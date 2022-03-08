« previous next »
2 goals and 2 assists in 6 games for Fulham.

What are we feeding our right backs??

Quote from: Bread on March  8, 2022, 10:31:23 pm
Kid's got talent, that's for sure. I would love for us to find room for him somewhere in our setup, but I have no idea where that might be. He's certainly not replacing Trent any time soon.
We need a right sided Tsimikas, he's played a load of games this season so it would be good to see Neco trusted to do that on the right.
I'd be very interested to see him at a prem side at RB
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March  8, 2022, 10:41:38 pm
I'd be very interested to see him at a prem side at RB

Feels like the next step. Maybe at Fulham again next year? Clearly enjoying his time there.
He'll be a right mid within a year I reckon
Quote from: DanJay87 on March  8, 2022, 11:32:37 pm
He'll be a right mid within a year I reckon

Bale like career progression would be welcome. At Liverpool like  ;D

I agree though, don't think he'll play the majority of his football at right back. There was times watching him at Liverpool where I thought he looked good but out of place. Common in young players I think though. That 2nd goal tonight he scored was outstanding.

Would like him to stick around but regular football elsewhere may be too appealing for him, especially at Fulham where he's already becoming established.
Really interesting. I thought loaning him to a Championship team would be useful in helping Neco improve his defending but he seems to be turning into an attacking monster instead. I do wonder whether he'll be starting 10-20 games a season backing up Trent here next season or whether we reckon a Premiership loan to Fulham would be better. One thing's for sure, the latter should definitely give him more practice in defending.
Who need Carvalho when you have Williams?  ;)
Neco has been a quality RB for us, people just unfairly compare him to Trent when he plays. He would be a wonderful right sided Tsimikas, but have a feeling he will want full playing time somewhere so wouldnt be shocked if he asks for a move this summer and we sell for 15-20m since we supposedly rate Bradly higher
Well need him after the World Cup
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  9, 2022, 04:07:33 am
Neco has been a quality RB for us, people just unfairly compare him to Trent when he plays. He would be a wonderful right sided Tsimikas, but have a feeling he will want full playing time somewhere so wouldnt be shocked if he asks for a move this summer and we sell for 15-20m since we supposedly rate Bradly higher

I didnt expect him to be like Trent, but he has been slow whenever I have watched him, and our way of defending requires good recovery pace. So while Trent, Robertson and Tsimikas are all not particularly quick, they do have the ability to make up ground when beaten. If Neco can improve his pace a bit more, he has both the defensive and offensive capabilities to back up Trent in my view.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  9, 2022, 04:07:33 am
Neco has been a quality RB for us, people just unfairly compare him to Trent when he plays. He would be a wonderful right sided Tsimikas, but have a feeling he will want full playing time somewhere so wouldnt be shocked if he asks for a move this summer and we sell for 15-20m since we supposedly rate Bradly higher

Agreed.  He's not going to want to be behind TAA for the next 12+ years and he doesn't fit the profile of player that Klopp targets for a winger (eg Salah, mane, Diaz).  Both for Neco and us I hope he continues to progress and find success.
I think he's too good for that level, like Wilson.

Whether it was a clever strategy from the club to raise his price for the summer or he'll back up Trent next year.
Quote from: Fromola on March  9, 2022, 08:02:49 am
I think he's too good for that level, like Wilson.

Whether it was a clever strategy from the club to raise his price for the summer or he'll back up Trent next year.

We dont know for sure about Neco, he does look like he could be a good PL player. Wilson however we know struggles at this level and thrives in the Championship.
Whenever anyone types the words Harry Wilson, Lobo has to immediately come into the thread to stick the boot in  ::)
He's clearly a very talented player is very young as well. Mad how people write him off because he's not a generational RB like Trent. If he's happy to come and do the Tsimikas role next season or for the next few seasons then we should be absolutely delighted with that because he's a great little player who can cover RB and do a job further forward too

With the squad we have we should be aiming for the SF of both the FA and League Cup at a minimum. That's 10 games straight away he'd be earmarked for (results obviously notwithstanding) and he's shown this season for us and for Fulham that he can definitely do a job as a rotation for Trent in some games or as a sub option to give Trent a rest

We're all going mad for Carvalho from Fulham and yet most want to ship Neco off at the 1st opportunity. It's madness
Quote from: gaztop08 on March  8, 2022, 10:32:08 pm
Very nice goal

Hendo at Stamford Bridge
Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 08:16:39 am
We dont know for sure about Neco, he does look like he could be a good PL player. Wilson however we know struggles at this level and thrives in the Championship.

I think it would be interesting to see how Wilson does at PL level when he's playing for a team where's he established rather than a loanee dropped in for a season. I think the same for Neco Williams too. Maybe staying at Fulham next season on loan might be a good next step for Williams, Fulham and Liverpool.

Both have potential be good PL players but there's also some doubts about them at that level. Particularly Wilson. I think Williams probably will end up a PL regular. Just not sure at what position!
He's always looked really good going forward, wasn't there talk of him starting one point last year RW, I hope we loan him back to Fulham when they're in the Premier League, wouldn't sell him just yet.
Quote from: -Willo- on March  9, 2022, 10:13:05 am
He's always looked really good going forward, wasn't there talk of him starting one point last year RW, I hope we loan him back to Fulham when they're in the Premier League, wouldn't sell him just yet.

