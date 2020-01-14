« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals  (Read 8898 times)

Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #400 on: January 14, 2020, 04:49:46 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January 13, 2020, 02:32:05 PM





It's just criticism though, isn't it?...

Thought this was really excellent by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu in expressing to Phillip Schofield just how tiresome it is to be constantly asked for 'evidence' of shit which should be obvious and which it shouldn't be your responsibility to be educating people about. (Twitter video)

https://twitter.com/SholaMos1/status/1216731171658354690
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #401 on: January 14, 2020, 05:38:35 PM »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on January 14, 2020, 01:19:43 PM
Just googled this: Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin are the only three states with laws on the books that treat 17-year-olds as adults in criminal court.

Im not sure of your point mate? Is it about the 16 year old and the 15 year old from the same class?
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #402 on: January 14, 2020, 05:48:12 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 13, 2020, 11:13:21 PM
Queen Liz gets paid for image rights by the Royal Mint and Royal Mail.

Really ?

Thats so ridiculous Im not sure if you're taking the piss.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #403 on: January 14, 2020, 05:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 14, 2020, 05:38:35 PM
Im not sure of your point mate? Is it about the 16 year old and the 15 year old from the same class?
Is that true? I understood that common sense was applied by the CPS in such cases. Are there extenuating circumstances (such as, maybe, the girl suffering from significant learning difficulties)?
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #404 on: January 14, 2020, 06:43:13 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 14, 2020, 05:48:34 PM
Is that true? I understood that common sense was applied by the CPS in such cases. Are there extenuating circumstances (such as, maybe, the girl suffering from significant learning difficulties)?

Sorry JC, its not an actual case I know about, but it is the Law as far as I know. Hopefully generally common sense does generally apply.
Its interesting you had the girl as the victim (The hypothetical 15 year old) If a girl is 16 and boy 15 is that  better?

EDIT - GOING WAY OFF TRACK SORRY
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #405 on: January 14, 2020, 08:29:22 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 14, 2020, 06:43:13 PM
Sorry JC, its not an actual case I know about, but it is the Law as far as I know. Hopefully generally common sense does generally apply.
Its interesting you had the girl as the victim (The hypothetical 15 year old) If a girl is 16 and boy 15 is that  better?

EDIT - GOING WAY OFF TRACK SORRY
I actually thought of that while I was writing it, but as it was a hypothetical, and it is almost always that way round, it sufficed.

Anyway, I think your claim/scenario never happens. The relative ages is always taken into account. Though, you could prove me wrong by citing an example to the contrary.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #406 on: January 15, 2020, 01:00:35 PM »
I just happened on a link to this article:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-double-standards-royal

Some of these have already been listed in this thread, but this longer list - surely - is hard to ignore or dismiss.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #407 on: January 15, 2020, 01:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on January 14, 2020, 04:49:46 PM
It's just criticism though, isn't it?...

Thought this was really excellent by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu in expressing to Phillip Schofield just how tiresome it is to be constantly asked for 'evidence' of shit which should be obvious and which it shouldn't be your responsibility to be educating people about. (Twitter video)

https://twitter.com/SholaMos1/status/1216731171658354690

Yes this is excellent
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #408 on: January 15, 2020, 06:16:25 PM »
They were talking about this on NPR (American radio) this morning, and hearing outsiders talk about it really brought home how weird and dysfunctional the British public/press/royal family relationship is. It's this bizarre toxic love-hate thing.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #409 on: January 15, 2020, 08:27:31 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 15, 2020, 01:00:35 PM
I just happened on a link to this article:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-double-standards-royal

Some of these have already been listed in this thread, but this longer list - surely - is hard to ignore or dismiss.

Don't think anyone is arguing against the fact that she has been targeted due to her race. Clearly there has been an attack on her.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #410 on: January 15, 2020, 11:28:48 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 15, 2020, 08:27:31 PM
Don't think anyone is arguing against the fact that she has been targeted due to her race. Clearly there has been an attack on her.
Actually, quite a few posters to this thread doubted that Meghan has been particularly singled out by certain tabloid publications. She has. So I find myself asking why? It seems quite obvious to me.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #411 on: January 15, 2020, 11:50:27 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 15, 2020, 11:28:48 PM
Actually, quite a few posters to this thread doubted that Meghan has been particularly singled out by certain tabloid publications. She has. So I find myself asking why? It seems quite obvious to me.

They generally all get a battering, especially the women who married into the family. The likes of Diana, Sarah Ferguson and Camilla would have had tonnes of shite and wild headlines if they were around at this time so its not the case that she is the only one to have suffered abuse.

