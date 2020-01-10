« previous next »
West Ham away ticket details

matt_lfc

West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 01:39:49 PM
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday January 29, kick off 7.45pm GMT.

We have received a total allocation of 3,000 stand tickets for this all ticket fixture at the London Stadium.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket prices

Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young adults (U21): £25
Junior (U16): £25

Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.

Hospitality members

Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, premium level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.

Disabled supporters

Within the allocation, we have received 21 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during season 2018-19.

Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, please click here.

Ticket sales

The below sales will take place ONLINE only.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:

12 or more games: from 8.15am on Wednesday January 15 until 10.45am on Thursday January 16.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

11 or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm on Thursday January 16.

10 or more games: from 2pm on Thursday January 16.
Tommypig

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 01:44:25 PM
I thought this was odds on for a random selection of season ticket Membership card entry tickets instead of Paper as they use the same system as Crystal Palace.
weebroalan

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 01:45:33 PM
Quote from: Tommypig on January 10, 2020, 01:44:25 PM
I thought this was odds on for a random selection of season ticket Membership card entry tickets instead of Paper as they use the same system as Crystal Palace.
Maybe because its a midweek game rearranged at late notice it might be logistically more challenging for them to do so.

Do you know if any other clubs use the same system?
Tommypig

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 01:46:51 PM
there was apparently definately 1 other but I can't remember.
RedPat

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 02:04:52 PM
Last season 11 was the guaranteed sale and the initial notice advertised down to 8.This season 12 is the guaranteed sale initial notice down to 10 sold out on 7 last season hoping for similar being that its midweek.
redgriffin73

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 02:30:46 PM
Quote from: Tommypig on January 10, 2020, 01:46:51 PM
there was apparently definately 1 other but I can't remember.

This was the only other one they mentioned I think?
ant

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 02:48:40 PM
Quote from: weebroalan on January 10, 2020, 01:45:33 PM
Maybe because its a midweek game rearranged at late notice it might be logistically more challenging for them to do so.

Do you know if any other clubs use the same system?

prem teams using same tech company :

http://www.fortressgb.com/clients/

as LFC use :

everton
saints
hammers
blades
norwich
foxes
palace
brighton
arsenal
man city
villa
watford
newcastle
wolves

might not all be using membership card technology - YNWA !
MKB

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 10, 2020, 06:10:23 PM
Anyone able to answer this question I posted in the Away Grounds forum?  If so, most useful would be to answer it there.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=95677.msg16966227#msg16966227


Quote from: MKB on December 29, 2019, 03:02:57 AM
Has anyone tried to get to Hackney Wick after the game?

Are we physically stopped from going that way?

If you did it, was it possible to actually get on a train, given that they will be full from Stratford?

jizzspunk

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 11, 2020, 10:55:23 PM

You will be pushed in the direction of Stratford upon exiting the turnstiles from past games here...I don't think they will allow you to turn right..which is the direction you need to go for Hackney Wick..so you would have to walk around the stadium in theory...which is doable

There can be gaps in the service on the Orange line come latter part of the evening..a bit more pot luck than your standard tube..you might wait 20 minutes for a train..and that's not taking into account a possible queue into station
Hightown Phil

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 12, 2020, 08:03:31 AM
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 11, 2020, 10:55:23 PM
You will be pushed in the direction of Stratford upon exiting the turnstiles from past games here...I don't think they will allow you to turn right..which is the direction you need to go for Hackney Wick..so you would have to walk around the stadium in theory...which is doable

There can be gaps in the service on the Orange line come latter part of the evening..a bit more pot luck than your standard tube..you might wait 20 minutes for a train..and that's not taking into account a possible queue into station

Just go to Pudding Mill Lane for the DLR.
Alf

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 12, 2020, 11:30:44 AM
Quote from: MKB on January 10, 2020, 06:10:23 PM
Anyone able to answer this question I posted in the Away Grounds forum?  If so, most useful would be to answer it there.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=95677.msg16966227#msg16966227

Ive got a mate whos a STH there he goes to Hackney Wick after every game. So its possible, that said he doesnt get the train & normally leaves before 90 minutes if theyre losing.
Craig S

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 12, 2020, 11:41:26 AM
You can get to Hackney, just turn right and walk along the river until the bridge.

