to be much more clinical and really put in a memorable win over that lot. The boys will be fired up after they nicked 2 of our points earlier in the season.
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 09:52:23 PM
I think it was just a case that we set a frenetic pace. This was Klopp employing his most energetic gegenpressing tactics. We were all over the pitch. The ball was pinging everywhere first to absolutely every second and third ball. We should have and were expecting to have killed this game off in the first half so we could sit back in the second half but we weren't clinical enough and had to dig deep into reserves to try and keep up the pace for the last 30minutes.

I think we'll see the same next week and I expect us to be much more clinical and really put in a memorable win over that lot. The boys will be fired up after they nicked 2 of our points earlier in the season.
This is the period where a need for finishing becomes crucial, but as always one of our front three is always on form. I feel we will see the impact of Minamino- who can either fashion more clear cut chances or finish clinically- in such games, but only at a later stage this season. Mid Feb to March we'll see form pick up as usual. As we've seen previously under Klopp, Rodgers, Rafa, Ged, Kenny(1st spell) etc..
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

  • Posts: 4,103
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:04:54 PM
This is the period where a need for finishing becomes crucial, but as always one of our front three is always on form. I feel we will see the impact of Minamino- who can either fashion more clear cut chances or finish clinically- in such games, but only at a later stage this season. Mid Feb to March we'll see form pick up as usual. As we've seen previously under Klopp, Rodgers, Rafa, Ged, Kenny(1st spell) etc..

Yes. We've taken that end of season form helped by seeing every game as a cup final helped that you can see the finishing line and up the pace to finish strongly and applied it to the whole first half of the season. Every 3 points are fought tooth and nail for. We're determined not to have any regrets come May.
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

  • Posts: 1,735
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:47:36 PM
Out of all our former players turned pundit, Murphy is the nastiest most clueless prick of them all.

He is a bit of a tool, as Roy Keane would say.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:53:38 PM
He is a bit of a tool, as Roy Keane would say.

I pity the fool, as Mr. T would say...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Jose was clueless because this Liverpool isn't like the teams he faced in the past that he got joy against, we're an efficient machine and shitshousery won't work against us because we've also got shitshouse players ourselves.
  • Posts: 7,316
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:10:58 PM
Of all the attributes this team has in spades I think one of the most admirable is it's patience. Slow, steady, calm when we need to be. Lethal when it counts.

Fabinho's back next week, lads.
Fab will find it difficult to win back his place in the starting lineup!  6 clean PL sheets since he's out!   LOL
My 12yr old son asked me

  • Posts: 3,441
Re: PL Spurs 0 v Liverpool 1 36 Bobby
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 02:08:10 PM
I can't bear Danny Murphy. Always had digs when Rafa replaced him with alonso, to the point where he came across as a right xenophobic prick.


Absolute w##ker that loves the sound of his own voice, I switch off as soon as he opens his mouth.
