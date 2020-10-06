« previous next »
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 6, 2020, 11:46:22 AM
I saw that on Reddit. Crazy.

He's done the right thing and even in the aftermath said the right things but you can't behave like that. It's just mad, the red mist must of proper descended.
Graeme

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 6, 2020, 04:15:51 PM
Apparently Perez found out he was being dropped when he 'overheard' Lawrence Stroll telling someone else 3 days before the actual accouncement.

Quite shitty that.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 7, 2020, 08:36:57 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  6, 2020, 11:31:05 AM

saw both clips

first one was lunacy where he just minced the guy into a wall, second one i only saw yesterday where he threw the body part

he could have wiped out himself standing that close to track

he has made the right move now
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 7, 2020, 09:01:40 AM
"you can't sack me I quit"

apparently his father owns the track that it took place at.
jackh

    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 7, 2020, 11:36:49 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on October  7, 2020, 08:36:57 AM
saw both clips

first one was lunacy where he just minced the guy into a wall, second one i only saw yesterday where he threw the body part

he could have wiped out himself standing that close to track

he has made the right move now

 :o
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 05:30:10 AM
I know there aren't many Seb fans on here, but if anybody is interested, this is a good listen:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VGO3GhT4jMs&amp;t=762s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VGO3GhT4jMs&amp;t=762s</a>
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 06:31:15 AM
Quote from: jackh on October  7, 2020, 11:36:49 PM
:o
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XoJQ5XzIGs8

Quote from: Darren G on October  8, 2020, 05:30:10 AM
I know there aren't many Seb fans on here, but if anybody is interested, this is a good listen:

 
they do some great podcasts

Unfortunately way behind as I've listened to three since march
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 07:58:28 AM
Quote from: Hellrazor on October  8, 2020, 06:31:15 AM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XoJQ5XzIGs8
 they do some great podcasts

Unfortunately way behind as I've listened to three since march

Yeah, I should make some more time myself to listen as I agree, they do some really good stuff.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 08:03:40 AM
Quote from: Darren G on October  8, 2020, 07:58:28 AM
Yeah, I should make some more time myself to listen as I agree, they do some really good stuff.
i used to drive 3 hours a day with work so that was my podcast time

im at home working now with a 2 year old so its impossible

best ones i listened to were Derek Warwick, Mario Andretti, alan Jones, Murray Walker and my favorite was Barrichello. there were others too

worst one by far was raikkonen "no" "no"
"no that didnt happen"
"so what did happen?"
"i dunno"


theres also "bring back v10s" that is pretty good

only ones i got a chance to listen too were Prost getting fired by ferrari and the jordan 1999 one
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 11:57:43 AM
Derek Warwick and Murray sound interesting.  Will take a look.  Nice one.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
October 8, 2020, 12:11:44 PM
Quote from: Darren G on October  8, 2020, 11:57:43 AM
Derek Warwick and Murray sound interesting.  Will take a look.  Nice one.
warwick is a bit emotional

murray you have to admire, considering he is in mid 90s his memory is amazing

im sure they could have done a ten hour podcast with him

enjoy
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 01:17:42 AM
The Race's Bring Back V10s that's been mentioned is great.

Karun Chandhok is Martin Brundle's successor.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 10:15:16 AM
that weather looks utterly miserable.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 10:29:46 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:15:16 AM
that weather looks utterly miserable.

Yet come qualy and the race it'll be fine and the threat of rain will remain just a threat
Craig 🤔

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 10:36:43 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:15:16 AM
that weather looks utterly miserable.

FP a washout so far. Update at 12pm apparently.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 10:41:38 AM
maybe if the mechanics all stand out in the pit lane with their leaf blowers aimed at the sky and turned up to 11 they could blow the mist away.
Craig 🤔

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 11:03:04 AM
FP1 cancelled then.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 01:47:50 PM
FP2 doesn't look promising either. that's some pretty thick fog.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 04:00:57 PM
It's a shame Mick Schumacher won't be able to drive this weekend but do like the fact that they are now only going to get 1 session max before quali. Loads of spare fresh tyres and drivers that won't have had the time to get used to the best ways of driving a track.
CornerFlag

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Today at 01:57:35 PM
Return of the HULK!

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.breaking-super-sub-hulkenberg-drafted-in-to-replace-unwell-stroll-eifel.1wem3IoVVPhHijg8h3f041.html

Quote
Nico Hulkenberg is to make a sensational last-minute return to F1 - for the second time this season - after he was drafted in to replace an unwell Lance Stroll at Racing Point for the remainder of the Eifel Grand Prix weekend.

The 33-year-old German, who stood in for Stroll's team mate Sergio Perez at this year's British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone after the Mexican contracted Covid-19, was due to be at his home race at the Nurburgring on broadcasting duties.

But after Stroll was forced to sit out FP3 on Saturday morning - with the team reporting he was "not feeling 100%" - Hulkenberg made his way directly to the Racing Point motorhome on arrival at the circuit, having completed a rapid Covid test.

Racing Point subsequently confirmed the switch, saying "Lance didnt feel 100% this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event.

"Nico, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne."

A previous double winner at the Nurburgring in his GP2 title-winning season in 2009, Hulkenberg finished 10th for Sauber on F1's last visit to the Nurburgring in 2013.

The last driver to jump into a car at this late stage of a Grand Prix weekend was Paul Di Resta, who substituted for Felipe Massa at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix when the Williams driver fell ill.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Today at 02:00:32 PM
Well I think we'll see the lap record go this weekend.

This could be a very fun quali and race. Not much rubber on the tracks and no proper experience of the track.

Mercedes with the DAS should thrive here
