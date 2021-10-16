Liverpool have got four full backs.



Hes a player, isnt he? Bit naive and a bit wet behind the ears but he can play. Not a natural full back either but unfortunately for him he is the understudy to a freak of nature and one of the most natural talents to ever have come out of our academy.I see him as a potential Milner replacement in that I think he can plug gaps in a few positions for us, especially in an emergency. Both full back roles, both wide forward roles (hes a winger by trade and I did say emergency) and also midfield (played there for Wales).Will he ever be a permanent first eleven player? Probably not. But theres enough to work with to make him a worthwhile member of a 25 man squad.