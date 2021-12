Not quite sure what to make of Williams. He always looks busy but seems to make the wrong decision way too often. It almost feels like he watches Salah do everything at pace and tries to replicate it, I find myself saying 'slow the fuck down' 5 times or more each time he plays, it's all knock it wide and absolutely wrap your boot around it regardless of what's infront of him. Prime example the Sonyuncu (sp?) block first half, it was clear the cross wasn't going past him.