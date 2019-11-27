What difference does it make if they are Italian?



It's a weird thing to say because Italy produced the most successful motorcyclist in Agostini and then you have Rossi in modern day terms. Ducati who have the most race wins and then of course Ferrari in F1.

So they know how to be successful, but even coming runner up is deemed a failure where as with other manufacturers it isn't?



It sounds kind of racist to me to blame some failure on their nationality, do they not have the required knowledge because of the place they were born?



I'm an engineer/fitter/bodger upper ( amongst other things )in the place that I work so let me give you an example of Italian built machines.We have water running through one of our production machines.The pipe coming from the pump is 35mm; the pipe it has to attach to is 20mm.All on the same, Italian built, machine.It's like they do it on purpose