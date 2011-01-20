« previous next »
What is Socialism?

What is Socialism?
vagabond
I get the feeling that many here self-identify as socialists. That doesn't seem to stop many heated arguments between us across political threads. So I'm curious what people here take socialism to be. What are its core principles? Which are up for compromise and which are not? Is it purely a class issue or does it also intersect across racial, gender and other social categories? Do you understand your socialism to be purely an economic commitment or is there more to it? Does socialism itself demand something of us with regards to the climate for instance or is that a broader issue?

There are of course other issues tied up with it---namely, how do we set up a socialist society? How do we persuade the non-socialists of the obvious need for a socialist society? If possible I'd like to avoid these questions here. I just want to know what people think socialism itself is and not how we implement it.

Re: What is Socialism?
vagabond
I would also be curious what we think socialism demands of us on the geopolitical stage---does it require anything of us in terms of foreign policy?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What is Socialism?
Sangria
Why do we need to persuade others of the rightfulness of socialism? If a government increases funding to education, healthcare, reduces poverty, helps those in need, etc. are they socialist? Does it matter if they are socialist? If a socialist supports all of these things and other tenets of socialism, but does nothing to effect them, are they better socialists than a government that does all the above but does not hold to all tenets of socialism?
Re: What is Socialism?
vagabond
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:31:40 PM
Why do we need to persuade others of the rightfulness of socialism? If a government increases funding to education, healthcare, reduces poverty, helps those in need, etc. are they socialist? Does it matter if they are socialist? If a socialist supports all of these things and other tenets of socialism, but does nothing to effect them, are they better socialists than a government that does all the above but does not hold to all tenets of socialism?

I assume we would need to persuade others of socialism so that they would vote for the party that would enact those policies?

But again, I'd rather not, if possible, get into a discussion of how we implement socialist policies. I am curious what everyone here thinks socialist policies actually are.
Re: What is Socialism?
[new username under construction]
Baby don't hurt me, don't hurt me, no more................oh wait
Re: What is Socialism?
Sangria
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 08:34:41 PM
I assume we would need to persuade others of socialism so that they would vote for the party that would enact those policies?

But again, I'd rather not, if possible, get into a discussion of how we implement socialist policies. I am curious what everyone here thinks socialist policies actually are.

If people want to vote Labour to increase funding for the NHS, education, etc., but do not care to think about socialism and all its variations, do we still need to educate them about socialism? How many people who don't identify as socialists voted Labour into power between 1997 and 2010? How many people who identified as socialists refused to vote Labour because they felt Labour wasn't properly socialist? Which were better for the cause of socialism, the non-socialists who voted for a Labour government, or the socialists who refused to vote for a Labour government?
Re: What is Socialism?
oldfordie
We are really talking about ideology here, Ideology makes people loose sight of the goal.
I wonder how many people who vote look at the word socialism as a positive nowadays.
My view of what Labour should be is simple. Jims speech is spot on for me. 3 min 44 sec
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX9llMV9qGc
Re: What is Socialism?
bornandbRED
Capitalism is too deeply ingrained in this country for it to ever become truly socialist in an economic sense. The recent election depicts the appetite for a true left wing government, which proposed a manifesto which was Diet Coke when viewed through the lens of true socialism. It will not happen any time soon.

My realistic nirvana for socialism within the UK would be a system that provides opportunity, education, healthcare and general baseline welfare to all, no matter their class, colour or religious leaning. To have a moral, common sense approach to issues from foreign policy & sustainability to drug policy & immigration. To encourage an inclusive society at the forefront of worldwide democracy. 
 
Social inequality will always exist to some extent - but a government which attempts to bridge the gap for the least fortunate amongst us as much as it can, whilst maintaining an economy which rewards the gifted & talented would be sufficiently socialist in my eyes.
Re: What is Socialism?
Something Worse
Nobody needing a food bank, or going broke paying for healthcare would be the base line.
Re: What is Socialism?
Lush is the best medicine...
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:13:26 PM
We are really talking about ideology here, Ideology makes people loose sight of the goal.
I wonder how many people who vote look at the word socialism as a positive nowadays.
My view of what Labour should be is simple. Jims speech is spot on for me. 3 min 44 sec
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX9llMV9qGc
i’d say a lot of people who identify as ‘socialist’ when you dig a bit more they’re more like a scandi/german social democrat

