Controversial shout - but is Verstappen the Lovren of F1? Good when he's on it, but prone to brain farts and then makes more mistakes trying to make up for it?



I dislike Max intensely, but he's world class, whereas Lovren, for the most part, is a very, very good defender; I don't think Lovren would make team of the year anytime, but, with the benefit of hindsight, we can see that he was an incredible footballer at times for us and will look back on a good career. Verstappen is world champion potential at a breeze.The problem is that here it diverges more. Lovren is actually a likeable man, Max is a knob. Lovren was hammered from all and sundry, Max is treated with kid gloves by everyone in the sport to a ridiculous degree. Lovren's ego seemed to be a way to talk himself up for the big occasion, Verstappen is dripping in what is, at the moment, arrogance.The bottom line is, those mistakes will iron themselves out with Verstappen. Unfortunately.