Who would you have from that team to improve this one? For me, Souness, Kenny of course, the great Ray Kennedy.............but who would I leave out?



hansen walks into our first 11 whatever the era, souness first name on the team sheet and kenny is a given and if we're extending the period (as the post above), rushie walks into any era as well (i'd like to add Neal in there as well but the way our backs are used... that could be a stretch too far across eras, but only because of the way kiopp uses backs)in the postmatch stuff, owen said about how the game had changed as forwards stayed up front to score goals but now they're expected to defend etc (he was praising our application and workrate, to be fair to him) - rushie was our first defender way back then, he was known for it (im sure bob made some remark about it back then but i cant quite recall it), so not sure how many old games owen watched on tapes and the likesure, he didnt drop all the way back, but then he had souness sat behind him, he didnt need to