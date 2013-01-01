Hi all - Happy New Year, I'm sure 2020 is going to be a great one.



Got a quick question about walking back to the city centre after tomorrow night's match. I need to catch a coach at Liverpool One Bus Station at 23.40. The last 8pm match I attended (Norwich in August) I got the Stagecoach 917 back and was opposite Lime St around 23.10 but I was staying overnight so it wasn't a big deal. Last time I was at a match (Newcastle in September) was a really sunny day and I walked back through Everton Park. I'm guessing it might be best to walk back tomorrow night as I need to get down to Strand Street area and don't want the stress of standing waiting to get on the 917 and then waiting for it to get through the traffic. Best to walk back but keep to the main roads and turn right on Walton Breck Road?



cheers.