I get the feeling that many here self-identify as socialists. That doesn't seem to stop many heated arguments between us across political threads. So I'm curious what people here take socialism to be. What are its core principles? Which are up for compromise and which are not? Is it purely a class issue or does it also intersect across racial, gender and other social categories? Do you understand your socialism to be purely an economic commitment or is there more to it? Does socialism itself demand something of us with regards to the climate for instance or is that a broader issue?



There are of course other issues tied up with it---namely, how do we set up a socialist society? How do we persuade the non-socialists of the obvious need for a socialist society? If possible I'd like to avoid these questions here. I just want to know what people think socialism itself is and not how we implement it.



