Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 76555 times)

Offline Antics

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2840 on: November 16, 2020, 10:05:29 PM »
Genuinely think Bottas is a little underrated because of how comprehensively he has been beaten.

When he joined Mercedes in 2016 he was acknowledged as being amongst the best of the tier 2 candidates having obliterated Massa in qualifying over 3 years.

He'd come 8th in the standings in 2016 at Williams behind only the Big 3 teams and Perez, of the younger/cheaper drivers racing that year who was superior?

Hulkenberg/Perez maybe?

I almost want him to join a lower ranked team to prove what he can do again.
Online Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2841 on: November 17, 2020, 03:01:09 AM »
Quote from: Antics on November 16, 2020, 10:05:29 PM
Genuinely think Bottas is a little underrated because of how comprehensively he has been beaten.

When he joined Mercedes in 2016 he was acknowledged as being amongst the best of the tier 2 candidates having obliterated Massa in qualifying over 3 years.

He'd come 8th in the standings in 2016 at Williams behind only the Big 3 teams and Perez, of the younger/cheaper drivers racing that year who was superior?

Hulkenberg/Perez maybe?

I almost want him to join a lower ranked team to prove what he can do again.

Bottas was 27 years old in 2016 though and in his forth year, so it's not like he was some young driver coming on to the scene.

Suggesting that he may have been the best of the "younger/cheaper" drivers that year is also introducing something of a caveat.  I can understand if you are using that as a suggestion of why Mercedes went for him (being relatively cheap) but after four years in the sport though his performances should be gauged against the whole field when determining his level of talent.  Essentially, saying that he was the best of 'the young, cheap guys' doesn't mean that he's particularly good when compared to the field of drivers as a whole. 

 I think 2018 is a good barometer of where Bottas is.  That year, where the gap was much closer between Mercedes and the other teams than it had previously been he ended up 5th in what was still the quickest car over the season overall.  I don't think that Valtteri is "shit" but I don't think that he's particularly talented either relative to other drivers.  He has really good one lap (quali) pace, but that's the only area where he comes close to excelling in my opinion.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2842 on: November 17, 2020, 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on November 16, 2020, 05:18:04 PM
Bottas is very good over one lap. He's not the ultimate racer over the course of the race.

The truth is, Mercedes don't need Verstappen, Red Bull needs Bottas; a driver capable of taking points away from other teams and keeping their main guy honest.

If Hamilton retired tomorrow, and they bought a Lando Norris in, or someone like that, to race alongside Bottas, then the Finn would probably become a world champion. I think he's a lot better than he's been given credit for.

Hes come 3rd and 5th while being at Mercedes, each season hes widely accepted to have had the best car over the season so I wouldnt bet on him winning a title if Hamilton wasnt there. The other thing is, and people should always remember this, winning a world title doesnt mean your necessarily a good driver.
Offline Graeme

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2843 on: November 17, 2020, 07:54:06 PM »
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2844 on: November 17, 2020, 07:58:38 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on November 17, 2020, 07:54:06 PM
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?

Firmino?
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2845 on: November 17, 2020, 08:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on November 17, 2020, 07:54:06 PM
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?

Jacques Villeneuve

Damon Hill
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2846 on: November 17, 2020, 08:18:11 PM »
Rosberg....either.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2847 on: November 17, 2020, 08:30:15 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 17, 2020, 08:02:24 PM
Jacques Villeneuve


won the indycar championship, the indy 500 and the f1 world championship. I'd say he definitely had something about him even if it didn't last all that long
Offline IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2848 on: November 17, 2020, 08:43:09 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 17, 2020, 08:18:11 PM
Rosberg....either.

