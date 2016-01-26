Although he looked very good.....i reckon its our system that makes our fullbacks perform like worldbeaters. With any other manager, they will not be getting the kudos.
Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.
Klopp has said in the past that we like to have the Academy and ressies "shadow" the first team's positions. "Create shadows" as he put it.
He said this for instance about Trent after the 4-0 over Leicester:
We are trying to create our own one in the shadows a little bit of these boys, Neco Williams for example who looks pretty promising.
And this after yesterday(alludes to the system I suppose):
I like that the boys used all our patterns tonight to cause Everton problems. It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.
That's why you saw Neco doing what Trent does, Chiravella doing a Henderson, Jones shadowing Wijnaldum, Larouci shadowing Robertson (as you said- he "played like a seasoned leftback when he came on") - and Robbo is a pure left-back, etc..
Behind the scenes, each of them is being modeled to the player in the first XI that's occupying their position. Not revolutionary, but we, perhaps try to create replicas more than most.