Klopp was funny today. Kept looking like he was trying not to laugh, and failing. Then in injury time when someone in the crowd kept the ball he gave them a withering look, like just throw it back....they’re not gonna score



It was the opposite. They threw it back immediately and straight to Everton.It's funny, I don't think I've ever seen him more animate about injury time and more desperate for us to waste time to get through it. Could see a replay was the one result he was desperate to avoid!