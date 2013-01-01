« previous next »
Author Topic: Neco Williams Appreciation thread  (Read 69143 times)

Online MD1990

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 06:50:40 pm »
far too slow to be a RB in the PL nevermind at Liverpool.

Hoever leaving was a bad call
Online aw1991

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 07:40:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:50:40 pm
far too slow to be a RB in the PL nevermind at Liverpool.

Hoever leaving was a bad call
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:40:28 pm
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.

So true, always the way too!

Doubly ridiculous a whinge as we know the reason he left was to generate funds. Some may not like it, but thats how the club works.
Online Fromola

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #843 on: Today at 10:28:36 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:40:28 pm
Hoever must have had nothing short of world-class ~400 mins for Wolves considering the amount of time we lamented his departure.

He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.

We made the wrong call there. He could have covered right back and centre back this season and is very comfortable on the ball. Instead we relied on Neco and Rhys Williams who are not ready at this level.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #844 on: Today at 10:41:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:36 am
He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.

We made the wrong call there. He could have covered right back and centre back this season and is very comfortable on the ball. Instead we relied on Neco and Rhys Williams who are not ready at this level.

I thought this too when we let him go to be honest. He looked the best of the bunch in terms of the young prospects of Neco, Sepp VDB, Nat Phillips and himself. Neco made a bright start last season but was playing in a champion team and this may have boosted the overall perception of how well he played. It has been clear that both he and Rhys Williams have struggled for large parts this season. That is no discredit to them as many senior players have also struggled but certainly it would have been a harsh learning curve. Lets hope it hasn't ruined their confidence and they can use the experience positively.
Online MD1990

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #845 on: Today at 11:09:49 am »
Hoever wasnt in great form last season for the youth sides. Williams was playing better particularly going forward.

Hoever done well against Man City last week defensively not so great going forward in the rare occasions Wolves got forward.
While Williams is getting taking to the cleaners when he has to rely on his pace.

In the summer we need a full back imo.

It is a bit of a problem with many of our youth players. The lack of pace.
It could be what holds back Elliott as well. Im not convinced he makes it us either even though he is very talented ball player.

The club needs to start targeting some natural athletes as well as the ball players we have,
It is so crucial in the PL where majority of players are quick & in the wide positions every team has elite speed.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #846 on: Today at 11:21:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:56:44 pm
So true, always the way too!

Doubly ridiculous a whinge as we know the reason he left was to generate funds. Some may not like it, but thats how the club works.

The problem with grass is greener discussions is there's never a right answer and it only wrecks your head thinking about it. Hoever may reach a higher level, who knows. Comparing his handful of performances for wolves vs neco Williams for us isn't all that helpful and unfair on the player our entire coaching staff have chosen to go with. Wolves play boring defensive football and their defender mistakes will be far less highlighted than our own. He's also (in our eyes) being compared to neco whereas neco is being compared to trent.

Clubs like us have to make this sort of call all the time. So times you get it right, sometimes you don't. There's no point using it as a dig against our own player who's been asked to play in really trying circumstances
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #847 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
It is the same posters whinging time and time again yet rarely providing very little support.

We made a decision which was no doubt informed by a range of factors.
Neck has a lot that is good about his game. Give him time to develop ffs
 
Online aw1991

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #848 on: Today at 11:38:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:28:36 am
He's only just turned 19. How many 18 years old defenders are playing regularly in the Premier League? 9 PL appearances is a solid enough start. Wolves have a fairly settled defence.
What do you mean they have a stable defence? Do they have a right back better than Trent? Let's not pretend Hoever is the reason we are not winning the PL this year or even the reason we are missing out on top 4. An out of form TAA would've played ahead of him whenever possible.

Also, nothing about Hoever performances indicate that he is significantly better than Neco. Feels to me like some just want a stick to beat the club with here.
Online MD1990

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #849 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:28:09 am
It is the same posters whinging time and time again yet rarely providing very little support.

We made a decision which was no doubt informed by a range of factors.
Neck has a lot that is good about his game. Give him time to develop ffs
Its a forum.

People are allowed to post an opinion about a player.
If this was on social media I would agree.

But this sort of reply does the forum no favours. You are allowed to have a negative opinion about a player otherwise the forum would be very boring.

Some rate Williams some dont thats football. Long term we all want him to do well.
Online Fromola

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:38:07 am
What do you mean they have a stable defence? Do they have a right back better than Trent? Let's not pretend Hoever is the reason we are not winning the PL this year or even the reason we are missing out on top 4. An out of form TAA would've played ahead of him whenever possible.

Also, nothing about Hoever performances indicate that he is significantly better than Neco. Feels to me like some just want a stick to beat the club with here.

They spent a lot of money on Semedo in the summer so he's their right back. Hoever is a natural CB anyway but it's rare an 18 year old will be play centre back in the Premier League, not as a first choice anyway.

Hoever seems a solid right back defensively but nothing spectacular going forward which is okay for cover.  He'd have ended up playing a lot at centre back this season and he was more ready made than Rhys Williams.

It's not about having a go at the club, just saying it's a shame we sold him, whatever the reason. He was our best defensive prospect IMO.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #851 on: Today at 01:06:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:44:56 am
Its a forum.

People are allowed to post an opinion about a player.
If this was on social media I would agree.

Everyone has a right to post whatever they like as long as it is not abusive.
There are many on here that are incessantly negative, and very rarely supportive.
Always insisting the club needs to buy x, y, z.
Haven't you learned yet that Klopp is not a cheque book manager and that coaching players to create great players is what he is all about.

Neco deserves time to develop into the player he will become. What he doesn't need are harsh critics expecting immediate success. King Kenny raves about Neco and Klopp chooses to play him. That is more than enough for me.
