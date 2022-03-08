Not at all chaps, it was a reply on a comment about Neco Williams and Harry Wilson being 'too good' for the Championship. Its a forum, there's sort of not any rules on what posts you can and can't comment on. Don't take it so personally
I don't think its particularly controversial to say that Wilson hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship. If anything he's shown that's a level he thrives at, which isn't a bad thing at all. I dare say you wouldn't be so quick to defend someone like Mitrovic if someone said he hasn't shown he's too good for the Championship (and he's just obliterated the scoring record in that division) and he's another who so far has shown that he struggles in the PL and absolutely dominates the Championship. Again, not a bad thing at all.
But you weren't giving your individual opinion. You said: "We all know Wilson struggles at this level" as if it was an established fact, based on one season when he was 22 on loan at a basket case club, most of the time in midfield, and still scored seven goals. In direct contrast to saying Neco could be
a good Premier League player.
As for Mitrovic, I'd back him to score a few next year if this Fulham team goes up mostly intact. The question has always been whether it makes sense to base your attack around him in a top league, though there is more scope to judge him because he has more than 100 appearances across multiple seasons.