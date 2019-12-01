« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bobby Madley - referee  (Read 1531 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Bobby Madley - referee
« on: Yesterday at 01:36:01 PM »
Bobby Madley shared a frank and honest article last night which you can read here:

https://therefereesword.blogspot.com/2019/12/time-to-move-on.html?m=1

Its about why he was sacked as a referee from the Premier League.

Now before discussing the topic, please refrain from posting anything personal here about the guy. Talk about what he did and whether he was treated fairly.

In my opinion he should have known that anything that he does in his private life will affect his job and his employers. Unfortunately in this day and age, any mistake is jumped on by the media and especially social media and then the employer needs to over-react.

In some jobs you will not get away with a harmless private joke if it gets out.

Its the sort of thing that would force a manager to have to resign.

Yes we have all seen and read worse but unfortunately in this case the guy made a mistake but his employers were, in my opinion, correct to act. I dont think sacking him was the correct decision though and they could have suspended him for, say 6 months. I dont think most of us would have been sacked from our jobs for doing something similar.

Please be respectful with your comments. I will ask the mods to remove any posts that contain personal remarks or alternatively I will shut the tread down.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:57:45 PM by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT96

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,645
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:45:40 PM »
If this truly is the reason he was sacked, then what a scary age we live in.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,158
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:46:21 PM »
Respectfully: meh....
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,560
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:47:21 PM »
Was a daft thing to do, which he knows now. Not sure he should've been sacked over it though.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,018
  • .
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:56:10 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 01:47:21 PM
Was a daft thing to do, which he knows now. Not sure he should've been sacked over it though.

Referee cannot be seen to be impartial if caught being prejudiced. How can you trust the decisions of a man with such poor judgement?
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:59:14 PM »
I think the problem with this story is that it's a very one sided affair. He may have sounded sincere, but on the other hand, he may have been sacked because of a multitude of factors. We won't know the truth unless the PGMOL comes out with their side of the story, or if Bobby Madley takes the step of claiming unfair dismissal.

To be honest, you have to look at the reasons why he posted this in the first place. To try and get his job back with public sympathy...I don't like it. They kept it quiet for his sake, he just turned around and threw it back into their face.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:01:10 PM »
Thinking about it a bit more, if he had been asked to take time off then he probably would have got a very hostile reception from the fans (us fans can be very intolerant especially of referees). Would he have been able to focus on the game if he was being booed all of the match?
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,406
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:02:18 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 01:56:10 PM
Referee cannot be seen to be impartial if caught being prejudiced. How can you trust the decisions of a man with such poor judgement?
to be fair everyone has their prejudices/areas of ignorance so this one isnt really relevant, if it was towards people from certain parts of the country/world then that would be but as distasteful as this is its not relevant to how he referees a football game
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,570
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:03:10 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:59:14 PM
I think the problem with this story is that it's a very one sided affair. He may have sounded sincere, but on the other hand, he may have been sacked because of a multitude of factors. We won't know the truth unless the PGMOL comes out with their side of the story, or if Bobby Madley takes the step of claiming unfair dismissal.

To be honest, you have to look at the reasons why he posted this in the first place. To try and get his job back with public sympathy...I don't like it. They kept it quiet for his sake, he just turned around and threw it back into their face.

Very good points. As you say, its one-sided and he possibly didnt tell us everything. I agree with you that it then is hard to determine the truth.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
  • I live!
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:50:59 PM »
I know this is a serious topic, but I burst out laughing reading this bit... "Rumours began to appear on Twitter that the reason I left is because I had been filmed having sex with a dog."

As someone said above though, PGMOL should come out with their side of the story. Madley does sound sincere, but then again we'll never know for sure will we?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,715
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:18:53 PM »
I always thought it was common knowledge that the video he described was the reason for his dismissal, although at the time it was made out to be that he had resigned. Whether or not, he should have been sacked for it is debatable. Reprimanded, yes; sacked, probably not. He's arguably one of the worst referees in recent times in the PL, however I'm not sure that he should have been dismissed for this. Also, it seems naive of him to think that a "private" Snapchat post wouldn't be made public.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:11:28 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 02:50:59 PM
I know this is a serious topic, but I burst out laughing reading this bit... "Rumours began to appear on Twitter that the reason I left is because I had been filmed having sex with a dog."

