I read something about Leclerc and Verstappen not wanting to do it because they were concerned about politicalicisation of taking the knee and BLM.
Albon has an awesome chance to win this...probably should
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Very harsh. His didn't change direction at all with the steering wheel. They should appeal that. Not sure what else they expected him to do?
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]