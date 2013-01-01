They played in second and third gear and still had the humility and desire to do that as world champions and European champions and well on their way to being Premier League champions."



This quote for me is what is so impressive about this team. Yes we are the best team in the world, but apart from what counts on the pitch, you wouldn't know it. We buy players who are hungry to make the next step up such a minamino. We don't buy any superstars who think they're above tracking back. We're past buying names, and rather buying who fits into the team. We never have all that social media rubbish that others have. Compare TAA's profile and reputation to the group and United. We do have the humility to see we need to find whatever advantage we can get. Be that in nutrition, corners or yes throw ins. We're also not afraid to play direct if needed. This team has no "superstar"on the pitch. No one is excused from anything. This team is purely dedicated to the success on the pitch and Klopp gives them the belief and also importantly the freedom to express themselves on the pitch. We know mistakes can happen but as you've given you're all and you learn from them, Klopp is fine with that. The Barca corner was the perfect example of that. Yes it was an awesome piece of play but in how many other teams would any professional, let alone a19 year old have the confidence to play that ball without fear of being ripped a new one had it gone wrong.