PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane

Offline solidgold

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #440 on: Today at 07:02:45 AM
If we continue this momentum we will be crowned before the 34th game.
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #441 on: Today at 07:05:01 AM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 12:35:48 AM
nice bait

:lmao
:lmao

I counted 8 hooked by this point already

:lmao
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #442 on: Today at 07:06:26 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Today at 07:02:45 AM
If we continue this momentum we will be crowned before the 34th game.

It won't get to 34 and might not even get past 30 at this rate, Leicester and City play each other and then they need to each win every game to push us.
deano2727

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:12:28 AM
Nice to get compliments like that from Chris Wilder.

He meant every word of it. There was a point towards the end of the game, the camera went to him. He was slouched to the ground with his hand on his face. He wasn't angry or upset. He knew his players were completely helpless. They were getting run absolutely ragged. He just wanted that full time whistle to come. He knew if we got one more, it could have easily been two or three more from each kick off.

The truly frightening part, that Wilder touched upon, we didn't even need to get out of 2nd or 3rd gear. Thats been the case recently for most of our games. If we maintain this level and can indeed shift up a gear or 2 when needed, its difficult to see who stops us. I think the league is looking very positive for us now, but I am looking at the CL thinking if we can play to the standard we are and go up a gear when needed, who will stop us?
MerrycrRhistmassed

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #444 on: Today at 07:33:26 AM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 08:37:18 PM
35' Commentators make mention that there has only been 1 foul in the game so far.
A loose ball goes out for a throw-in to SHU and Klopp reacts immediately - not impressed with that type of laxness.
Nothing comes of it though and we're back to probing.

I liked Wilders comments. Not a trace of bitterness, and that's coming from a team that would've been 5th with a victory.

I also liked the ref for the most part, though we did lose out a few times from lost opportunities. I also liked that Sheffield didn't throw themselves to the floor at every touch, they just got on with it. That's where you realise that most teams up their possession against us by acting up for snidey freekicks and conning the refs. Some of whom seem desperate to be conned, mind.

As dominant a performance as I've seen this year!
PaulF

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #445 on: Today at 07:40:51 AM
Class from Wilder. Nice to see what can happen when you don't have to play to a baying crowd who think they have to win every game they play.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #446 on: Today at 07:43:56 AM
Did we manage more crosses than that famous Moyes team?
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #447 on: Today at 07:57:55 AM
Superb performance.

Cant afford to lose too many more players to injury so think Sundays team will be mainly kids.
Gaz123456

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #448 on: Today at 07:59:09 AM
Phenominally dominant.

Never seen us play like this before, even in the 80s. It's truly poetry in motion.

Only concern is that we're getting a bit thin for squad depth due to injuries and tiredness is starting to take it's toll.

A few players need to have a week off, now's the perfect opportunity.
elpistolero7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #449 on: Today at 08:02:02 AM
Boring. Another day, another win.

No excitement in this football anymore.  :D ;D
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #450 on: Today at 08:05:04 AM
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:22:49 PM
Remember that 'Respect' thing they had back in the noughties. We had Masch sent off at Yernited and you never heard of it again  ::)
Masch was sent off for asking the ref why he booked Torres, when he had actually given the free kick to Liverpool. Cant think who the referee was.🤔
elpistolero7

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #451 on: Today at 08:06:01 AM
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 07:59:09 AM
Phenominally dominant.

Never seen us play like this before, even in the 80s. It's truly poetry in motion.

Only concern is that we're getting a bit thin for squad depth due to injuries and tiredness is starting to take it's toll.

A few players need to have a week off, now's the perfect opportunity.

I think wholesale changes for the cup and give the main starters a full week's break.

League+CL double should be the priority.

Trent, Robbo, VVD, Hendo, Gini and the front 3 have played a crazy amount of football lately.

I hope we can rest the majority of them, but just don't know who can play fullback with Milner needed in midfield with Fab/Ox/Keita/Shaq all out.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #452 on: Today at 08:07:15 AM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 10:26:00 PM
Until they have won multiple titles and European Cups, like Bobs giants did, they cannot be called the best. I have faith that this side will achieve those heights though, then they can be called the best.

