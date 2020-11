The lad is a perfectly fine right back but he's just not good enough on the ball to play right back in our team and it not to effect everything in front of him. It's not really a slight on him, the same happens when Gomez plays there. We need fullbacks who can play under pressure and get out of a press not just have to go back to the keeper, hoof it down the line or get caught on the ball. The way we play when we're at our best we need fullbacks who are good enough on the ball they could be(or even are) midfielders. I'd honestly play Hendo, Milner, Ox, Jones, Fabinho at right back ahead of him.