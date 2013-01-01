« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane  (Read 8434 times)

Offline Dubred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:49:24 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

You got a bit of IBS there tonight ABS?! Is that why you're so ratty?

Sounding like a self entitled city fan there. We were brilliant. We are brilliant. And brilliant doesn't always have to be cavalier high scoring games and exciting entertainment.

Although for me entertaining was exactly what this game was. But maybe I just appreciate football a little bit more.....
Offline rojo para la vida

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #401 on: Today at 01:14:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Well you've certainly had some attention.

Fuck me, how can you go on about how boring we were!
These are the halcyon days of an event that in 20 years time you'll think, 'did I really witness?'
It doesn't get better than this and that's coming from a man who saw John Barnes in his prime. What do you fucking want?
Offline cipher

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #402 on: Today at 01:14:33 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #403 on: Today at 01:16:27 AM »
Enough with that post already.

i came in to say great win, great team dominated them easy 3 points. Thank god wwe got that early goal.

 boy are we knackered! Soooo tired as a squad imo. Makes the way we won even more impressive.

I would put a league cup squad out there for Everton. The boys all need a week off its plain and simple.

Offline KissThisGuy

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:17:37 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
You crazy
Offline didi shamone

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #405 on: Today at 01:18:16 AM »
As I said pre-match. I don't get nervous or excited about games like this. I just watch this team with a sense of calm and awe.
They're a machine. One of the closest to perfection I've ever seen. My mate said to me he wishes his father was still alive to witness this team.
We should all be glad we're alive to see this.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:18:19 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:29:50 PM
The whole board always protecting the king at the back. I think that's part of it... all pieces defend and attack - just like they do in chess. Would probably require shrooms to nail this idea, but is Magnus Carlsen better at chess than we are at football right now? Hard to call.

He would have to be named Magnus Opus to be better.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:19:46 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

You probably wish you hadn't posted now  ;D

Seriously, winning this game like one of Pep's teams is a compliment and shows that we have indeed surpassed them and are the complete side. Nobody, not even City have controlled Sheff Utd in this way.

Admittedly, it was a little hard to watch for about 10-15min during the 2nd half simply because Utd had 10 men behind the ball and were giving us no space to play. Since we were the ones in the lead, we weren't going to hammer the door down and waste energy. We kept passing and probing looking for an opening.

Look at what happened the moment they ventured forward and got a ball into our box - the exciting, pacy Liverpool came alive and we grabbed the second.

We save the big exciting performances for when we need it like against Leicester & Man City.

Wilder had it right in his assessment of us - we need to appreciate all of these qualities, not yearn for all out attack all game every game.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:19:53 AM »
I read that we have gained 87 points from a possible 89 points. Is that true? That's phenomenal if it is. How far back is that going?
Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:30:30 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:58:56 PM
We won't do that against Everton.

Adrian, Phillips, Lallana, Jones, Origi and maybe Elliott or/ & Williams will come in.
Be stronger than that, probably swap out one from each zone, Adrian, Williams, Lallana, Origi and 7 starters
Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:33:51 AM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Today at 01:30:30 AM
Be stronger than that, probably swap out one from each zone, Adrian, Williams, Lallana, Origi and 7 starters

I'd be surprised if it was that strong. I fully expect Williams, Phillips, Jones and Elliot to start. As well as Div and Lallana of course.  I have Virgil in there alongside Phillips though!
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:40:47 AM »
dont forget Mini-Me
Online simesy

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:48:29 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
Leicester was entertainment. Its impossible to play that way every game. I'll tell you what tonights game was all about. Control. That was the most complete lesson, in 30 years, on how to control possession and game management. Once we scored we shut up shop and made Sheffield look like a pub team. We did what every Liverpool title winning side of the 80's did to win games. It was a bit boring now and again yeh but we were super efficient with it. This team, this season and last has proved we have a plan a, b and c. It doesnt matter what tactics our opponents have, we adapt and find a way to win. Of course we want entertainment all the time but its just not possible. Find enjoyment in it because we are alive to see possibly the greatest liverpool team ever.
Online stevieG786

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:50:44 AM »
Were so fucking good, its like were playing fifa on amateur, its not even fair.
Online Red_Rich

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:58:36 AM »
Totally dominant and in control.
The way we've managed these last 9 or 10 games since the beginning of December has been first class. Especially when you consider the ever-growing injury list.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:13:02 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Go and fuck yourself you inbred gobshite.

Genuinely fuck off.
Online newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #416 on: Today at 02:18:40 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 02:13:02 AM
Go and fuck yourself you inbred gobshite.

Genuinely fuck off.

Damn. Shots fired. Shots fired.
Online Chakan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #417 on: Today at 02:21:12 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

:lmao absolutely clueless

Its either fantastic bait or one of the stupidest comments Ive ever read on RAWK
