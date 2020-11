Your right, but I think that applies to a fair few drivers too, not just Lance. Iím sure Jos opened a few doors for Max, I donít know how much Lando Norris was helped by his dad but I do know his dad is very wealthy, and most drivers have relied on the backing of family or wealthy sponsors to get anywhere near F1. Assuming he comes into F1 next year Mick Schumacherís dad used to race a bit, then you have Hill and Villeneuve and thatís just drivers whose fathers raced. Sennaís family was wealthy. James Hunt was carried buy his rich mates for years. Itís not right, but F1 has never been a meritocracy.



Think a big part of is is just how everpresent Lawrence Stroll is around the grid. I know Perez is sponsored by the Mexicans quite a bit, Latifi also paid for his seat or something like that, but I can't put my finger on a specific person or company for any of them. On the other hand, you have Lawrence who was talked about since Lance made his debut and now even owns part of a team and you can't help but think that's how Lance got his seat every time you see him. As you said, Mick Schumacher will also have a similar amount of pressure when he enters F1, even though his family origins are a bit different to Lance's. Schumacher will be under a similar amount of pressure to Bruno Senna, just hope he manages to perform better than him.