One of the first things I would do in an Independent Scotland is cut links (and financial assistance) to this lot, but I can totally understand why M&H would do what they are doing considering the daily bombardment of racism and misogyny they have to put up with. Other 'royals' float around doing sod all, expect to be paid and for everyone to be deferential to them, you have to ask what is so different about this young couple that they get the hate others dont. I`d guess they see which way the wind has already and blown and are saying "sod this".



I don't care much for the royals and absolutely despised the last televised Royal Wedding for a number of reasons. But I feel a sense of sympathy and solidarity with Meghan. Thank God they're out of that cesspool of hate. Way too toxic for anyone, let alone a new mother to have to live through that. Since Day 1 the tabloids have been comparing her unfavourably to Kate...Things that Kate was once lauded for, Meghan would be lambasted. (Isn't that the very definition of bigotry/prejudice?) And always with that thinly disguised hint of racism and a note of "who does she think she is?" / "This uppity bitch doesn't know her place!" And people like Piers Moron being paid to pour fuel on this public hate campaign. It has been despicable and painful to watch and I for one am glad she's getting out.Couldn't give two shits what Harry does or doesn't do as a Royal, but I respect him a tonne for protecting his wife and child.