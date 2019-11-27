« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 21759 times)

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 02:44:30 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:40:46 PM
Ok boomer, continue your overreaction.

As long as it's not issue I'll start blaming the failure of others on where they come from then.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 02:58:17 PM »
First time Vettel has been outside the top ten for Ferrari on pace alone
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 03:00:29 PM »
Bottas beached it
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 03:00:48 PM »
Yellow flags might have spoiled this
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 03:01:11 PM »
Norris 4th!!
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,559
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 03:01:32 PM »
Smart from Bottas ;D
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,735
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 03:01:51 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:00:29 PM
Bottas beached it
Gets away with it...

The gap is half a second on the quickest lap in the season... a huge margin.

The Mercedes are absolutely miles ahead of the field.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,240
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 03:03:53 PM »
First corner is going to be huge here, if Hamilton gets ahead he cruises, if not then Bottas cruises.

Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • Believer
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 03:05:55 PM »
Made up for Norris. McLaren edging back where they belong

Should be a great race with verstappen on a different strategy
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 03:06:23 PM »
that mclaren looks like it's half decent.




this part with the interviews really is very odd now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 03:15:30 PM »


LET'S OFF ROAD!
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,712
  • .
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 03:22:15 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:18:24 PM
Ahhh I have missed Linudden ;D

That theory has gone up in smoke.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,100
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 03:31:34 PM »
Max won the past 2 races here from behind...with his tyre strategy and with Merc coming back to the field on race pace. He has a good chance.

Ferrari being Ferrari is always a treat
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:01:32 PM
Smart from Bottas ;D
It's no spin at Rascasse though!

Also, lol

Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,327
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 04:09:33 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 03:31:34 PM
Max won the past 2 races here from behind...with his tyre strategy and with Merc coming back to the field on race pace. He has a good chance.

Ferrari being Ferrari is always a treat

Max can only do so much, 0.5 seconds on such a short lap in a bit of a mountain to climb even for him.
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 04:16:00 PM »
All 3 Ferrari powered teams slower than 12 months ago.

Was hoping that Red Bull and Ferrari were on par with the Mercs to make this a competitive season, but doesnt look like it unfortunately. This is usually one of RBs strongest tracks and to be half a second behind doesnt bode well.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 04:24:34 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 04:16:00 PM
All 3 Ferrari powered teams slower than 12 months ago since they made their deal with the FIA not to investigate their fuel burning behaviour
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 04:45:58 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:09:33 PM
Max can only do so much, 0.5 seconds on such a short lap in a bit of a mountain to climb even for him.

Was P3 in qualifying last year with a similar gap to P1 and won the race.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 06:05:06 PM »
Well this is definitely one way Bottas can beat him. Run wide when ahead and then get Hamilton a penalty with the yellow flags  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,659
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 12:51:08 PM
What difference does it make if they are Italian?

It's a weird thing to say because Italy produced the most successful motorcyclist in Agostini and then you have Rossi in modern day terms. Ducati who have the most race wins and then of course Ferrari in F1.
So they know how to be successful, but even coming runner up is deemed a failure where as with other manufacturers it isn't?

It sounds kind of racist to me to blame some failure on their nationality, do they not have the required knowledge because of the place they were born?
I'm an engineer/fitter/bodger upper ( amongst other things )in the place that I work so let me give you an example of Italian built machines.
We have water running through one of our production machines.
The pipe coming from the pump is 35mm; the pipe it has to attach to is 20mm.
All on the same, Italian built, machine.
It's like they do it on purpose  ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,795
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 11:27:40 PM »
Wonder will they break a min for a lap time next week
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,327
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #621 on: Today at 10:27:11 AM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:45:58 PM
Was P3 in qualifying last year with a similar gap to P1 and won the race.

Was a difference last season in that Leclerc had pole and the Ferrari was very much a one lap wonder a lot of the time. Now hes 0.5 behind a Mercedes, and they are usually as good in qualifying as they are in the race.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:25:27 PM »
3-place grid pelanty for hamilton for ignoring the yellows yesterday. bit of a late one but it's consistency and rules are rules.
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:33:01 PM »
As always the FIA are better late than never.  Anyone able to pm me with an acestream? Seems quite sparse at the moment.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #624 on: Today at 01:35:02 PM »
Also looking for a regular stream if anyone would be so kind  :wave
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #625 on: Today at 01:39:21 PM »
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,100
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #626 on: Today at 01:57:00 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:25:27 PM
3-place grid pelanty for hamilton for ignoring the yellows yesterday. bit of a late one but it's consistency and rules are rules.
Yeah, no issue with the pen. Timing awful though...Imagine being told you are banned for a match as you go out to warm up.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:07 PM by b_joseph »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #627 on: Today at 01:59:22 PM »
Verstappen, Giovinazzi, Kvyat, Sainz, Leclerc and Raikkonen stood. All other drivers took a knee #F1 #AustrianGP
Logged

Online Stubby!

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,412
  • He asked for it!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #628 on: Today at 02:01:50 PM »
Stream here looking good: http://www.streameast.live/f1.php
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:15:31 PM »
quite a lot of battling on lap 1 there but pretty much nobody managed to stick a pass.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 