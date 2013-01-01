« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane  (Read 8878 times)

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:49:24 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

You got a bit of IBS there tonight ABS?! Is that why you're so ratty?

Sounding like a self entitled city fan there. We were brilliant. We are brilliant. And brilliant doesn't always have to be cavalier high scoring games and exciting entertainment.

Although for me entertaining was exactly what this game was. But maybe I just appreciate football a little bit more.....
Logged

Offline rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:14:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Well you've certainly had some attention.

Fuck me, how can you go on about how boring we were!
These are the halcyon days of an event that in 20 years time you'll think, 'did I really witness?'
It doesn't get better than this and that's coming from a man who saw John Barnes in his prime. What do you fucking want?
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • Southport -> Canada
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:14:33 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

:o
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #403 on: Today at 01:16:27 AM »
Enough with that post already.

i came in to say great win, great team dominated them easy 3 points. Thank god wwe got that early goal.

 boy are we knackered! Soooo tired as a squad imo. Makes the way we won even more impressive.

I would put a league cup squad out there for Everton. The boys all need a week off its plain and simple.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline KissThisGuy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:17:37 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
You crazy
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #405 on: Today at 01:18:16 AM »
As I said pre-match. I don't get nervous or excited about games like this. I just watch this team with a sense of calm and awe.
They're a machine. One of the closest to perfection I've ever seen. My mate said to me he wishes his father was still alive to witness this team.
We should all be glad we're alive to see this.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:18:19 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:29:50 PM
The whole board always protecting the king at the back. I think that's part of it... all pieces defend and attack - just like they do in chess. Would probably require shrooms to nail this idea, but is Magnus Carlsen better at chess than we are at football right now? Hard to call.

He would have to be named Magnus Opus to be better.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,355
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:19:46 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

You probably wish you hadn't posted now  ;D

Seriously, winning this game like one of Pep's teams is a compliment and shows that we have indeed surpassed them and are the complete side. Nobody, not even City have controlled Sheff Utd in this way.

Admittedly, it was a little hard to watch for about 10-15min during the 2nd half simply because Utd had 10 men behind the ball and were giving us no space to play. Since we were the ones in the lead, we weren't going to hammer the door down and waste energy. We kept passing and probing looking for an opening.

Look at what happened the moment they ventured forward and got a ball into our box - the exciting, pacy Liverpool came alive and we grabbed the second.

We save the big exciting performances for when we need it like against Leicester & Man City.

Wilder had it right in his assessment of us - we need to appreciate all of these qualities, not yearn for all out attack all game every game.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:19:53 AM »
I read that we have gained 87 points from a possible 89 points. Is that true? That's phenomenal if it is. How far back is that going?
Logged

Online Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:30:30 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:58:56 PM
We won't do that against Everton.

Adrian, Phillips, Lallana, Jones, Origi and maybe Elliott or/ & Williams will come in.
Be stronger than that, probably swap out one from each zone, Adrian, Williams, Lallana, Origi and 7 starters
Logged
Vote Labour

Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,903
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:33:51 AM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Today at 01:30:30 AM
Be stronger than that, probably swap out one from each zone, Adrian, Williams, Lallana, Origi and 7 starters

I'd be surprised if it was that strong. I fully expect Williams, Phillips, Jones and Elliot to start. As well as Div and Lallana of course.  I have Virgil in there alongside Phillips though!
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:40:47 AM »
dont forget Mini-Me
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline simesy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:48:29 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
Leicester was entertainment. Its impossible to play that way every game. I'll tell you what tonights game was all about. Control. That was the most complete lesson, in 30 years, on how to control possession and game management. Once we scored we shut up shop and made Sheffield look like a pub team. We did what every Liverpool title winning side of the 80's did to win games. It was a bit boring now and again yeh but we were super efficient with it. This team, this season and last has proved we have a plan a, b and c. It doesnt matter what tactics our opponents have, we adapt and find a way to win. Of course we want entertainment all the time but its just not possible. Find enjoyment in it because we are alive to see possibly the greatest liverpool team ever.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,946
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:50:44 AM »
Were so fucking good, its like were playing fifa on amateur, its not even fair.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,860
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:58:36 AM »
Totally dominant and in control.
The way we've managed these last 9 or 10 games since the beginning of December has been first class. Especially when you consider the ever-growing injury list.
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,214
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:13:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Go and fuck yourself you inbred gobshite.

Genuinely fuck off.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,399
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:18:40 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 02:13:02 AM
Go and fuck yourself you inbred gobshite.