Bobs 79 team was probably my favourite followed by the 88.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #453 on: Today at 08:08:02 AM
Quote from: elpistolero7 on Today at 08:06:01 AM
I think wholesale changes for the cup and give the main starters a full week's break.

League+CL double should be the priority.

Trent, Robbo, VVD, Hendo, Gini and the front 3 have played a crazy amount of football lately.

I hope we can rest the majority of them, but just don't know who can play fullback with Milner needed in midfield with Fab/Ox/Keita/Shaq all out.

Theres my guess:

Adrian
Williams
Phillips
Houver
Lacouri
Milner
Lallana
Minamino
Jones
Origi
Elliott
Runehammer

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #454 on: Today at 08:10:32 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:25:11 PM
Oh my word yes.

I really believe we are witnessing the birth of something special here.  Having enjoyed the days of Sir Bob, Joe and Kenny this just feels right.

I've been watching the Reds since '64 and I said to my missus during last nights game that this was the best Liverpool side I've ever seen and that's something I never imagined saying ever.
Armand9

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #455 on: Today at 08:28:07 AM
that was utter class against a side that has made life difficult for everyone (including us on their ground)

they were tired for sure, we were as well (and looked it from that wayward robbo crossfield ball onwards, about 10 mins from end?), and no shame in that considering the schedule teams have had over the holiday period

under the circumstances of the match and for that type of tactical approach we took, that was close to being as good a performance as you'll get
Red an White Tea Party

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #456 on: Today at 08:30:06 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:05:04 AM
Masch was sent off for asking the ref why he booked Torres, when he had actually given the free kick to Liverpool. Cant think who the referee was.🤔
Steve Bennett?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/sport/football/2295381/Did-Javier-Mascherano-deserve-his-red-card.html
Red Berry

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #457 on: Today at 08:37:21 AM
At one nil, as so long as they had a chance to get something I figured they might show a burst of energy and intensity for the last 15 minutes.  As it was, when we got the second they decided there would be better games to bag points and just started conserving energy. They remained speculative though, which kept both sides sharp.
Groundskeeper Willie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #458 on: Today at 08:50:31 AM
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

The entitlement is strong with this one.

OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #459 on: Today at 08:52:46 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:05:04 AM
Masch was sent off for asking the ref why he booked Torres, when he had actually given the free kick to Liverpool. Cant think who the referee was.🤔

That werewolf looking fucker. Steve Bennett was it?
thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #460 on: Today at 08:54:28 AM
Bare-bones senior squad just keep on winning.  There certainly seemed to be a big focus on energy conservation in the second half - something I think Klopp may have made a big point of to the players after the Leicester game.

Over to the kids on Sunday!

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:08:02 AM
Theres my guess:

Adrian
Williams
Phillips
Houver
Lacouri
Milner
Lallana
Minamino
Jones
Origi
Elliott
I think Chirivella for Milner (he ran 13.1km last night!) and that's about spot on.  If it is something like that midfield/forward six then it will be interesting to see which of Jones or Minamino is the third midfielder and which plays on the left of a front three.

van den Berg might also play but I'm not sure which of Williams, Phillips or Hoever would miss out if he did.

I presume the game will come too soon for Brewster (he's back training, I think) but it would be good if he could at least make the bench.
free_at_last

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #461 on: Today at 08:55:30 AM
As an aside , does anybody know what our official home kit is?
For this game we went back to all red socks while the partially white socks made a return against Wolves(at least , some players had the partially white socks in different degrees).
I think we should stick with the all red - it's much more powerful and was the reason Shanks moved us to it.
just redk84 will do

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #462 on: Today at 08:56:25 AM
About last night.....

That was incredible. Was comfortable viewing, never thought we were in any danger and totally dominated the game. Was enjoying watching that

Checked my whatsapp group and certain lads are complaining about not getting the 2nd and we're giving the ball away.....slow in our buildup play etc.  :o

I think I am on a different wavelength to say the least. Doesn't make me a better/worse fan than any of them but definitely more calm!
I know we haven't done it til the fat lady sings but realistically we will and its a matter of time.
I still have my moans, when we're not controlling a game well or taking chances...not completely zen every minute of every game but definitely not screaming and shouting and yesterday was certainly not the occasion to do any of that imo!

