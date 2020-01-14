Actually, quite a few posters to this thread doubted that Meghan has been particularly singled out by certain tabloid publications. She has. So I find myself asking why? It seems quite obvious to me.
They generally all get a battering, especially the women who married into the family. The likes of Diana, Sarah Ferguson and Camilla would have had tonnes of shite and wild headlines if they were around at this time so its not the case that she is the only one to have suffered abuse.
That said, its clear that one of the reasons she has gotten this shite is because she is mixed race. That and having a sister in law that is white and of a more supposed ‘normal’ and traditional background means that the contrast is even stark.