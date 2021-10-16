« previous next »
Yes, nice contribution for the 5th. Happy for him.
Lovely assist today, hopefully do his confidence the world of good
well done lad, theres a player in there.
Liverpool have got four full backs.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 17, 2021, 12:49:33 am
Liverpool have got four full backs.

Hes a player, isnt he? Bit naive and a bit wet behind the ears but he can play. Not a natural full back either but unfortunately for him he is the understudy to a freak of nature and one of the most natural talents to ever have come out of our academy.

I see him as a potential Milner replacement in that I think he can plug gaps in a few positions for us, especially in an emergency. Both full back roles, both wide forward roles (hes a winger by trade and I did say emergency) and also midfield (played there for Wales).

Will he ever be a permanent first eleven player? Probably not. But theres enough to work with to make him a worthwhile member of a 25 man squad.
Quote from: Spanish Al on October 17, 2021, 12:55:33 am
Hes a player, isnt he? Bit naive and a bit wet behind the ears but he can play. Not a natural full back either but unfortunately for him he is the understudy to a freak of nature and one of the most natural talents to ever have come out of our academy.

I see him as a potential Milner replacement in that I think he can plug gaps in a few positions for us, especially in an emergency. Both full back roles, both wide forward roles (hes a winger by trade and I did say emergency) and also midfield (played there for Wales).

Will he ever be a permanent first eleven player? Probably not. But theres enough to work with to make him a worthwhile member of a 25 man squad.

Needs to get back to the level he produced in 19/20 when he was a real threat going forward and direct (like the assist yesterday) and overtook Hoever in the pecking order as a result. He had a poor season last year.

Battling Bradley for a start at Preston.
Quote from: Fromola on October 17, 2021, 10:04:17 am
Needs to get back to the level he produced in 19/20 when he was a real threat going forward and direct (like the assist yesterday) and overtook Hoever in the pecking order as a result. He had a poor season last year.

Battling Bradley for a start at Preston.

Hopefully he'll get a few starts alongside Matip, Virg and Robbo when Trent needs a rest, which is something he didn't get last season
Played well last night - involved in both goals, a goal-line clearance, and took home the 'man of the match' award. Adapted well to a more advanced role in the second half, too.
He seems more effective in a more advanced role. He has this gangly, direct style (which seems to work for him) reminding me somewhat of Antonio Nunez when he featured for us.
Come on, he's nowhere near good enough as a wide forward in our system, not even as a back up.  I think he'll be gone in the summer and Bradley will take the back up right back spot.
Much, much better last night than he has been recently.
He's playing really well at the moment, long may it continue.
People on the forum last night saying he's not a good enough replacement for Trent because of the drop off or whatever. Trent is unique; we should never expect Neco to become Trent's mirror. He's a wonderful young player and has shown his quality in all the games I've seen him recently, whether for Wales or us. That's enough for me.
Quote from: Morgana on November 25, 2021, 02:48:47 pm
People on the forum last night saying he's not a good enough replacement for Trent because of the drop off or whatever. Trent is unique; we should never expect Neco to become Trent's mirror. He's a wonderful young player and has shown his quality in all the games I've seen him recently, whether for Wales or us. That's enough for me.

well said.
He did pretty much all that required of him I thought. Decent to give Trent a rest.
Good performance, especially defensively. Hope he can get another 90 mins against Milan.
I'm under the impression that when Neco and Kostas play together our play has nuances of left-to-right mirror image. Kostas is more attacking on the wing in the mold of Trent a couple years ago, while Neco defends more like Robbo. That balance, even though it's not the same like the Trent-Robbo one, is really nice to see. Kostas goes for all free kicks as Trent usually does too when he plays. Somehow, the team has a different look with those two, but with a lot of similarities to the first setup.
Another impressive performance from him last night. He linked intelligently with Mo going forward and was too robust in the challenge for the Italians to get any change from him in defence. But, once more, it was his composure on the ball that stood out, especially when receiving it under pressure. No aimless kicks up the field, no hurried play, but a faith in his own technique to escape from tight situations.

I have the feeling some Reds wrote him off prematurely. I was near to doing it myself. But he showed again last night he's maturing into a fine player. I'd be surprised if the San Siro has seen a better right back this season.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:05 am
Another impressive performance from him last night. .

I have the feeling some Reds wrote him off prematurely. I was near to doing it myself. But he showed again last night he's maturing into a fine player.

Completely agree with this.

I'd lot a bit of faith in Williams but he's been excellent so far this season when called upon. He's not quite the levels of Tsimikas as back up option at full back but Neco Williams is showing what a valuable player he is. No qualms about him starting at right back in domestic cups, games like last night or even the odd PL game (maybe Newcastle at home coming up) if Trent needs to be rotated.
People shouldn't expect Neco to be like Trent. Trent is a generational talent. Trent is the playmaker at right so when we play Nico we need to utilise a playmaker in midfield.
Those internationals has done him a lot of good and got him the experience he couldnt have just by player club football sporadically. He may never be Trent but the gap is definitely closing.
He will never be Trent that jst unfir to expect anything close to Trent.
Trent is like De Bruyne at full back.

Williams improving very well. He wont ever have the pace but is becoming very combatitive.

The only thing he needs to stop taking on long range shots. Look more for assists then going for goal himself
Linked up well with Salah and thought he did well when shifted further forward too. Can become a really useful player in the squad. Showed how good he can be when playing for Wales too.