That said, its clear that one of the reasons she has gotten this shite is because she is mixed race. That and having a sister in law that is white and of a more supposed ‘normal’ and traditional background means that the contrast is even stark.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #412 on: January 16, 2020, 05:35:22 AM »
Johnathan Pie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbE0El17H00

Ginger toff picks his wife over his nan

 ;D
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 06:37:23 PM »
No more public money and theyve been stripped of their titles, bloody hell!
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 06:45:55 PM »
Not stripped of, just agreed not to use the title. I think that gives them the leeway to strike whatever deals they want; otherwise they would have had the palace adjudicating what was acceptable or not. Intend to pay back the 2.4m on the cottage so they can keep using it as private individuals.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 06:52:43 PM »
I wouldnt be surprised if its something along the lines of they can use the brand outside of the UK the way actors sometimes do adverts they wouldnt usually do on the understanding they are not shown in their home country.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 07:28:12 PM »
Can't wait for the Oprah interview.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:28:12 PM
Can't wait for the Oprah interview.

Make sure you have a box of tissues with you, itll be emotional.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 07:42:10 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:45:55 PM
Not stripped of, just agreed not to use the title. I think that gives them the leeway to strike whatever deals they want; otherwise they would have had the palace adjudicating what was acceptable or not. Intend to pay back the 2.4m on the cottage so they can keep using it as private individuals.

How different is that from being stripped off? It is as if United came out to say Pogba agreed not to wear the armband so as to focus on his football.

Anyway, I hardly know what losing HRH means? Is that to say they are no longer Duke and Duchesses? Or now their patent would need filing as "Sussex Un-royal"?
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 PM »
So Fuck off Piers Moron... the queen knew months ago. Apologise you media moron.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 PM »
Freudian slip typo there.😆
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 07:47:45 PM »
Fair play, they've stepped away, are paying back the money owed on the cottage and won't be using the royal titles like most were demanding. Yet they'll still get more grief than the nonce-sympathiser Andrew.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 07:49:27 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:44:35 PM
Freudian slip typo there.😆

Think its an auto correct on here
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 07:50:28 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:45:55 PM
Not stripped of, just agreed not to use the title. I think that gives them the leeway to strike whatever deals they want; otherwise they would have had the palace adjudicating what was acceptable or not. Intend to pay back the 2.4m on the cottage so they can keep using it as private individuals.

Agreed to not use the titles. Is that like a football manager leaving by mutual consent? :D
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 07:52:05 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:44:35 PM
Freudian slip typo there.😆
Actually, RAWK uses the swear filter to change his name to moron. :)
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 PM »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:49:27 PM
Think it’s an auto correct on here
Yep. I just tested it (the edit appears in preview mode).
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 08:01:48 PM »
they're going to make a shit load, paying back 2.4m lol Harry has £30m in the bank from his late mother and what not. Just a shell game.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 08:14:06 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 08:01:48 PM
they're going to make a shit load, paying back 2.4m lol Harry has £30m in the bank from his late mother and what not. Just a shell game.

Charles still gives him £2.5 million a year, and that doesnt get counted in the money Harry gets from the taxpayer. So when they say they are not going to be taking money from the state, that only the small amount they get directly from the state, not what Charles gets from the state and then give his children each year.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:14:06 PM
Charles still gives him £2.5 million a year, and that doesnt get counted in the money Harry gets from the taxpayer. So when they say they are not going to be taking money from the state, that only the small amount they get directly from the state, not what Charles gets from the state and then give his children each year.

And the 'inheritance' from Diana came from the divorce from Charlie boy, which came from us... 
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 PM »
If they get short of the filthy lucre, they could always get parts in the next series of The Crown...

They might even play themselves...
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 PM »
Which money are they referring to? They already said they wouldnt take the tax payers money?
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on January  9, 2020, 03:28:54 PM
One of the first things I would do in an Independent Scotland is cut links (and financial assistance) to this lot, but I can totally understand why M&H would do what they are doing considering the daily bombardment of racism and misogyny they have to put up with. Other 'royals' float around doing sod all, expect to be paid and for everyone to be deferential to them, you have to ask what is so different about this young couple that they get the hate others dont. I`d guess they see which way the wind has already and blown and are saying "sod this".

I don't care much for the royals and absolutely despised the last televised Royal Wedding for a number of reasons. But I feel a sense of sympathy and solidarity with Meghan. Thank God they're out of that cesspool of hate. Way too toxic for anyone, let alone a new mother to have to live through that. Since Day 1 the tabloids have been comparing her unfavourably to Kate...Things that Kate was once lauded for, Meghan would be lambasted. (Isn't that the very definition of bigotry/prejudice?) And always with that thinly disguised hint of racism and a note of "who does she think she is?" / "This uppity bitch doesn't know her place!" And people like Piers Moron being paid to pour fuel on this public hate campaign. It has been despicable and painful to watch and I for one am glad she's getting out.

Couldn't give two shits what Harry does or doesn't do as a Royal, but I respect him a tonne for protecting his wife and child.
Re: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as senior royals
« Reply #432 on: Today at 03:48:02 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 10:42:43 PM
And the 'inheritance' from Diana came from the divorce from Charlie boy, which came from us...
But don't forget that Diana had that kindergarten job before she met Charlie, a lot of the money came from there....