We have gone that way the last 2 seasons. Dunno about trains though cos we went to a pub.
RainbowFlick

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 12, 2020, 11:50:19 AM
Any guesses what this will drop to? Just so I know who to annoy for a spare...  ;D
Alf

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 12, 2020, 12:01:30 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 12, 2020, 11:50:19 AM
Any guesses what this will drop to? Just so I know who to annoy for a spare...  ;D

Villa sold out on 10, we had 3001 tickets there.
WISC

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 10:50:40 AM
Quote from: Alf on January 12, 2020, 12:01:30 PM
Villa sold out on 10, we had 3001 tickets there.
Think Villa went back up and sold out on 6 or 7 on late availability. Hoping West Ham is the same, especially with it being mid-week.
RedsofAnfield

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 02:13:49 PM
There might be some pairs on the general sale left (west ham site), they don't allow you to break a pair into singles.. I managed to pick up a single this morning, not sure if there are any left now though.
lukechaf08

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 03:20:43 PM
Anybody aware of the blocks the away end will be? Half tempted to nab one in their end if one comes up close to the away end  ;D
PaulKS

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 03:27:15 PM
Our blocks in blue

lukechaf08

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 03:31:05 PM
Quote from: PaulKS on January 13, 2020, 03:27:15 PM
Our blocks in blue



Cheers mate did see that but wanted to double check someone knew that was definite
Hightown Phil

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 03:31:42 PM
One of the worst places to go in most grounds would be next to the away end.
Schmarn

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 13, 2020, 05:43:58 PM
Quote from: RedsofAnfield on January 13, 2020, 02:13:49 PM
There might be some pairs on the general sale left (west ham site), they don't allow you to break a pair into singles.. I managed to pick up a single this morning, not sure if there are any left now though.

Think there may be a few of us dotted around, mate. Quite a lot went to general sale. Might be the only PL ground where that has happened for our game.




RedsofAnfield

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 14, 2020, 11:59:54 AM
Quote from: Schmarn on January 13, 2020, 05:43:58 PM
Think there may be a few of us dotted around, mate. Quite a lot went to general sale. Might be the only PL ground where that has happened for our game.






Yeah I should have waited, i bought before the ticket exchange opened; it seems now there are a lot of singles floating around the stadium
Danny Boy

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 14, 2020, 12:20:55 PM
Quote from: RedsofAnfield on January 14, 2020, 11:59:54 AM
Yeah I should have waited, i bought before the ticket exchange opened; it seems now there are a lot of singles floating around the stadium

I was tempted to do this yesterday as there's loads of tickets about but they're £72! In comparison a mate has got me a ticket for Watford away right next to the away section for £30.
Hightown Phil

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:23:29 AM
These queues are getting silly now on the site. There's never been a queue for an initial away in history and at 8.18 it says 20 minutes.
MKB

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:25:08 AM
I got mine done, but I see there's now an 18-minute queue.

Unusual to get the website queue on a PL away game.  If there are so many people on 12+ credits, they should have started on a higher number and had an extra sale.
MKB

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:27:02 AM
Someone's just changed the maximum allowed concurrent sessions I think, because two sessions on 18 minutes just went straight in.
monkeyharris

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:27:49 AM
First time I've had to q for an away game i think
duvva

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:35:52 AM
Its probably due to loads of people still hoping for Man Utd tickets
Tommypig

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 08:38:08 AM
Quote from: duvva on January 15, 2020, 08:35:52 AM
Its probably due to loads of people still hoping for Man Utd tickets

exactly that seems to be the issue and Atletico is still there as well
Craig S

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 10:07:34 AM
Quote from: duvva on January 15, 2020, 08:35:52 AM
Its probably due to loads of people still hoping for Man Utd tickets

Yes, I think it's that. There are thousands spamming refresh on the site. I am hoping they close the site before Atletico sale.
Shanklygates

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 15, 2020, 06:08:34 PM
You don't expect a queue for aways even when it's a larger allocation but 3 Qs in 2 days now
Dan The Man 28373

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 16, 2020, 11:45:00 AM
Managed to get one at the back of the upper tier this morning (on 11 aways).  Slim pickings after the initial sale, but in is in!!  I didn't want to risk there not being any further sales in a week or so.
Philipm20

Re: West Ham away ticket details
January 18, 2020, 09:38:24 AM
Tickets from first sale arrived this morning
Dan The Man 28373

Re: West Ham away ticket details
Today at 10:49:19 AM
Ticket arrived today from the 2nd round of sales (11+ aways).
