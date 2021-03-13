« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Neco Williams Appreciation thread  (Read 72009 times)

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #840 on: March 13, 2021, 06:50:40 pm »
far too slow to be a RB in the PL nevermind at Liverpool.

Hoever leaving was a bad call
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #841 on: March 13, 2021, 07:40:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 13, 2021, 06:50:40 pm
far too slow to be a RB in the PL nevermind at Liverpool.

Hoever leaving was a bad call
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,885
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #842 on: March 13, 2021, 07:56:44 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 13, 2021, 07:40:28 pm
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.

So true, always the way too!

Doubly ridiculous a whinge as we know the reason he left was to generate funds. Some may not like it, but thats how the club works.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #843 on: March 14, 2021, 10:28:36 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 13, 2021, 07:40:28 pm
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.

He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.

We made the wrong call there. He could have covered right back and centre back this season and is very comfortable on the ball. Instead we relied on Neco and Rhys Williams who are not ready at this level.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #844 on: March 14, 2021, 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 14, 2021, 10:28:36 am
He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.

We made the wrong call there. He could have covered right back and centre back this season and is very comfortable on the ball. Instead we relied on Neco and Rhys Williams who are not ready at this level.

I thought this too when we let him go to be honest. He looked the best of the bunch in terms of the young prospects of Neco, Sepp VDB, Nat Phillips and himself. Neco made a bright start last season but was playing in a champion team and this may have boosted the overall perception of how well he played. It has been clear that both he and Rhys Williams have struggled for large parts this season. That is no discredit to them as many senior players have also struggled but certainly it would have been a harsh learning curve. Lets hope it hasn't ruined their confidence and they can use the experience positively.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #845 on: March 14, 2021, 11:09:49 am »
Hoever wasnt in great form last season for the youth sides. Williams was playing better particularly going forward.

Hoever done well against Man City last week defensively not so great going forward in the rare occasions Wolves got forward.
While Williams is getting taking to the cleaners when he has to rely on his pace.

In the summer we need a full back imo.

It is a bit of a problem with many of our youth players. The lack of pace.
It could be what holds back Elliott as well. Im not convinced he makes it us either even though he is very talented ball player.

The club needs to start targeting some natural athletes as well as the ball players we have,
It is so crucial in the PL where majority of players are quick & in the wide positions every team has elite speed.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,688
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #846 on: March 14, 2021, 11:21:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 13, 2021, 07:56:44 pm
So true, always the way too!

Doubly ridiculous a whinge as we know the reason he left was to generate funds. Some may not like it, but thats how the club works.

The problem with grass is greener discussions is there's never a right answer and it only wrecks your head thinking about it. Hoever may reach a higher level, who knows. Comparing his handful of performances for wolves vs neco Williams for us isn't all that helpful and unfair on the player our entire coaching staff have chosen to go with. Wolves play boring defensive football and their defender mistakes will be far less highlighted than our own. He's also (in our eyes) being compared to neco whereas neco is being compared to trent.

Clubs like us have to make this sort of call all the time. So times you get it right, sometimes you don't. There's no point using it as a dig against our own player who's been asked to play in really trying circumstances
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #847 on: March 14, 2021, 11:28:09 am »
It is the same posters whinging time and time again yet rarely providing very little support.

We made a decision which was no doubt informed by a range of factors.
Neck has a lot that is good about his game. Give him time to develop ffs
 
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #848 on: March 14, 2021, 11:38:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 14, 2021, 10:28:36 am
He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.
What do you mean they have a stable defence? Do they have a right back better than Trent? Let's not pretend Hoever is the reason we are not winning the PL this year or even the reason we are missing out on top 4. An out of form TAA would've played ahead of him whenever possible.

Also, nothing about Hoever performances indicate that he is significantly better than Neco. Feels to me like some just want a stick to beat the club with here.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #849 on: March 14, 2021, 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on March 14, 2021, 11:28:09 am
It is the same posters whinging time and time again yet rarely providing very little support.

We made a decision which was no doubt informed by a range of factors.
Neck has a lot that is good about his game. Give him time to develop ffs
Its a forum.

People are allowed to post an opinion about a player.
If this was on social media I would agree.

But this sort of reply does the forum no favours. You are allowed to have a negative opinion about a player otherwise the forum would be very boring.

Some rate Williams some dont thats football. Long term we all want him to do well.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #850 on: March 14, 2021, 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 14, 2021, 11:38:07 am
What do you mean they have a stable defence? Do they have a right back better than Trent? Let's not pretend Hoever is the reason we are not winning the PL this year or even the reason we are missing out on top 4. An out of form TAA would've played ahead of him whenever possible.