The defence were solid....fullbacks kept busy being the best fullbacks in the world.....front 3 were a nuisance, Salah really looked a man possessed in the first 30 minutes especially and then Hendo. wow. I mean since that CL final you can see that this guy believes in himself and it is showing and it is great for us. Deserved motm, he picks the right avenue of attack everytime.

I used to love watching stevie especially firing a ball into players' feet with the right angle giving them the blueprint of what to do next.....see a lot of that from a few of our players all over the pitch now and its great

This team. Special.

Rest players for the Ev! (but still win)
Christmist Time_Mistletoe & Wine

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #463 on: Today at 08:58:26 AM
Anyone see that post about the fella who was bored last night?

I wouldve thought at least someone wouldve reacted to it.
Red_Rich

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #464 on: Today at 09:06:30 AM
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 08:55:30 AM
As an aside , does anybody know what our official home kit is?
For this game we went back to all red socks while the partially white socks made a return against Wolves(at least , some players had the partially white socks in different degrees).
I think we should stick with the all red - it's much more powerful and was the reason Shanks moved us to it.

I think partially white socks are official but any team we play who has white in theirs (Sheffield U last night, Chelsea away etc) then we go all red.
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #465 on: Today at 09:15:23 AM
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

This has to be a joke. I'll take a totally controlled and measured 2-0 win any day.

Better for the nerves as well rather than end to end all the time.
liverbloke

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #466 on: Today at 09:22:03 AM
All the moaners (and baiters) going on about passing too much (eh?) and slow build up, don't they realise that footy is about possession - the team who hasn't got the ball ain't gonna score our kid  :wave

Keep possession as it mentally grinds down the opposition and therefore physically too.

End result 2-0 so what more do you want?

Come on Reds!



slaphead

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #467 on: Today at 09:26:56 AM
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 07:59:09 AM
Phenominally dominant.

Never seen us play like this before, even in the 80s. It's truly poetry in motion.

Only concern is that we're getting a bit thin for squad depth due to injuries and tiredness is starting to take it's toll.

A few players need to have a week off, now's the perfect opportunity.

Kind of half agree with that :-)  Until the Leicester game I hadn't seen us dominate and control a game in the way we have. Now I can't decide which of those 2 games was the best I have seen us dominate. And for that to happen when everyone had us down to lose points or slack off as the games will have caught up with us...well. What can you say ?
Hopefully we get 1 or 2 back soon I agree, and Minamino coming in is perfect timing. There seems to be this perception that City are not breathing down our neck because they have been unlucky with injuries.
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #468 on: Today at 09:27:11 AM
Tons of credit to the Sheffield United manager - didn't moan or complain or whinge.

He's doing a terrific job there and it's nice (unique) to see an opposing manager say nice things about us - just doesn't happen.

Fair play to the lad and I hope Sheffield United get into the Champions League.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #469 on: Today at 09:33:50 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:07:15 AM
Bobs 79 team was probably my favourite followed by the 88.

I know a lot of posters on here won't have seen that 79 team, so I will forgive them for they know not what they say, but they need to remember that team conceded 16 goals in a 42 game season, playing on sandy pitches for months, finished 8pts clear of European Champions Forest, destroyed Spurs 7-0 at Anfield and threw in a couple of 5-0 and 6-0 wins. We did all that with basically 13 players, we used 16, but Fairclough only got 10 games, Sammy Lee 2 and Oggy played one game in goal. Different eras, but that side was something special - Kennys team of 88 was just so exciting to watch it was untrue.

I mentioned in the Becker thread about watching Clem do his don't die of boredom routine, he conceded 4 goals at home that season!!!!! Nuts
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #470 on: Today at 09:51:32 AM
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:48:39 PM
His arl fellas scouse. Family all mad reds. Spent a lot of time here growing up. Probably get a clip round the earhole if he said anything else. Top fellah

Fucking hell better not let the City fans know that, their heads will melt.
debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Reply #471 on: Today at 09:53:36 AM
Those who want "entertaining" rather than seeing out win after win after win so we can finally get our hands on the Premier League Trophy, go back to 2013/14 and watch those games from Christmas onwards then cry into your soup after the Chelsea game.

Fuck sake, some people!!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

