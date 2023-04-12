They need to be building/opening businesses and shops for the local community. Not something that'll just be open for Liverpool home games and events at Anfield.



The area is filling back up again and it does need 'convenience' and service shopping and no business can really survive on the basis of 19 - 25 football days a year but the failure of the local 'high street' is endemic. There's lots of down at heel local shops all around the country, never mind the city. I'm sure the Asda will do fine - so it's tricky.Personally, I don't think there's enough footfall for a Mackie Mayor or the like. There's already a local convenience shopping up the road (with an Asda). Anfield is not an administrative/ social services/ community activity centre as such and of course everyone's indoors on their computers anyway. I posted the picture of Yawkey Way (below) as an example of sorts but then they play baseball 80+ times a year...My thoughts are it needs to be a place to go for the local community first (but the police want all that 'leisure activity' in town where it's easier to police) irrespective of the football but maybe benefitting from it. Maybe another Lark Lane? or Lark Square:Actually, I'll see if I can do anything about that... you never know.