Also, nothing about Hoever performances indicate that he is significantly better than Neco. Feels to me like some just want a stick to beat the club with here.

They spent a lot of money on Semedo in the summer so he's their right back. Hoever is a natural CB anyway but it's rare an 18 year old will be play centre back in the Premier League, not as a first choice anyway.

Hoever seems a solid right back defensively but nothing spectacular going forward which is okay for cover.  He'd have ended up playing a lot at centre back this season and he was more ready made than Rhys Williams.

It's not about having a go at the club, just saying it's a shame we sold him, whatever the reason. He was our best defensive prospect IMO.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #851 on: March 14, 2021, 01:06:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 14, 2021, 11:44:56 am
Its a forum.

People are allowed to post an opinion about a player.
If this was on social media I would agree.

Everyone has a right to post whatever they like as long as it is not abusive.
There are many on here that are incessantly negative, and very rarely supportive.
Always insisting the club needs to buy x, y, z.
Haven't you learned yet that Klopp is not a cheque book manager and that coaching players to create great players is what he is all about.

Neco deserves time to develop into the player he will become. What he doesn't need are harsh critics expecting immediate success. King Kenny raves about Neco and Klopp chooses to play him. That is more than enough for me.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #852 on: March 14, 2021, 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 14, 2021, 01:01:15 pm
They spent a lot of money on Semedo in the summer so he's their right back. Hoever is a natural CB anyway but it's rare an 18 year old will be play centre back in the Premier League, not as a first choice anyway.

Hoever seems a solid right back defensively but nothing spectacular going forward which is okay for cover.  He'd have ended up playing a lot at centre back this season and he was more ready made than Rhys Williams.

It's not about having a go at the club, just saying it's a shame we sold him, whatever the reason. He was our best defensive prospect IMO.
Nah, I don't buy it. I think it's scapegoating. I'm not saying you're necessarily wrong about Hoever being better, currently and/or potentially, than Neco, but the glorification of him is ridiculous and has little to do with this thread, other than trying to point out "another mistake" made by the club.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #853 on: March 14, 2021, 01:57:44 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 14, 2021, 01:54:54 pm
Nah, I don't buy it. I think it's scapegoating. I'm not saying you're necessarily wrong about Hoever being better, currently and/or potentially, than Neco, but the glorification of him is ridiculous and has little to do with this thread, other than trying to point out "another mistake" made by the club.

I thought Hoever was a prodigy from when I saw him have a stormer at Wolves in the cup at 16 playing centre half. This season we've had a defensive crisis and looked to the Academy but had sold our best prospect.  Just my view.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #854 on: March 14, 2021, 01:59:00 pm »
It's a tough one because none of us know how Hoever was training or how he's going to turn out.  But I agree that he looked a better prospect at right back than Neco did at the time - he's bigger, quicker, more comfortable on the ball and better in the air.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,377
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #855 on: March 14, 2021, 01:59:26 pm »
For me i cannot see him being here in two years, decent player but that is all but certainly not at the level we are looking to be at.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #856 on: March 14, 2021, 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 14, 2021, 01:57:44 pm
I thought Hoever was a prodigy from when I saw him have a stormer at Wolves in the cup at 16 playing centre half. This season we've had a defensive crisis and looked to the Academy but had sold our best prospect.  Just my view.
What does it have to do with Neco Williams? We're not talking about Hoever offering serviceable, we're talking about him replacing Neco as our 2nd choice right back, which is the least important thing in the world.

Neco is a talented young player who is struggling, like some of our more experienced and regarded players. He already felt the wrath of some of our "fans", to the point he went dark on social media. Not only we can't support him, we lament losing a player who doesn't really look significantly better than him, just so we could add another item to our "what went wrong this season" table. I think it's gross really.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #857 on: March 14, 2021, 02:55:21 pm »
Wolves insisted on getting Hoever as part of the Jota deal precisely because he was young and talented. So its true he would have been probably useful to have and may develop into a very good player in the future, but it doesn't mean it was a mistake selling him. Also Necos not slow imo fwiw. Hes quite capable of being a tremendous player but he needs more experience, like most youngsters his form and confidence can be patchy.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #858 on: March 14, 2021, 02:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 14, 2021, 01:59:26 pm
For me i cannot see him being here in two years, decent player but that is all but certainly not at the level we are looking to be at.

Depends doesn't it.

If you are looking at replacing TAA then yes you need a world class player to be able to do that. If we think TAA is a cert in the team at RB then we can get away with decent.

We also have other talent from our Under 18's and under 16's coming from at RB so we might just wait for them to develop.

