City get a home tie again



You can pretty much guarantee it was either going to be:a) home tie vs lower league teamb) away tie vs lower league teamc) home tie vs one of the premier league's smaller or struggling teamsIt's amazing the luck of the draw Abu Dhabi get, luckiet team in the league bar none.At least in the CL this season they get a tough one in the round of 16, after yet another kind group stage draw