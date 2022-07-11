Good deal all round. 17 mill may seem a hefty fee, but hes a young, talented, home grown player, already a regular full international. Forest coach already knows him too, he knows what hes getting, a talented player who will now have benefitted from a few seasons of training with fantastic coaches and team at Liverpool.



Neco needs to play regularly now, and he goes to a club with a very good coach who should help him push on. Reckon he can be a cracking signing for them. And with a sell on clause inserted, even better for Liverpool too, if he reaches those levels, LFC will get another chunk added to an already very good fee.