think people look on the word ‘socialism’ is the countries where it was tried (and the cheerleaders claimed was socialism when it was going well) like your venezuela/Cuba/Bolivia ends in utter disaster and ironically far greater inequality (and those cheerleaders subsequently claim it wasn’t actually socialism), which is why I hope the next labour leader avoids using that word as it will be easy for opponents to draw the link
Re: What is Socialism?
Sangria
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:06:58 PM
id say a lot of people who identify as socialist when you dig a bit more theyre more like a scandi/german social democrat

think people look on the word socialism is the countries where it was tried (and the cheerleaders claimed was socialism when it was going well) like your venezuela/Cuba/Bolivia ends in utter disaster and ironically far greater inequality (and those cheerleaders subsequently claim it wasnt actually socialism), which is why I hope the next labour leader avoids using that word as it will be easy for opponents to draw the link

It would work better by identifying the individual components as British values, and avoiding the socialism word entirely.
Re: What is Socialism?
Lush is the best medicine...
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:15:44 PM
It would work better by identifying the individual components as British values, and avoiding the socialism word entirely.
very true
Re: What is Socialism?
oldfordie
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:06:58 PM
id say a lot of people who identify as socialist when you dig a bit more theyre more like a scandi/german social democrat

think people look on the word socialism is the countries where it was tried (and the cheerleaders claimed was socialism when it was going well) like your venezuela/Cuba/Bolivia ends in utter disaster and ironically far greater inequality (and those cheerleaders subsequently claim it wasnt actually socialism), which is why I hope the next labour leader avoids using that word as it will be easy for opponents to draw the link
Am not so sure people in this country favour the Scandi socialist system. I think the big difference is people in Scandinavia are prepared to pay for to improve the standard of living for everyone, the socialists in this country expect companies and the rich to pay.
I doubt the average person understands what happened in Venezuela but many would probably give a very basic answer which is correct. Socialists who never had a clue on how to run a country. they rightly fear the same happening here.
I would avoid the word Socialist as well. Comrades another word people aren't impressed with.
Re: What is Socialism?
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com
To me - proper levels of tax for individuals, businesses and corporations to fund things in the country for the good of the citizens - a safety net for those that are in dire straits and a fair and equal system that everyone benefits from.

If people want to pay privately for stuff then that's fine, but not to the detriment of getting rid of stuff for everyone else.

I think that Business and Workers need to be in alignment with a partnership. Great employees drive companies forward and well rewarded, engaged workers that share in the dividends and success are likely to be more successful, proactive and valuable employees. Everyone wins: Business and Corporations and Workers and Society.


So I think for me that Socialism in a Capitalist country is all about fairness, equality, access to good stuff to all and people to be treated as valuable.
Re: What is Socialism?
Lush is the best medicine...
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:44:13 AM
Am not so sure people in this country favour the Scandi socialist system. I think the big difference is people in Scandinavia are prepared to pay for to improve the standard of living for everyone, the socialists in this country expect companies and the rich to pay.
Quote
true, everyone in scandi countries has to pay high taxes (which I dont think will fly here, one of the good things the Tories have done on this front is raise the personal allowance quite a bit), the socialists seem to think businesses and the rich are a never ending orange they can constantly squeeze and dont seem to get that massive tax hikes for them means a significant number of them will go and they wont get close to getting what they think, so you have to borrow as making cutbacks wont go down well and the vicious cycle begins

Quote
I doubt the average person understands what happened in Venezuela but many would probably give a very basic answer which is correct. Socialists who never had a clue on how to run a country. they rightly fear the same happening here.
I would avoid the word Socialist as well. Comrades another word people aren't impressed with.
ive always felt anyone who praised venezuela who claimed to be experts on it should never be allowed to run anything of any great importance as it was quite obvious early on it wasnt a good path (getting the oil workers to swear allegiance to Chavez, loads of them go to work across the border in Colombia), and of course the path down authoritarism (ditto with Bolivia where quite a few of them recently were supporting the old president who did more than a fair few questionable things)

The word comrade though, its just weird hearing grown adults on stage using that word, like some sort of soviet cosplay or something, dont think they realise how weird a lot of people thought they were with stuff like the language and the chantimg
