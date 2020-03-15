 14th Feb - The Slow Rush - Tame Impala

 28th Feb  Disco Volador  The Orielles*



Christ, were they really this year? Feels like such a long time ago they came out... Both superb, I'm with you on that.To add to those two, some more highlights of the year so far for me:Run The Jewels - RTJ4Wilma Archer - A Western CircularSault - Black Is... & RiseBC Camplight - Shortly After TakeoffChildish Gambino - 3.15.20Field Music - Making A New WorldFour Tet - Sixteen OceansPorridge Radio - Every Bad (also the new single 7 Seconds, not on the album, is a blinder)Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - RejoiceYoung Knives - BarbariansI'm in two minds about the Laura Marling - been a massive fan of her since the very early days (as far back as when she was doing backing vocals for Noah & The Whale) but she seems to have lost the raw folky edge that was one of the things that made her interesting for me.Another discovery this year I've loved is Katy J Pearson - Take Back The Radio is a gorgeous slice of thoroughly uplifting pop. Her album is due out in a few weeks. Very much looking forward to that.Lou Hayter's current single is rocking my world right now. First-class electropop. Hope to hear more from her soon.Also loving Jane Weaver's new one - her Modern Kosmology is probably my favourite album of the last five years. Sublime electronica taking its heritage from the likes of Neu! and Can. The new track sounds like it has more of a pop-funk edge, strong Prince influence, but the album isn't out until next year, which is frustrating.Also enjoying the completely bonkers new King Creosote single, Susie Mullen - which is like nothing he's done before but still very identifiably his sound.Probably a few other things that have slipped my mind, but that will do for now.