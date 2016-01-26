Earlier in the season Milner and even Hendo got the nod at right back when Trent was out. Id be surprised if Nico doesnt play next time Trents missing.



Depends on who's available. If Matip and/or Lovren are available along with the current starting CB pairing, I see no way in which Gomez wouldn't be the first-choice cover for either full back to this moment. It's not his natural position, but he shuts either wing down completely at the back when he plays there.Williams will get U23 and FA Cup gametime for sure, but in the league, while he could do a job, so long as the league is at stake Klopp will always go for experience for the big trophy.He'll probably be in the matchday squad until both Matip and Lovren are back, which is not bad in its own right, but it's unrealistic to suggest that he's ahead of Gomez or Milner in the fullback coverage for the prioritized competitions.