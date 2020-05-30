« previous next »
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2800 on: Today at 12:03:14 PM
Too late for Lawrence Stroll to change to the correct decision?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2801 on: Today at 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 11:53:10 AM
Controversial shout - but is Verstappen the Lovren of F1? Good when he's on it, but prone to brain farts and then makes more mistakes trying to make up for it?

I dislike Max intensely, but he's world class, whereas Lovren, for the most part, is a very, very good defender; I don't think Lovren would make team of the year anytime, but, with the benefit of hindsight, we can see that he was an incredible footballer at times for us and will look back on a good career. Verstappen is world champion potential at a breeze.

The problem is that here it diverges more. Lovren is actually a likeable man, Max is a knob. Lovren was hammered from all and sundry, Max is treated with kid gloves by everyone in the sport to a ridiculous degree. Lovren's ego seemed to be a way to talk himself up for the big occasion, Verstappen is dripping in what is, at the moment, arrogance.

The bottom line is, those mistakes will iron themselves out with Verstappen. Unfortunately.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2802 on: Today at 12:06:08 PM
it's a pity f1 isn't a true meritocracy because perez 100% deserves a seat for next season.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:07:07 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:06:08 PM
it's a pity f1 isn't a true meritocracy because perez 100% deserves a seat for next season.

With his sponsorship as well it's an absolute no brainer!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2804 on: Today at 12:07:42 PM
 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ congratulations Lewis
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2805 on: Today at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2806 on: Today at 12:08:53 PM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao

Haha, yeah. He answered it better than the question deserved though
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2807 on: Today at 12:11:02 PM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao

pointing out the absurdity of it.
