Whoever designed this halo has already saved a few lives. Well done to the FIA for pushing them even when there was a lot of criticism.
You do look at that the drivers that have been through that Red Bull program and ended up dropping out of F1 and wonder whether it is a necessary process of sorting the wheat from the chaff (both in terms of the team and in more general terms of whether a driver can make it in F1) or whether they need to be doing a bit more to protect the potential top level careers of those drivers
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Fuck me Im still shaking, I thought he was dead as soon as it happened. Thank god hes alive, thats some kind of miracle looking at the replays and the pictures.
He was in those flames for at least 10 seconds
watching him get out of that fire in full speed is crazy.
Thank god for that halo. It was a contentious issue from what I remember when it was first implemented but it seems to have been the reason Grosjean is still alive