As someone said above though, PGMOL should come out with their side of the story. Madley does sound sincere, but then again we'll never know for sure will we?

Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:15:31 PM »
Silly mistake and the former friend was a bit of a snake.
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,581
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:42:12 PM »
Theres no smoke without fire
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:00:05 PM »
hmmm, shall I go down as a dog bummer or disabled basher? Its been a tough debate, lots of pros and cons.
Logged

Offline Bobby Madleys Alsatian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:15:31 PM
Silly mistake and the former friend was a bit of a snake.
Yeah you're right mate. Nothing worse than when one of your best mates is an animal like that.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,312
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:07:38 PM »
Burn baby burn, burn that mother down
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:13:37 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:07:38 PM
Burn baby burn, burn that mother down

Another child orphaned.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,197
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:28:07 PM »
Dog botherer part of the story was the truly frightening part.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:45:11 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 02:02:18 PM
to be fair everyone has their prejudices/areas of ignorance so this one isnt really relevant, if it was towards people from certain parts of the country/world then that would be but as distasteful as this is its not relevant to how he referees a football game

So the disabled are fair game.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:52:14 PM »
Probably most of us wouldn't get sacked for that - but we're not in the public eye. This looks very much like conduct that'd bring, or be likely to bring, an organisation into disrepute. He was an idiot. His 'mate' was a bit of a weapon for sharing it - but it's a good reminder not to ever send daft, or offensive, shit that could be used against you to anyone as you never know when someone you trust might be someone you don't anymore.
Logged

Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,991
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:07:38 PM
Burn baby burn, burn that mother down
"And speaking of shithouses".
Logged
Vote Labour

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • * * * * * *
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 PM »
The way I interpreted it was that it was a bit of self-deprecating humour.  Thus, putting that in context, sacking him was harsh.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,591
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 PM »
He did make a good point about how a man that made disparaging comments about Muslim women has now recently been elected as PM, though. No doubting the same people that voted for that dickhead gave him dogs abuse on twitter. No pun intended there.
Logged

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:41:00 PM »
No sympathy at all. No excuse that it was a joke unless it's also ok to have a racist, sexist, homophobic or any other kind of joke. I don't understand and never have really why it's horrific to laugh at a sexist or racist joke but it's fine to split your sides at the misfortune of the disabled.

He is paid for his wisdom and impartiality yet thought it was fine to mock others less fortunate in life.........and disabled people do play sport too so why wouldn't this matter as a knob like him might be the fucking ref.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline Bobby Madleys Alsatian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 PM »
Am I fuck sending any of my videos to anyone.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 PM »
Anybody know what he's doing for money these days?

I expect Madley earned about £50k/year as a top-flight ref so it's hardly retire-at-32 money!  I'd expect that being fired may also have impacted on whatever benefits/pensions are paid post-retirement to refs.

He was never one of my favourite refs but to have his career ended at 32 must have been hard to take.  Atkinson is coming on for 49 and still going so it's not unreasonable to think Madley expected that he'd found his career and job for life.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:58:50 PM
Anybody know what he's doing for money these days?

I expect Madley earned about £50k/year as a top-flight ref so it's hardly retire-at-32 money!  I'd expect that being fired may also have impacted on whatever benefits/pensions are paid post-retirement to refs.

He was never one of my favourite refs but to have his career ended at 32 must have been hard to take.  Atkinson is coming on for 49 and still going so it's not unreasonable to think Madley expected that he'd found his career and job for life.

Ref in Norway
Logged

Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,560
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 PM »
Quote from: wenlock on Yesterday at 07:41:00 PM
No sympathy at all. No excuse that it was a joke unless it's also ok to have a racist, sexist, homophobic or any other kind of joke. I don't understand and never have really why it's horrific to laugh at a sexist or racist joke but it's fine to split your sides at the misfortune of the disabled.

He is paid for his wisdom and impartiality yet thought it was fine to mock others less fortunate in life.........and disabled people do play sport too so why wouldn't this matter as a knob like him might be the fucking ref.

