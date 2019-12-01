What's your opinion on Fallon Sherrock playing in the PDC? I see a post you made a few years ago that a Canadian female footballer shouldn't be allowed to play for the mens team on the basis that she's a woman. Have your views changed? Do you regret that sexist comment?



I would suggest that there is a massive difference between a woman competing against men in a 'non physical' sport such as darts or snooker where strength is not an issue, compared to football, rugby tennis etc where strength as well as skill plays a massive role. this is of course competing at levels with the skill sets of the male and female being the same, as in they have the same technical abilities.Can you name one sport where a woman could compete on a level playing field with a man if they have the same skill levels for example? By same skill levels I mean they have reached the same peaks of their careers at their respective sports with their own gender. Could an England international female footballer compete at that level in the men's game, can the female welterweight world boxing champion compete with her male counterpart? etc etc etc, you get my point, or should we go all Monty Python and fight for their rights to do something with ultimately will be to the detriment of both male and female sports?I am happy to be corrected if you can give me some examples. Possible golf if both play off the same tee, but again its not the woman's physical strength against the mans as such in golf either.