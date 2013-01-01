Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool sign Joe Hardy from Brentford
Topic: Liverpool sign Joe Hardy from Brentford
Liverpool sign Joe Hardy from Brentford
https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1214132102742118402?s=19
Looks amazing to me!
Re: Liverpool sign Joe Hardy from Brentford
Forget Twitter as a source
https://www.brentfordfc.com/news/2020/january/brentford-b-forward-joe-hardy-departs-for-liverpool/
Scored 40 goals in 80 for Brentford B and he's joining us straight away.
Re: Liverpool sign Joe Hardy from Brentford
How old is he?