What's your opinion on Fallon Sherrock playing in the PDC? I see a post you made a few years ago that a Canadian female footballer shouldn't be allowed to play for the mens team on the basis that she's a woman. Have your views changed? Do you regret that sexist comment?


Quote from: wenlock on May  7, 2018, 11:29:33 PM
This sort of technicality, PR rubbish is really starting to annoy me.

Surely the rules are clear, but no probably not as no one foresaw it as an issue so now someone tries to make something of it for the PR value. Why did a club even go along with it, silly when it was a no go.

I expect part of the issue is that most mens clubs were formed when women were not interested anyway. Women (in the UK and even then not all until 1928) got the vote in 1917. Lots of clubs were formed before that. There would not have been a need to state that it's a mens club only. Using that as some sort of moral or legal loophole is just silly but that's just my opinion.

I don't see a problem with forming some sort of new unisex league if it's wanted but it shouldn't replace anything existing. A new league would have to fend for itself though and that seems to be part of the problem because people concerned seem to want it on a plate and now instead of letting it grow or die on its own like it should do.

The mens game has over a century of history in a lot of countries and isn't broken so it doesn't need fixing.

This lady could easily go and seek out work elsewhere like people of all professions have done since time began if she is really that good surely.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:46 PM by Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:06:14 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 10:59:33 PM
Ref in Norway
Thanks.  I tried Googling it but got nothing but the same interview regurgitated by 500 different news websites.

Adding "Norway" brought back this video... https://video.eurosport.co.uk/football/former-premier-league-referee-bobby-madley-on-moving-to-norways-fourth-tier_vid1179300/video.shtml.  As you say, he's refereeing in Norway!  That video is from March 2019 but it seems he'd just refereed a Norwegian fourth division game in front of 500 people.  I'd expect at that level he's not getting a whole lot more than travel expenses!
Logged

Online oxenstierna

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 PM »
He reffed my mates game in the Norwegian 4th division a couple of months ago  ;D
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,406
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM »
Quote from: wenlock on Yesterday at 06:45:11 PM
So the disabled are fair game.
re read what I said, didnt say or imply anything of the sort
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 PM »
Although this may not be the full story, if we take it on face value and assume it is, it's pathetic and ridiculous that he should be dismissed for 'gross misconduct'. He wasn't working at the time, he deliberately didn't post anything in public, and it wasn't even that serious. In poor taste and not something I would think of doing, but hardly a sackable offence. Can't believe he wouldn't have a case for unfair dismissal.

This is not a case of 'political correctness gone mad' - I don't believe for a minute that the people who sacked him actually care about discrimination or really understand what it is, they seem to just think they have to be seen to be taking strong action even if they don't really understand why. As he pointed out, there are people in far more high profile jobs who have said far worse things, and in public, and have not been fired. And what was more offensive? This private comment which was only seen by one person, or Bernardo Silva's jokes about Mendy, which were public for everyone to see?
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online exilescouse

  • Lack sufficient letters for real testicles.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:40:48 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:13:37 PM
Another child orphaned.

Sick world we're living in.
Logged

Online exilescouse

  • Lack sufficient letters for real testicles.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Madley - referee
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:50:40 AM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Yesterday at 11:03:24 PM
What's your opinion on Fallon Sherrock playing in the PDC? I see a post you made a few years ago that a Canadian female footballer shouldn't be allowed to play for the mens team on the basis that she's a woman. Have your views changed? Do you regret that sexist comment?

I would suggest that there is a massive difference between a woman competing against men in a 'non physical' sport such as darts or snooker where strength is not an issue, compared to football, rugby tennis etc where strength as well as skill plays a massive role. this is of course competing at levels with the skill sets of the male and female being the same, as in they have the same technical abilities.

Can you name one sport where a woman could compete on a level playing field with a man if they have the same skill levels for example? By same skill levels I mean they have reached the same peaks of their careers at their respective sports with their own gender. Could an England international female footballer compete at that level in the men's game, can the female welterweight world boxing champion compete with her male counterpart? etc etc etc, you get my point, or should we go all Monty Python and fight for their rights to do something with ultimately will be to the detriment of both male and female sports?

I am happy to be corrected if you can give me some examples. Possible golf if both play off the same tee, but again its not the woman's physical strength against the mans as such in golf either.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 