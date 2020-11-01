« previous next »
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread

clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2600 on: November 1, 2020, 01:45:40 PM
Hamilton has to finish only 3rd next race to get number 7.
IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2601 on: November 1, 2020, 01:46:19 PM
How did Sainz miss Albon? Incredible reflexes...
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2602 on: November 1, 2020, 01:46:41 PM
can't help but think racing . chucked a podium away there in assuming everyone else would pit after them. renault didn't and ricciardo comes home with it.
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2603 on: November 1, 2020, 01:46:57 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  1, 2020, 01:41:05 PM
personally think that they should stick ghastly and albon in alpha tauri next year and properly compare what they have there.

but that won't happen. by the sounds of it they'll have to put tsunoda in the car to keep honda sweet, which is a pity, but they do need the ok from them to take the power unit over in 2022.

They are only looking to take the Honda unit if theres no development on the engines from what I read, and Ferrari probably wont agree to that because they have weakest engine.
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2604 on: November 1, 2020, 01:48:27 PM
Great race from Danny Ric to be in the right place at the right time. Time for this week's round of "Please someone give him a winning car."
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2605 on: November 1, 2020, 01:50:17 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on November  1, 2020, 01:46:57 PM
They are only looking to take the Honda unit if theres no development on the engines from what I read, and Ferrari probably wont agree to that because they have weakest engine.

if that's the case then even more reason to tell honda to go fuck themselves and put their choice of driver in the car 
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2606 on: November 1, 2020, 02:35:19 PM
well that's toto moving to something else then. all but confirmed it there but said he'll still be 'around' and that there is a successor he just doesn't want to say who yet.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2607 on: November 1, 2020, 03:56:48 PM
No wonder Bottas was slow...



Put a bit of Ferrari in your car and it ruins it.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2608 on: November 1, 2020, 04:02:48 PM
tainted.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2609 on: November 2, 2020, 01:17:32 AM
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2610 on: November 2, 2020, 02:57:39 AM
Absolute quality from Lewis that.   :thumbup
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2611 on: November 2, 2020, 09:17:52 AM
I guess pretty much every f1 driver has made a dumb mistake at some point in their career so they can relate. and it's not like he took anyone else out.
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2612 on: November 2, 2020, 10:02:15 AM
Lapped cars were released to unlap themselves at full speed whilst marshals were on track.

I see growing evidence that Masi isn't that good as a race director.
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2613 on: November 2, 2020, 10:10:20 AM
WOuld have been interesting if that virtual safety car didn't happen. Hamilton was gaining time on Bottas after Bottas stopped. I think a pitstop was what 26/27 second net difference and Hamilton was 28 seconds ahead as Ocon stopped.
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2614 on: November 2, 2020, 11:14:46 AM
Quote from: clinical on November  2, 2020, 10:10:20 AM
WOuld have been interesting if that virtual safety car didn't happen. Hamilton was gaining time on Bottas after Bottas stopped. I think a pitstop was what 26/27 second net difference and Hamilton was 28 seconds ahead as Ocon stopped.

I don't think it would have made a difference with Bottas having a significant chunk of Ferrari on his car. Maybe it would have got him closer to Max but then that wouldn't have stopped his tyre blowing.

Quote from: Darren G on November  2, 2020, 02:57:39 AM
Absolute quality from Lewis that.   :thumbup

Can't see what Grosjean has fully put underneath but that's quality too


Graeme

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2615 on: November 2, 2020, 04:01:15 PM
Grosjean sympathising as he did the same thing in Baku if I remember correctly. Pretty sure Grosjean has also smacked the wall on his way to the grid in Brazil, and smashed a wall on pit Lane exit to add to his collection of stupid crashes.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2616 on: November 2, 2020, 06:53:27 PM
Saw ransom odds before race and didn't do it

175/1 for giovanazzi, Kimi and Perez to get in points. Should have gone for it
CornerFlag

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2617 on: November 3, 2020, 02:14:56 PM
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 31, 2020, 02:03:10 PM
Going bold: Russell gets Williams a point this race.
Motherfucker's allergic to points...
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2618 on: November 5, 2020, 02:56:04 PM
So many F1 circuits in this interrupted season that have been with a decent shout of being on the calendar in future. Everyone (eventually) getting behind the #WeRaceAsOne tagline and trying to bring the sport onto a more equal footing.

