Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, speaking to BT Sport: "Very unlike us. Look both parts of game, we didn't lay a glove on them. We didn't do anything that has got us into this position. They were outstanding but didn't have to get out second or third gear.



"People talk about academy coaches and all this nonsense about technical and tactical stuff. At home we laid a glove on them and made it difficult for them.



"They won every first ball, every second ball, ran forward and ran back and they did that better than us. All this nonsense that comes out about coaching, have a peak at Liverpool tonight. They played in second and third gear and still had the humility and desire to do that as world champions and European champions and well on their way to being Premier League champions."