My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2849 on: November 17, 2020, 08:46:26 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 17, 2020, 08:30:15 PM
won the indycar championship, the indy 500 and the f1 world championship. I'd say he definitely had something about him even if it didn't last all that long

Was beaten by Hill and Button as his teammates, and his results were not much better then the mighty Ricardo Zonta when they were team mates. Beaten by Massa and replaced by Kubica who scored as many points in 1/3 of the season as Villeneuve did in 2/3 of the season. He had one good season in a much superior car to the rest.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2850 on: November 17, 2020, 08:46:26 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on November 17, 2020, 08:43:09 PM
My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.
He was better than his dad.. but thats not a lot.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2851 on: November 17, 2020, 08:49:03 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 17, 2020, 08:46:26 PM
Was beaten by Hill and Button as his teammates, and his results were not much better then the mighty Ricardo Zonta when they were team mates. Beaten by Massa and replaced by Kubica who scored as many points in 1/3 of the season as Villeneuve did in 2/3 of the season. He had one good season in a much superior car to the rest.

like I said, it didn't last very long.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2852 on: November 17, 2020, 08:56:34 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on November 17, 2020, 08:43:09 PM
My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.

He got the better of Hamilton, even if it was for only one season he stood his ground and it eventually paid off. Thats not something many can say. And even before they become dominant, Rosberg had some decent results with Mercedes and that shouldnt be down played either.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2853 on: November 17, 2020, 08:57:53 PM »
Yeah I dont think Villeneuve was particularly good but I dont think you can say Damon Hill wasnt a good driver
Offline IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2854 on: November 17, 2020, 08:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 17, 2020, 08:46:26 PM
He was better than his dad.. but thats not a lot.

Keke was before my time so I've never watched him, was he not a great driver? I know he only won his title due to Pironi having to retire from F1 after an injury, but people talk about him like a cult figure in the sport.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2855 on: November 17, 2020, 09:06:52 PM »
Have a look at Villeneuve's pass on Schumacher at Estoril '96 and tell me that isn't good.

He's just an arsehole who wasn't interested in developing a team and decided (with Pollock) to try and rinse BAT for a few years.

Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2856 on: November 17, 2020, 09:10:18 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 17, 2020, 08:57:53 PM
Yeah I dont think Villeneuve was particularly good but I dont think you can say Damon Hill wasnt a good driver

He won a world championship and his team let him go, and no top team wanted him so he ended up at Arrows. But then who can forget the win with Jordan in Belgium? And while I think the rain and accidents played a massive part, you still have to be in position to take advantage and it wasnt a completely out of the blue either, Jordan and Hill had a number of good results that season building up to the win.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2857 on: November 17, 2020, 09:16:40 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2020, 09:06:52 PM
Have a look at Villeneuve's pass on Schumacher at Estoril '96 and tell me that isn't good.

He's just an arsehole who wasn't interested in developing a team and decided (with Pollock) to try and rinse BAT for a few years.



Take a look at the qualifying and race times, the Williams was about a second a lap faster then the Ferrari so overtaking wasnt going to be that hard.
Offline dirkster

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2858 on: November 17, 2020, 09:59:13 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 17, 2020, 09:10:18 PM
He won a world championship and his team let him go, and no top team wanted him so he ended up at Arrows. But then who can forget the win with Jordan in Belgium? And while I think the rain and accidents played a massive part, you still have to be in position to take advantage and it wasnt a completely out of the blue either, Jordan and Hill had a number of good results that season building up to the win.
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2859 on: November 17, 2020, 10:01:43 PM »
Hill was a good driver - you don't win 2 World titles without being pretty decent.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2860 on: November 17, 2020, 10:03:05 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on November 17, 2020, 09:59:13 PM
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?

That was Hill's idea too. He had a point to be fair.
Offline Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2861 on: November 17, 2020, 10:03:07 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2020, 10:01:43 PM
Hill was a good driver - you don't win 2 World titles without being pretty decent.

He only won one right?
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2862 on: November 17, 2020, 10:05:38 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on November 17, 2020, 09:59:13 PM
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?
He was shagging Jordan at the time ....

He deserved to.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2863 on: November 17, 2020, 10:06:32 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 17, 2020, 10:03:07 PM
He only won one right?

