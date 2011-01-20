Capitalism is too deeply ingrained in this country for it to ever become truly socialist in an economic sense. The recent election depicts the appetite for a true left wing government, which proposed a manifesto which was Diet Coke when viewed through the lens of true socialism. It will not happen any time soon.
My realistic nirvana for socialism within the UK would be a system that provides opportunity, education, healthcare and general baseline welfare to all, no matter their class, colour or religious leaning. To have a moral, common sense approach to issues from foreign policy & sustainability to drug policy & immigration. To encourage an inclusive society at the forefront of worldwide democracy.
Social inequality will always exist to some extent - but a government which attempts to bridge the gap for the least fortunate amongst us as much as it can, whilst maintaining an economy which rewards the gifted & talented would be sufficiently socialist in my eyes.