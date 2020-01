The legendary shit Klopp and this team have pulled off in his time here People reading about it 50 years from now will have a hard time believing it all happened.



There's so many stories, people will think they happened over a 20 year period, and will look amazed when they find out it was just 4 yearsI've just about stopped laughing now! The biggest difference between 1st halves of this and the Villa games was we got a bit of luck in that Everton's strikers were gash and we got no luck at all at Villa.Even with those chances given up we were still playing good football. We stepped it up a notch in the 2nd without too much in the way of cutting edge, but Jones made the day memorable - what a strike!I guess this all just shows how much more Jurgen knows than us!!!