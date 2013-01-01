I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.



You probably wish you hadn't posted nowSeriously, winning this game like one of Pep's teams is a compliment and shows that we have indeed surpassed them and are the complete side. Nobody, not even City have controlled Sheff Utd in this way.Admittedly, it was a little hard to watch for about 10-15min during the 2nd half simply because Utd had 10 men behind the ball and were giving us no space to play. Since we were the ones in the lead, we weren't going to hammer the door down and waste energy. We kept passing and probing looking for an opening.Look at what happened the moment they ventured forward and got a ball into our box - the exciting, pacy Liverpool came alive and we grabbed the second.We save the big exciting performances for when we need it like against Leicester & Man City.Wilder had it right in his assessment of us - we need to appreciate all of these qualities, not yearn for all out attack all game every game.