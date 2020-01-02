<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CaAszLkOh6w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CaAszLkOh6w</a>

It's a new decade. It's time for the best thread on RAWK (alongside the top albums of the year one)!For a brief moment - it was in the "new releases" section of Spotify - I though this Baxter Dury single was released in this new year, but then I realized that I was being silly still in the new year's day haze, probably slightly hungover, and in the office after staying up all night. My circadian rhythm definitely doesn't match 24 hours so whenever I'm off work I stay up later each day until it's full on vampire mode. I'll probably go home for a nap on lunch. Enough waffle from me, here's Baxter.Looking forward to everyone's suggestions, what you're listening to this year, and which releases you're looking forward to.