I think he played there for us in the early rounds of the League Cup this season, I'm sure he was involved in a goal or two for Taki.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  9, 2022, 08:35:26 am
Whenever anyone types the words Harry Wilson, Lobo has to immediately come into the thread to stick the boot in  ::)

Proper strange.
Not at all chaps, it was a reply on a comment about Neco Williams and Harry Wilson being 'too good' for the Championship. Its a forum, there's sort of not any rules on what posts you can and can't comment on. Don't take it so personally :)

I don't think its particularly controversial to say that Wilson hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship. If anything he's shown that's a level he thrives at, which isn't a bad thing at all. I dare say you wouldn't be so quick to defend someone like Mitrovic if someone said he hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship (and he's just obliterated the scoring record in that division) and he's another who so far has shown that he struggles in the PL and absolutely dominates the Championship. Again, not a bad thing at all.
Both Neco and Carvalho are key players for Fulham who are all but promoted. They really should both stay there on loan next year to get a season of PL football.
Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 11:44:22 am
Not at all chaps, it was a reply on a comment about Neco Williams and Harry Wilson being 'too good' for the Championship. Its a forum, there's sort of not any rules on what posts you can and can't comment on. Don't take it so personally :)

I don't think its particularly controversial to say that Wilson hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship. If anything he's shown that's a level he thrives at, which isn't a bad thing at all. I dare say you wouldn't be so quick to defend someone like Mitrovic if someone said he hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship (and he's just obliterated the scoring record in that division) and he's another who so far has shown that he struggles in the PL and absolutely dominates the Championship. Again, not a bad thing at all.

Is anyone saying it is "a bad thing"? That would be weird.
Quote from: El Lobo on March  9, 2022, 11:44:22 am
Not at all chaps, it was a reply on a comment about Neco Williams and Harry Wilson being 'too good' for the Championship. Its a forum, there's sort of not any rules on what posts you can and can't comment on. Don't take it so personally :)

I don't think its particularly controversial to say that Wilson hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship. If anything he's shown that's a level he thrives at, which isn't a bad thing at all. I dare say you wouldn't be so quick to defend someone like Mitrovic if someone said he hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship (and he's just obliterated the scoring record in that division) and he's another who so far has shown that he struggles in the PL and absolutely dominates the Championship. Again, not a bad thing at all.
But you weren't giving your individual opinion. You said: "We all know Wilson struggles at this level" as if it was an established fact, based on one season when he was 22 on loan at a basket case club, most of the time in midfield, and still scored seven goals. In direct contrast to saying Neco could be a good Premier League player.

As for Mitrovic, I'd back him to score a few next year if this Fulham team goes up mostly intact. The question has always been whether it makes sense to base your attack around him in a top league, though there is more scope to judge him because he has more than 100 appearances across multiple seasons.
Quote from: jckliew on March  9, 2022, 01:27:11 am
Who need Carvalho when you have Williams?  ;)

I really dont get what our plan for Carvalho would be as hes a 10 not a winger or 8. Interesting one regardless
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  9, 2022, 12:17:36 pm
I really dont get what our plan for Carvalho would be as hes a 10 not a winger or 8. Interesting one regardless

I'd guess he's pretty mouldable!

Great that Necos doing well there, might mean Fulham are easier to deal with in regards to signing Carvalho. On a sidenote, seems crazy that Seri is still there. He was really highly rated, bit of a coup for Fulham. Then had a poor first season in the PL, two loans out and now back ripping up the Championship.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March  9, 2022, 12:17:36 pm
I really dont get what our plan for Carvalho would be as hes a 10 not a winger or 8. Interesting one regardless
My guess is we'd be looking for a replacement for Bobby, and as Lobo said, he's mouldable. Being a 10 already gets you close enough, and with coaching he can become a useful false 9.
apparently on his way to Nottingham Forrest

did well at Fulham from what I have seen, and will be better off in a team where he can get the minutes on the pitch and perhaps be a starter.

buying Ramsey should cover possible Nico departure.

edit: https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-nottingham-forest-neco-williams-transfer/PrXm3BacH3Ez/?source=twitteruk

A great fee again if true!!!
Serious fee again that - I reckon hell have a good start under Cooper though!
£17m is quite a big fee so works out quite well for us. Shame that he won't make it here but I guess he wasn't going to enough starts at his age.
Quote from: royhendo on July  7, 2022, 02:53:39 pm
Serious fee again that - I reckon hell have a good start under Cooper though!


Some of the lads in the pub (who are forest fans. ) recon coopers gonna turn him into a world beater and are super excited about our Nico.
Always disappointed to see a quality young player leave. Good luck Neco. I hope there's a buy back option.
Good fee, dont know why some didnt rate him. Thought he was a good back-up for one of the best in the world which is hard

But with Ramsay coming in and Gomez able to play there too, this was a no brainer. Hopefully does well with them, think they play 5 at the back which definitely suits Neco
Didn't really see much of Neco at Fulham, so most of what I understand about his time their is second-hand news. My neighbour is a Forest fan though, and seems very happy with his prospective signing for them. Always thought he looked very promising - just very unlucky to find himself competing for the same spot in the side as Trent. Hope he goes on to have a really good career.
Up on the official site as a completed move now:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/neco-williams-makes-permanent-move-nottingham-forest

Hope he does well for them when not playing against us.
