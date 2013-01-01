Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition (Read 9114 times)
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #320 on:
Yesterday
at 02:17:12 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #321 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:05 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #322 on:
Yesterday
at 12:25:41 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo</a>
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #323 on:
Yesterday
at 03:41:40 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #324 on:
Yesterday
at 04:25:47 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #325 on:
Today
at 08:22:37 AM »
I'm really glad we have football again, as it gives my OCD something else to focus on other than updating this thread.
But still, "squinty eye of sauron..."
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #326 on:
Today
at 01:12:26 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,594
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #327 on:
Today
at 01:28:41 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2