They are a tough team to play against. They like to drop off into a low/mid block but then press incredibly well and really get in your faces. They are especially adept at stopping crosses coming in. They could give us a real test tonight. Two things are in our favour though firstly we have already had a look at them so we should be better at combatting their tactics. The seciond is that we should be in a better place physically.



In the first game they had benefitted from a full pre-season and were playing one game a week apart from the League Cup in which they were knocked out at home by Sunderland. We also had an incredibly disjointed pre-season with our best players coming back from tournament Football. The last time we played them was right in the middle of a tough run of fixtures with us playing twice a week against the likes of Chelsea and Napoli away plus Salzburg and Leicester at home. They had a clear physical advantage given the respective amount of recovery time in between games. Things will be far more equal this time.