Think it might depend on how much game time Williams wants and if he wants more then I can see a loan move but I think he will be here in 2 years.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,377
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #859 on: March 14, 2021, 02:59:21 pm »
Fair points Fordy but i honestly think he is very average, very.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #860 on: March 14, 2021, 03:41:45 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 14, 2021, 11:09:49 am
Hoever wasnt in great form last season for the youth sides. Williams was playing better particularly going forward.

Hoever done well against Man City last week defensively not so great going forward in the rare occasions Wolves got forward.
While Williams is getting taking to the cleaners when he has to rely on his pace.

In the summer we need a full back imo.

It is a bit of a problem with many of our youth players. The lack of pace.
It could be what holds back Elliott as well. Im not convinced he makes it us either even though he is very talented ball player.

The club needs to start targeting some natural athletes as well as the ball players we have,
It is so crucial in the PL where majority of players are quick & in the wide positions every team has elite speed.

hope to see a bit more of this in the youth set up. Think it was wenger who said that it was something he look out for when signing players. The technique could be worked on in training.

But a bit hit and miss too. A youth player that doesn't have enough technique could well be out of depth when he couldn't bully his way through in the senior squad.

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #861 on: March 14, 2021, 07:57:53 pm »
People love saying things like 'The club have made a mistake...' or 'Klopp was wrong to...' and 'It's baffleing that...' and 'I struggle to see why...' and similar. It makes them feel clever and special. A moment of swag, and if it can't be proven otherwise then all the better.

In reality football management is always about choices and compromises and decisions that are often out of your hands and, above all else, luck.

It's rare to the point of irrelevence for a top manager assisted by top level coaches and analysts and scouting systems and sports scientists and so on to 'make a mistake' in the proper sense of the word, e.g things such as not realising they have a top player or, pertinent to this thread, 'getting rid of the wrong player' or playing a player when they shouldn't have (another favourite among fan swaggerers) and so on.

Every decision will be based on lots of thought and consultation and discussion among top proferssionals. And there'll always be reasons for choices made, often reasons that armchair managers aren't aware of. 

Not everything can go the way we, as fans, would like. Sometimes tough decisions have to be made and often bad luck can make a good decision look like a bad one to those who only look at the superficial.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,522
  • JFT 96
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #862 on: March 14, 2021, 08:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 14, 2021, 02:55:21 pm
Wolves insisted on getting Hoever as part of the Jota deal precisely because he was young and talented. So its true he would have been probably useful to have and may develop into a very good player in the future, but it doesn't mean it was a mistake selling him. Also Necos not slow imo fwiw. Hes quite capable of being a tremendous player but he needs more experience, like most youngsters his form and confidence can be patchy.


I have seen this trotted out time and time again. Is there any actual evidence that Wolves insisted on signing Hoever.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,680
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #863 on: March 15, 2021, 01:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 14, 2021, 08:12:42 pm
I have seen this trotted out time and time again. Is there any actual evidence that Wolves insisted on signing Hoever.

I don't know either way, but I heard it mentioned that Wolves enquired about Neco originally.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • Kop 306
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #864 on: March 15, 2021, 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 14, 2021, 02:59:21 pm
Fair points Fordy but i honestly think he is very average, very.
He is. Decent backup if needed, i'd be worried if we got a long term injury to TAA
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,994
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #865 on: March 15, 2021, 02:11:47 pm »
I wonder if a year out on loan to get regular 1st team football would be a good step for Neco next season. In terms of 1st team club football he's only played about 1400 minutes across all competitions (equates to about 16 full games), with a lot in the domestic cups.. That's not a lot of experience though is good for someone who not yet 20 and playing for a top level club. I don't think he'll add a lot of minutes to that list before the end of the season. A season on loan, probably at Championship or lower level PL, could give him the time and space to develop and iron out a few things in his game.

Knock effect of any loan is that we'd have to find an alternative back-up for TAA for a season (or more).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #866 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
@JamesPearceLFC: #LFC to demand £10 million for Neco Williams, who is keen to secure regular first team football after the Euros. No replacement expected to be signed as Gomez can provide cover and Conor Bradley has caught the eye. Klopp planning to keep Tsimikas on board.
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #867 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 14, 2021, 02:59:21 pm
Fair points Fordy but i honestly think he is very average, very.
Me too.
In every game I've watched him in he's made some basic errors.
He can't afford to do that at the levels he's flirting with (LFC and Wales first teams').

He probably needs to go out on loan to the Championship or to a European league where he cut get more game time and iron out these rookie wrinkles in his game.
Taking my biased-specs off, he doesn't look like a player we'll keep.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 