Genuinely fuck off.

Damn. Shots fired. Shots fired.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,498
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:21:12 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

:lmao absolutely clueless

Its either fantastic bait or one of the most idiotic comments Ive ever read on RAWK
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:38 AM by Chakan »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #418 on: Today at 02:26:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

"I think the best thing you can say when you play the game against Sheffield United is keep the game not spectacular, don't make it spectacular because you have to control them.." - Jurgen Klopp post match interview.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #419 on: Today at 02:27:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline jed the red

  • Ich bin ein Gläubiger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #420 on: Today at 02:27:41 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:26:02 AM
"I think the best thing you can say when you play the game against Sheffield United is keep the game not spectacular, don't make it spectacular because you have to control them.." - Jurgen Klopp post match interview.

Controlling Sheffield United is one thing, keeping soft arse entertained is another altogether!!!!
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:38:14 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.


Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:48:19 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

I'll help you...

Its like sex for a bloke. You've warmed up the missus and you both know she's thinking, is she horny enough for a BJ? sometimes yes and the excitement continues, other times not quite and she needs a push (gentle head downwards), other times not at all. to be honest whether it happens or not we'll get there and the aim is the ultimate orgasm.

In other words take the bad/ok times with the good as you are enjoying yourself either way, enjoy the ride, we'll all hopefully get there :)
Logged

Offline Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor!

  • Look into the eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #423 on: Today at 02:59:31 AM »
Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Offline Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor!

  • Look into the eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #424 on: Today at 03:09:09 AM »
Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:19:30 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 02:13:02 AM
Go and fuck yourself you inbred gobshite.

Genuinely fuck off.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #426 on: Today at 03:30:10 AM »
Easy. Yet again, far too much shithousery in the pre-match thread

MOTM for us: Henderson

MOTM for them: Henderson

Therefore, just say MOTM was Henderson and everyone will be happy.

Utd fans weren't too bad. Liked the 'Champions of League One, you'll never sing that' chant, which shows a bracing sense of humour.

It's in keeping with the 'Just like Sheffield, your city is red' song they sang towards The Ev, and which upset our blue neighbours so much.

Great to start 2020 in the way we mean to go on. A super performance which exemplifies in microcosm everything that Klopp has fashioned and imbued into the side: control, patience, accurate passing, quick breaks and quality assists; selfless play with players comfortable wherever they end up and whatever they have to do, e.g the fullback swapping sides and that goal-saving challenge from Origi.

Great play all round. Hendo was heroic, Gini was ginormous, Salah was scintillating, Mane was marvelous, Bobby was drunk...

Now for a round of bitters
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:42:26 AM »
That was a procession. The minute we got the lead the game was never in doubt. My only tiny, tiny, miniscule nitpick is the amount of times in the first half a ball to Mane was on and not taken. I was in the Upper Kenny by the scoreboard (first time sat there, that bastard gives off some heat!) and you could see it time and time again. But that's a churlish complaint after an absolute domination like that.

A word on Sheffield United too. How fucking refreshing was it to not see a team throw themselves to the floor every five second to get set pieces? I thought they played the game in a great spirit. I know that's easy to say after the result and our performance, but still worth pointing out.

Also, I know some people were being a bit snarky over the England chant at Robbo when he came around the pitch, but I thought their fans were great all night. No feed the scousers or council house digs (like Wolves did despite being from, y'know, Wolverhampton), just supported their team as best they could. They celebrated getting a free kick in the first half like they scored a goal, not in the usual ironic way because they felt they got nothing from the ref, but because they realised it was the only way they were getting the ball. Some witty responses to us at times too, after we got finished with "champions of Europe" they replied with "Champions of League 1, you'll never say that".
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,952
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #428 on: Today at 03:46:06 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:26:02 AM
"I think the best thing you can say when you play the game against Sheffield United is keep the game not spectacular, don't make it spectacular because you have to control them.." - Jurgen Klopp post match interview.
I still have no idea how they can press with three or four players at our defense. We can break that press and yet, Sheffield United still, somehow, have an 8 man low block.
Wilder is an incredible coach
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,314
  • Justice for Neda
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #429 on: Today at 03:49:13 AM »
Watch us in attack.  We're like Klopp; full of energy and vitality, all quick movement encouraging natural creativity.

On defence, we're all Virg.  Calm, composed, confident, organised and cerebral.

It doesn't get any better than this.

Savour every. Fucking. Minute. of this thrill ride.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:20 AM by jambutty »
Logged
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

― Ronald Wright, A Short History of Progress
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 