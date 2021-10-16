I'm under the impression that when Neco and Kostas play together our play has nuances of left-to-right mirror image. Kostas is more attacking on the wing in the mold of Trent a couple years ago, while Neco defends more like Robbo. That balance, even though it's not the same like the Trent-Robbo one, is really nice to see. Kostas goes for all free kicks as Trent usually does too when he plays. Somehow, the team has a different look with those two, but with a lot of similarities to the first setup.