Personally so think the Hamilton/Albon thing could have gone either way. Technically Lewis didnt move the steering wheel any differently, was just taking the normal line, however he probably could have done more to get out of the way and concede the position.



On the other hand though if you want to overtake someone in that corner its usually on the inside, its difficult to go round the outside there as the track falls away from you and the cars naturally understeer onto the kerbs, I dont think anyone overtook someone on the outside there during the race. Its easy to say in hindsight that he should have waited until the DRS zone but theyre racing drivers at the end of the day and will go for gaps.