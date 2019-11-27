« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 22879 times)

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:39:59 PM »
Personally so think the Hamilton/Albon thing could have gone either way. Technically Lewis didnt move the steering wheel any differently, was just taking the normal line, however he probably could have done more to get out of the way and concede the position.

On the other hand though if you want to overtake someone in that corner its usually on the inside, its difficult to go round the outside there as the track falls away from you and the cars naturally understeer onto the kerbs, I dont think anyone overtook someone on the outside there during the race. Its easy to say in hindsight that he should have waited until the DRS zone but theyre racing drivers at the end of the day and will go for gaps.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #681 on: Today at 10:24:17 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:08:13 PM
Those dickheads dont even have the nerve and say the real reason why they didnt do it either. They even had the nerve to have those anti racism T-shirts on as well.

But then you see one of them was Max Verstappen and another was Kimi Raikkonnen.

That's a dreadfully bold statement.

At worst I think they're trying not to piss off sponsors.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #682 on: Today at 10:27:10 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:24:17 PM
That's a dreadfully bold statement.

At worst I think they're trying not to piss off sponsors.

Why would it piss off sponsors?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #683 on: Today at 10:30:36 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:27:10 PM
Why would it piss off sponsors?

Personal ones? I mean, there's probably quite a few corporations who would rather their guys were not being overtly political.

Not defending it btw, completely snide and gutless, and missed a huge opportunity to make a statement on the world stage. Big step to imply they're racist, though.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:32:05 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:24:17 PM
That's a dreadfully bold statement.

At worst I think they're trying not to piss off sponsors.

Do BLM own that protest? Its not like they were wearing BLM t shirts, they should be joining in with whats Lewis was doing.

Also since when has Raikkonen cared about sponsors?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:33:55 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:32:05 PM
Do BLM own that protest? Its not like they were wearing BLM t shirts, they should be joining in with whats Lewis was doing.

Also since when has Raikkonen cared about sponsors?

Fair enough, they're racists then, eh?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:44:12 PM »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:33:55 PM
Fair enough, they're racists then, eh?

I never called them racist. I didnt mean to imply that either. I am implying though that they are liars though.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #687 on: Today at 11:12:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:44:12 PM
I never called them racist. I didnt mean to imply that either. I am implying though that they are liars though.

Liars in what way?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #688 on: Today at 11:17:53 PM »
They seemingly wanted to make a statement that they specifically didnt want to join the rest in kneeling....but then didnt. Im sure none of them are racist but its an odd stance to take
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #689 on: Today at 11:26:29 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:17:53 PM
They seemingly wanted to make a statement that they specifically didnt want to join the rest in kneeling....but then didnt. Im sure none of them are racist but its an odd stance to take

The recent history of taking the knee is probably still quite controversial in the US for example after that NFL player started doing it a few years ago and got a lot of stick for it, where as for us in the UK its a pretty recent thing and doesnt have the same baggage it does in the US. And some sponsors will just want someone they sponsor to not get involved, again not because they are necessarily racists but because it does involve race and that is always a PR minefield.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #690 on: Today at 11:26:30 PM »
there's definitely a ferrari connection with the 6 who didn't kneel today.

the 2 alfa romeo drivers
lerclerc
sainz who's signed up with ferrari next season
kvyat was on their programme, not sure if he still is.


and then there's verstappen. the exception.
