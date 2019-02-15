These games don't make me that nervous or excited anymore. I watch this team calm and with a sense of awe.The opposition are no pushovers but I fully expect us to do enough no matter what.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Bit nervous about this one, but that's only cos I'm a massive shithouse. They're a decent side though and Wilder is a very good manager, the game at Bramall Lane was one of our most hard-fought wins this season.Should be a different story at Anfield though and the run of wins we've been on breeds confidence. Another 3 points please Reds.
We had 71% possession, more shots and more shots on target. I dont think they deserved to win at all. If anything it was a game where we would have scratched our heads if we didnt win. 798 passes to 291.It was a completely one sided game. 2.4 to 1.2 xG in favor of us.