Probably counting 94 too
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2864 on: November 17, 2020, 10:10:18 PM »
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2865 on: November 17, 2020, 11:02:54 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on November 17, 2020, 09:59:13 PM
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?

Yes he was but you cant blame anyone for that, the weather was horrible, your in 1-2 position and what I think was Jordans first victory, you would be mad not to apply team orders and see it home.
Online Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 05:05:48 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 17, 2020, 11:02:54 PM
Yes he was but you cant blame anyone for that, the weather was horrible, your in 1-2 position and what I think was Jordans first victory, you would be mad not to apply team orders and see it home.

Yeah, totally understandable from a team/common sense perspective, but it still must've been frustrating for Ralph, who was 3 seconds a lap quicker at that point.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 08:45:00 AM »
Hill 100% stiffed ralf there, but in terms of getting the best result for the team he was right to do so.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 10:04:20 AM »
I found it was thrilling to watch Villeneuve come out of 'nowhere' in 96 and get pole in his first race (which he would have won if it wasn't for an oil leak). Also I remember in Melbourne 97 he out-qualified HHF by nearly 2 seconds which is wild, talk about laying down a marker. Not saying he's up on the level of Schumacher or Hamilton and he definitely seemed to lose his way after winning the title, but not having that he wasn't a good driver
Online Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 AM »
I always found Hill getting the axe from Williams a strange decision.  Twice runner up in the championship and then winning the WDC.  Never his biggest fan, but I wonder what the reasoning was.
Offline dirkster

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 17, 2020, 11:02:54 PM
Yes he was but you cant blame anyone for that, the weather was horrible, your in 1-2 position and what I think was Jordans first victory, you would be mad not to apply team orders and see it home.
I vaguely remember watching the race and thinking Ralph must be fuming as he seemed to be quicker. But yeah, safest thing to do is apply team orders as it was wet. Must admit, hadn't remembered it was chucking it down
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 12:20:41 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 11:31:53 AM
Must admit, hadn't remembered it was chucking it down

That was the same one with one of the maddest first corner crashes ever and also Schumacher going into the back of Coulthard in zero visibility and subsequently kicking off on him. That race was what led to the trend of starting behind the safety car when it was raining, and also the red lights on the back of the cars in the rain became obligatory and much more visible.  It was fabulously entertaining, one of my favourites!
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2872 on: Yesterday at 12:32:09 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:52:25 AM
I always found Hill getting the axe from Williams a strange decision.  Twice runner up in the championship and then winning the WDC.  Never his biggest fan, but I wonder what the reasoning was.

Think Frank was done with Hill after 95, he didn't trust him anymore. That Williams was easily fast enough to win but Hill was so poor and binned the car all by himself more than once.
Offline clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2873 on: Yesterday at 01:16:49 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2020, 10:10:18 PM
Yep

Can you imagine the uproar if Hamilton ever did what Schumacher did to Hill in 94 to someone like Max Verstapphen.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2874 on: Yesterday at 02:59:12 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:16:49 PM
Can you imagine the uproar if Hamilton ever did what Schumacher did to Hill in 94 to someone like Max Verstapphen.

Not sure Hamilton would see the light of day again, let alone joke it off years later.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2875 on: Yesterday at 06:31:53 PM »
The rules are stricter now, no one would get away with that.  It was poor leadership to let those incidents go unpunished around that time, Senna ought to have been disqualified in 1990.
Online Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2876 on: Today at 03:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Yesterday at 12:20:41 PM
That was the same one with one of the maddest first corner crashes ever and also Schumacher going into the back of Coulthard in zero visibility and subsequently kicking off on him. That race was what led to the trend of starting behind the safety car when it was raining, and also the red lights on the back of the cars in the rain became obligatory and much more visible.  It was fabulously entertaining, one of my favourites!

 Yeah, I'd have to say that it's right up there for me too.  A few highlights including Schumi visiting Coulthard.  ;D   Love Murray's commentary. Still the best. 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yN10hXcuCzo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yN10hXcuCzo</a>
