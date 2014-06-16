Very harsh. His didn't change direction at all with the steering wheel. They should appeal that. Not sure what else they expected him to do?



Albon was ahead by a couple of foot, and they were on a bend, not changing the direction on the steering wheel is still changing direction when the track isnt straight. But in all honesty its all moot, whatever penalty they give Hamilton it doesnt put Albon into the position he was in which was looking at his first race win, and even then Albon should have been calm and bided his time til the pit straight and turns 1 and 2 because he was that much quicker then Hamilton. And even then Albons car would have probably broken down. Cracking race though!