About last night.....That was incredible. Was comfortable viewing, never thought we were in any danger and totally dominated the game. Was enjoying watching thatChecked my whatsapp group and certain lads are complaining about not getting the 2nd and we're giving the ball away.....slow in our buildup play etc.I think I am on a different wavelength to say the least. Doesn't make me a better/worse fan than any of them but definitely more calm!I know we haven't done it til the fat lady sings but realistically we will and its a matter of time.I still have my moans, when we're not controlling a game well or taking chances...not completely zen every minute of every game but definitely not screaming and shouting and yesterday was certainly not the occasion to do any of that imo!The defence were solid....fullbacks kept busy being the best fullbacks in the world.....front 3 were a nuisance, Salah really looked a man possessed in the first 30 minutes especially and then Hendo. wow. I mean since that CL final you can see that this guy believes in himself and it is showing and it is great for us. Deserved motm, he picks the right avenue of attack everytime.I used to love watching stevie especially firing a ball into players' feet with the right angle giving them the blueprint of what to do next.....see a lot of that from a few of our players all over the pitch now and its greatThis team. Special.Rest players for the Ev! (but still win)