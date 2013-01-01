That was a procession. The minute we got the lead the game was never in doubt. My only tiny, tiny, miniscule nitpick is the amount of times in the first half a ball to Mane was on and not taken. I was in the Upper Kenny by the scoreboard (first time sat there, that bastard gives off some heat!) and you could see it time and time again. But that's a churlish complaint after an absolute domination like that.



A word on Sheffield United too. How fucking refreshing was it to not see a team throw themselves to the floor every five second to get set pieces? I thought they played the game in a great spirit. I know that's easy to say after the result and our performance, but still worth pointing out.



Also, I know some people were being a bit snarky over the England chant at Robbo when he came around the pitch, but I thought their fans were great all night. No feed the scousers or council house digs (like Wolves did despite being from, y'know, Wolverhampton), just supported their team as best they could. They celebrated getting a free kick in the first half like they scored a goal, not in the usual ironic way because they felt they got nothing from the ref, but because they realised it was the only way they were getting the ball. Some witty responses to us at times too, after we got finished with "champions of Europe" they replied with "Champions of League 1, you'll never say that".