Salah hattrick coming I think. It's about time he got another at home.
These games don't make me that nervous or excited anymore.
I watch this team calm and with a sense of awe.
The opposition are no pushovers but I fully expect us to do enough no matter what.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:55:04 PM
These games don't make me that nervous or excited anymore.
I watch this team calm and with a sense of awe.
The opposition are no pushovers but I fully expect us to do enough no matter what.

My nervousness will decrease if we are two up at half time. Rotation options are a bit thin at the moment so a bit concerned about tiredness.

But I felt like this before Leicester and that went well.
Very calm about this- almost too calm maybe! That being said this is an incredible side and they wont take Sheff united lightly.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 03:31:12 PM
Bit nervous about this one, but that's only cos I'm a massive shithouse. They're a decent side though and Wilder is a very good manager, the game at Bramall Lane was one of our most hard-fought wins this season.

Should be a different story at Anfield though and the run of wins we've been on breeds confidence. Another 3 points please Reds.

Wilder is a very good manager, yes. He did extremely well with Oxford, Northampton & Now Sheffield U. How often do we see a newly promoted club do well in their first season then drop off massively in their 2nd though?

Not that it'll help us tonight but I wouldn't mind sticking a fiver on them to be relegated next season. The success they've had so far is based on the foundation of a solid defence, which won't last forever.

As soon as they start leaking a few more goals they'll be in trouble. Starting tonight!  :thumbup
I expect our strongest XI to start and assume we will rotate against Everton at the weekend.

Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Virgil, Robertson, Henderson, Gini, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Professional 2-0 victory to us.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:56 PM
We had 71% possession, more shots and more shots on target. I dont think they deserved to win at all. If anything it was a game where we would have scratched our heads if we didnt win. 798 passes to 291.

It was a completely one sided game.  2.4 to 1.2 xG in favor of us.

Think that guy just wanted to have a sly dig at the fullbacks (particularly the right-sided one). Like you said, we had over 70% possession in their home game and could have been up by 2 or 3 at HT if we'd taken our chances. They are now facing something similar to the Leicester situation in that they gave us a close, difficult game first time round. But now that we've played them once our coaching staff will have figured out how to deal with them. This time the fullbacks will rip them to shreds, just like Leicester on Boxing Day. Fully expect a winning margin of at least 3 goals and a clean sheet here.
The EPL Cup Semi's have come at a good time for us. If we had still been in that I would have expected 100% team vs SheffUtd and in the semi, with an Arsenal-EPLCup type team for the FA Cup Derby on Sunday.

As it is, since we have a week off after Sunday I suspect the FA Cup team will be a bit stronger. Either way, I expect full strength tonight with Keita coming in for Lallana.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:56 PM
We had 71% possession, more shots and more shots on target. I dont think they deserved to win at all. If anything it was a game where we would have scratched our heads if we didnt win. 798 passes to 291.

It was a completely one sided game.  2.4 to 1.2 xG in favor of us.

Personally think were more successful when we have under 60% possession, higher possession usually means teams have sat deep
Sheffield is a proud team and I rather enjoy their football. I would watch them any day over Burnley or Brighton.

Ultimately they are limited by their squad strength. We should win by the usual 2-1.
While I agree that tonight's game is the priority, I'm mindful that many of the team have played 90 mins or more in the CWC final, Leicester and Wolves games. That is a lot particularly as some of their roles require a lot of sprinting and we have to assume that Klopp has access to more detailed information on fatigue than we do. So I would not be surprised to see Milner come in for one of the full backs and Sadio to get a rest with Origi coming in (Mo got a bit of a breather against Leicester so will likely start). This is not about prioritising the Cup game but making sure one of them doesn't tear a hamstring or similar. If we aren't winning after an hour they can come on.

You only have to look at Spurs to see what happens when you flog your best player game after game. It is not bad luck that Kane got injured, it was inevitable (although City fans probably think it is a conspiracy that we play them next in the league).
I watched the previous game and I have to say it's one of those matches where I don't believe stats tell the whole story.

I found Sheffield United to be very energetic and aggressive off the ball; we seemed a tad lethargic in the match and I remember that the Sheffield players often seemed to get a toe or a head to the ball just a split second before our players, mucking up our rhythm quite a bit.

Whilst it can be said we had easier chances to score, I felt the goal we did score was fortunate.  Despite the 71% possession it didn't feel like a game we dominated.  At the end of the day Burnley once beat us 2 nil at their place with comparable possession to Sheffield United; they don't hand out prizes for winning the possession game.

Their fitness doesn't seem to have tailed off all that much as the season has progressed, but the past few weeks have been a hard slog for all teams.  I'm hoping that they reckon there will be easier points to grab this season and try to ease up a bit, but I'm certainly not counting on it.

I'm expecting a hard fought win for us, probably another narrow 1-0 or 2-1
They are a tough team to play against. They like to drop off into a low/mid block but then press incredibly well and really get in your faces. They are especially adept at stopping crosses coming in. They could give us a real test tonight. Two things are in our favour though firstly we have already had a look at them so we should be better at combatting their tactics. The seciond is that we should be in a better place physically.

In the first game they had benefitted from a full pre-season and were playing one game a week apart from the League Cup in which they were knocked out at home by Sunderland. We also had an incredibly disjointed pre-season with our best players coming back from tournament Football. The last time we played them was right in the middle of a tough run of fixtures with us playing twice a week against the likes of Chelsea and Napoli away plus Salzburg and Leicester at home. They had a clear physical advantage given the respective amount of recovery time in between games. Things will be far more equal this time.
Just looked back at our "previous opening games of the new year". Only won 1 of last 5 :-\, that was 94th minute winner by KLAVAN!!! at Burnley. Hopefully not another new year/January curse to come. Take any win tonight, will be tough against Wilder's team.
I expect a cagey match. I think we'll we use as little energy as a possible to win. Could make a for a tight and boring 1-0 to us.
