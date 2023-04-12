« previous next »
Walton Breck Road

Oh Campione

Re: Walton Breck Road
April 12, 2023, 09:43:15 am
Quote from: John_P on April 12, 2023, 12:13:04 am
They need to be building/opening businesses and shops for the local community. Not something that'll just be open for Liverpool home games and events at Anfield.

Completely agree, what they are proposing isn't sexy but a co-op, heron foods and the rest will all be more benefitial for the local residents
Draex

Re: Walton Breck Road
April 12, 2023, 10:47:10 am
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on April 11, 2023, 10:57:04 pm
Crazy considering they all ask for £8 for a steak and kidney pie.

The burgers are immense though!

Thats the cost of living sadly, everything is overpriced, was £18 for 3 pints in Bowness last weekend..
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Walton Breck Road
April 12, 2023, 11:21:00 am
Quote from: John_P on April 12, 2023, 12:13:04 am
They need to be building/opening businesses and shops for the local community. Not something that'll just be open for Liverpool home games and events at Anfield.

What do you suggest, there are already corner shops and pubs and eateries in the immediate vicinity. There is a chemist not too far away.  A Supermarket on Breck Road.
Re: Walton Breck Road
April 13, 2023, 05:44:38 pm
Quote from: John_P on April 12, 2023, 12:13:04 am
They need to be building/opening businesses and shops for the local community. Not something that'll just be open for Liverpool home games and events at Anfield.

The area is filling back up again and it does need 'convenience' and service shopping and no business can really survive on the basis of 19 - 25 football days a year but the failure of the local 'high street' is endemic. There's lots of down at heel local shops all around the country, never mind the city. I'm sure the Asda will do fine - so it's tricky.

Personally, I don't think there's enough footfall for a Mackie Mayor or the like. There's already a local convenience shopping up the road (with an Asda). Anfield is not an administrative/ social services/ community activity centre as such and of course everyone's indoors on their computers anyway. I posted the picture of Yawkey Way (below) as an example of sorts but then they play baseball 80+ times a year...

My thoughts are it needs to be a place to go for the local community first (but the police want all that 'leisure activity' in town where it's easier to police) irrespective of the football but maybe benefitting from it. Maybe another Lark Lane? or Lark Square:



Actually, I'll see if I can do anything about that... you never know.
Re: Walton Breck Road
Today at 01:46:22 am