So obviously F1 have just announced peace loving and equality driven country Saudi Arabia for the calendar for 2021.  :butt
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2619 on: November 5, 2020, 02:57:11 PM
Seems like every sport is going after a bit of that Saudi money these days so it's no surprise.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2620 on: November 5, 2020, 03:20:53 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on November  2, 2020, 06:53:27 PM
Saw ransom odds before race and didn't do it

175/1 for giovanazzi, Kimi and Perez. Should have gone for it
they are quite short odds to be fair, hasn't be one let alone 3 since Fangio in 1958
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2621 on: November 6, 2020, 06:56:44 PM
Had a dream last night that Hamilton was taken out in someone else's crash so doesn't finish. It was 2008 Lewis in his McLaren, but still, I'm taking it as a premonition. Might have a tenner on it next weekend.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2622 on: Today at 11:19:33 AM
https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/saudi-arabia-sportswashing-criticism-response/4905062/?ic_source=home-page-widget&ic_medium=widget&ic_campaign=widget-1

Usual BS response. Apparently Hamilton has no idea what happens in Saudi Arabia so he doesn't want to comment till he finds out more. For somebody all about equality he should be aware of one of the least equal places on earth.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:30 AM by naYoRHa2b »
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2623 on: Today at 11:21:50 AM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:19:33 AM
https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/saudi-arabia-sportswashing-criticism-response/4905062/?ic_source=home-page-widget&ic_medium=widget&ic_campaign=widget-1

Usual BS response. Apparently Hamilton has no idea what happens in Saudi Arabia so he doesn't want to comment till he finds out more.
What about Vettel
Or Verstappen
Or Bottas?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2624 on: Today at 11:28:13 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:21:50 AM
What about Vettel
Or Verstappen
Or Bottas?

What about them? They have a responsibility but weren't condemning people's ignorance were they. Wouldn't have anything to do with Aramco would it and the various other financial influences in F1. End of the day it's completely hypocritical and you know it is.
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2625 on: Today at 11:36:27 AM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:28:13 AM
What about them?

Well you just seem to be picking on one guy in that article. Why not Horner or Wolff? Why not the other drivers? Why are you just having a go at Hamilton?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2626 on: Today at 11:55:56 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:36:27 AM
Well you just seem to be picking on one guy in that article. Why not Horner or Wolff? Why not the other drivers? Why are you just having a go at Hamilton?

How can you claim to fight for equality when you have no idea about Saudi Arabia, it's a flat out lie. How sheltered do you need to live your life to not know. How can you condone others publicly for not caring or not knowing about injustices that you feel strongly about and then say, oh well my friends say it's brilliant over there I don't really know about what happens over there, I can't comment.

No other drivers did that.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:45 AM by naYoRHa2b »
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2627 on: Today at 12:09:21 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:55:56 AM
How can you claim to fight for equality when you have no idea about Saudi Arabia, it's a flat out lie. How sheltered do you need to live your life to not know. How can you condone others publicly for not caring or not knowing about injustices that you feel strongly about and then say, oh well my friends say it's brilliant over there I don't really know about what happens over there, I can't comment.

No other drivers did that.
How can you be black and be fighting for equality for black people and then not campaign against other types of inequality all the time too?

Your view, inmy opinion borders on being racist.
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2628 on: Today at 12:22:06 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:55:56 AM
How can you claim to fight for equality when you have no idea about Saudi Arabia, it's a flat out lie. How sheltered do you need to live your life to not know. How can you condone others publicly for not caring or not knowing about injustices that you feel strongly about and then say, oh well my friends say it's brilliant over there I don't really know about what happens over there, I can't comment.

No other drivers did that.

What about Horner or Wolff then? Not going to criticise them either?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2629 on: Today at 12:29:34 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:09:21 PM
How can you be black and be fighting for equality for black people and then not campaign against other types of inequality all the time too?

Your view, inmy opinion borders on being racist.

Pull the other one. Such a lame response that. He isn't fighting for just black people is he, he's fighting for all injustices and equality isn't he including black people? You make it sound like he only cares about black people because he's black and I'm sure that's not the case...

The fact your defending his hypocrisy is weird. Is it because of his nationality or what? I don't understand it. If Lewis can call people ignorant for not knowing or not caring about the BLM movement, police brutality or anything else and on top of that tell people how they should or shouldn't go about it. Then saying what he does regarding a place like Saudi Arabia, well sorry that's not gonna fly and it's sad as hell to defend him over it.
