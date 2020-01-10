Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against West Ham United on Wednesday January 29, kick off 7.45pm GMT.



We have received a total allocation of 3,000 stand tickets for this all ticket fixture at the London Stadium.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket prices



Adult: £30

Over 65: £25

Young adults (U21): £25

Junior (U16): £25



Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.



Hospitality members



Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, premium level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.



Disabled supporters



Within the allocation, we have received 21 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during season 2018-19.



Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, please click here.



Ticket sales



The below sales will take place ONLINE only.



Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:



12 or more games: from 8.15am on Wednesday January 15 until 10.45am on Thursday January 16.



Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.



The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.



11 or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm on Thursday January 16.



10 or more games: from 2pm on Thursday January 16.