Neco Williams Appreciation thread

Linudden

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #80 on: Today at 03:35:32 AM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Earlier in the season Milner and even Hendo got the nod at right back when Trent was out. Id be surprised if Nico doesnt play next time Trents missing.

Depends on who's available. If Matip and/or Lovren are available along with the current starting CB pairing, I see no way in which Gomez wouldn't be the first-choice cover for either full back to this moment. It's not his natural position, but he shuts either wing down completely at the back when he plays there.

Williams will get U23 and FA Cup gametime for sure, but in the league, while he could do a job, so long as the league is at stake Klopp will always go for experience for the big trophy.

He'll probably be in the matchday squad until both Matip and Lovren are back, which is not bad in its own right, but it's unrealistic to suggest that he's ahead of Gomez or Milner in the fullback coverage for the prioritized competitions.
Bolrick

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #81 on: Today at 03:38:21 AM
Although he looked very good.....i reckon its our system that makes our fullbacks perform like worldbeaters. With any other manager, they will not be getting the kudos.

Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:38:36 AM
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 03:38:21 AM
Although he looked very good.....i reckon its our system that makes our fullbacks perform like worldbeaters. With any other manager, they will not be getting the kudos.

Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.

Not sure that's true. We've played some guys at full back during Klopp's time that never looked any good. Moreno, Brad Smith, Randall etc.
.adam

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:45:57 AM
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 03:38:21 AM
Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.

Not sure i agree with this. Larouci was positionally all over the place - Joe Gomez regularly had to come across to bail him out.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:47:58 AM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:38:36 AM
Not sure that's true. We've played some guys at full back during Klopp's time that never looked any good. Moreno, Brad Smith, Randall etc.

Oh for the days of 15/16 when we resting players for the Europa League and playing Randall, Smith and Stewart. Three worse youth "prospects" you will not find.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:36:19 AM
Quote from: .adam on Today at 08:45:57 AM
Not sure i agree with this. Larouci was positionally all over the place - Joe Gomez regularly had to come across to bail him out.

No, Jurgen himself praised Larouci. He struggled a bit in the first half, but in the second half he was brilliant. His linkup play on the left was amazing and he also got back positionally during counters. In the first half Williams was better, but in the second half I think Larouci was better, so both had really good games.
kloppismydad

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:46:20 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:47:58 AM
Oh for the days of 15/16 when we resting players for the Europa League and playing Randall, Smith and Stewart. Three worse youth "prospects" you will not find.

Bit harsh on Kevin Stewart considering he was basically swapped for the best LB in the world. ;D
SerbianScouser

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:19:50 AM
If he keeps progressing like this we'll have to move Trent to midfield. Whoops.
the_red_pill

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:38:13 AM
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 03:38:21 AM
Although he looked very good.....i reckon its our system that makes our fullbacks perform like worldbeaters. With any other manager, they will not be getting the kudos.

Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.
Klopp has said in the past that we like to have the Academy and ressies "shadow" the first team's positions. "Create shadows" as he put it.
He said this for instance about Trent after the 4-0 over Leicester:
Quote
We are trying to create our own one in the shadows a little bit of these boys, Neco Williams for example who looks pretty promising.
And this after yesterday(alludes to the system I suppose):
Quote
I like that the boys used all our patterns tonight to cause Everton problems. It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

That's why you saw Neco doing what Trent does, Chiravella doing a Henderson, Jones shadowing Wijnaldum, Larouci shadowing Robertson (as you said- he "played like a seasoned leftback when he came on") - and Robbo is a pure left-back, etc..

Behind the scenes, each of them is being modeled to the player in the first XI that's occupying their position. Not revolutionary, but we, perhaps try to create replicas more than most.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:56 AM by the_red_pill »
pathetic

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:40:13 AM
Needless to say we have a wonderful manager.
the_red_pill

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:49:38 AM
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:40:13 AM
Needless to say we have a wonderful manager.
Indeed.. and human being. A real "mensch". In Ubuntu terms- "I am because we are" and that's apparent in his philosophy.
He transcends football a bit.
christofu

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:53:20 PM
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 03:38:21 AM
Although he looked very good.....i reckon its our system that makes our fullbacks perform like worldbeaters. With any other manager, they will not be getting the kudos.

Even Larouci played like a seasoned leftback when he came on.
on the flipside its where our club is at that we are recruiting/identifying and training our youth for the way we want to play. Chances are these players wouldn't have got a look in at most clubs as a 'fullback'. I seem to recall like trent (and a few others throughout the youth system) Larouci played further forward before being converted...
