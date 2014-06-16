« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 22259 times)

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,582
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #640 on: Today at 03:14:04 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:59:21 PM
I read something about Leclerc and Verstappen not wanting to do it because they were concerned about politicalicisation of taking the knee and BLM.

Stupid excuse non the less
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #641 on: Today at 03:22:49 PM »
Kimis wheel just fell off!

This is destroying the cars....
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #642 on: Today at 03:25:47 PM »
Shouldnt Perez be giving 3rd place back to Albon?
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #643 on: Today at 03:26:03 PM »
quite nice to see some unreliability for a change
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,103
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #644 on: Today at 03:27:04 PM »
Albon has an awesome chance to win this...probably should
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:34:47 PM »
Albon spins..

Well, even if Hamilton is founder be at fault, it was absurd from Albion. He could have won the race.

For me, you always run that risk gong around the outside.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:34:57 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:27:04 PM
Albon has an awesome chance to win this...probably should

nice kiss of death there.


perez doing what perez does. if there's a chance for a surprise podium he's been good at picking them up before
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:37:44 PM »
What a driver Leclerc is, fastest lap in a Skoda
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,743
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:38:15 PM »
5 second penalty for Hamilton.

Harsh I think, there was enough room for Albon still
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:40:02 PM »
Very harsh. His didn't change direction at all with the steering wheel. They should appeal that. Not sure what else they expected him to do?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,243
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #650 on: Today at 03:40:09 PM »
What a race this has been though
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #651 on: Today at 03:41:00 PM »
decent chaos
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #652 on: Today at 03:44:29 PM »
Landooooooo  ;D ;D ;D
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #653 on: Today at 03:44:51 PM »
fair play norris has had a great weekend. great quali, podium and fastest lap.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • Believer
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #654 on: Today at 03:44:52 PM »
Get in Lando !!!!!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,243
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #655 on: Today at 03:45:50 PM »
Norris with a podium!!!!!!!
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,103
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #656 on: Today at 03:45:58 PM »
And who said F1 is boring...fucking hell
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #657 on: Today at 03:46:18 PM »
Great for Lando and Mclaren. Harsh on Hamilton.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #658 on: Today at 03:47:23 PM »
Lando!!!!  Fastest lap to get within the five seconds of Lewis.  Good job lad!
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,796
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #659 on: Today at 03:47:25 PM »
Missed a chunk of it. Wife in one of her moods

But a great race. Great to see McLaren on podium again

Lando is a bloody good driver
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,103
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #660 on: Today at 03:48:39 PM »
No chance that was a 5 second penalty...He was on racing line and didnt change direction into the car.

Good on Lando for burning a fastest lap when he absolutely needed to. Awesome stuff
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,243
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #661 on: Today at 03:50:17 PM »
Honestly. Im a Hamilton fan but I'm delighted for Norris. What a race to start the season, we've definitely deserved this
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,330
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #662 on: Today at 03:52:44 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:40:02 PM
Very harsh. His didn't change direction at all with the steering wheel. They should appeal that. Not sure what else they expected him to do?

Albon was ahead by a couple of foot, and they were on a bend, not changing the direction on the steering wheel is still changing direction when the track isnt straight. But in all honesty its all moot, whatever penalty they give Hamilton it doesnt put Albon into the position he was in which was looking at his first race win, and even then Albon should have been calm and bided his time til the pit straight and turns 1 and 2 because he was that much quicker then Hamilton. And even then Albons car would have probably broken down. Cracking race though!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 