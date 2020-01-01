« previous next »
Author Topic: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs  (Read 16049 times)

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #80 on: January 1, 2020, 09:22:20 PM »
Shaq and Llallana dropping balls over the top to Origi who bags a hat trick. 

3-0 Reds.   ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #81 on: January 1, 2020, 09:22:40 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on December 31, 2019, 03:24:33 PM
Lets not forget Jurgen made a good few changes for the league game and we won comfortably

That was before they binned off Silva.  Expecting a very different game this time, but I agree we should have too much for them regardless. 

I'm more worried about Sheffield of course, so I would do a little bit of rotation.  Maybe bench one of our front three with an eye to bringing them on when Sheffield are tiring.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #82 on: January 1, 2020, 09:42:00 PM »
Should really be bringing in keita, origi and milner. Could probably do with a couple more fresh faces but doubt klopp will be starting one of the academy players here.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #83 on: January 1, 2020, 09:43:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on January  1, 2020, 09:22:20 PM
Shaq and Llallana dropping balls over the top to Origi who bags a hat trick. 

3-0 Reds.   ;D

 :-X
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #84 on: January 1, 2020, 10:04:45 PM »
Although he played well, I thought Gini looked shattered towards the end of the Wolves game, for that reason I hope Milner comes in for him. Feel a little for the fullbacks, I think Robbo in particular could do with a rest but this isn't the game for it. Gonna be a slog this but we'll come through it.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #85 on: January 1, 2020, 10:24:22 PM »
Quote from: Rory Fitzgerald on January  1, 2020, 08:12:33 PM
I've chucked up a few of these on my Twitter feed, wont pollute the thread here

https://twitter.com/RoryFitz9/status/1212462850524008449?s=20

excellent stuff
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #86 on: January 1, 2020, 11:30:24 PM »
This game worries me. Just re-watching the highlights of the last game against Sheffield United and they really should have won https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5YtvEg4qeA.
Watching back they really hurt us down the flanks (particularly Trent's side) and each of the front three were wasteful. Going into this game the full backs look knackered and the form of the front three is patchy.
What's in our favour is that Sheffield United should be as tired as us, the game is at Anfield and most importantly this team's ability to find a way. If you are going to the game make yourself heard as I think the players may well need the fans to help overcome this obdurate hurdle.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #87 on: January 1, 2020, 11:31:14 PM »
I think we'll go quite strong for this one, max 1-2 changes if any at all. These are tough to break down and don't concede many so we'll have to be on it offensively to score a few. They won't be as dangerous as Wolves going forward so Virgil and Gomez shouldn't be that troubled in defense. Hopefully we'll be on it from the off and not have to watch a post-holiday slog against a team that would be over the moon with even a draw. 3 points are all that matter with the games starting to wind down now. Win this and we'll hit 19 wins from 20 which would be absolutely amazing.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #88 on: January 1, 2020, 11:32:56 PM »
Quote from: ac on January  1, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
This game worries me. Just re-watching the highlights of the last game against Sheffield United and they really should have won https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5YtvEg4qeA.
Watching back they really hurt us down the flanks (particularly Trent's side) and each of the front three were wasteful. Going into this game the full backs look knackered and the form of the front three is patchy.
What's in our favour is that Sheffield United should be as tired as us, the game is at Anfield and most importantly this team's ability to find a way. If you are going to the game make yourself heard as I think the players may well need the fans to help overcome this obdurate hurdle.

We had 71% possession, more shots and more shots on target. I dont think they deserved to win at all. If anything it was a game where we would have scratched our heads if we didnt win. 798 passes to 291.

It was a completely one sided game.  2.4 to 1.2 xG in favor of us.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #89 on: January 2, 2020, 12:03:10 AM »
Quote from: ac on January  1, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
This game worries me. Just re-watching the highlights of the last game against Sheffield United and they really should have won https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5YtvEg4qeA.
Watching back they really hurt us down the flanks (particularly Trent's side) and each of the front three were wasteful. Going into this game the full backs look knackered and the form of the front three is patchy.
What's in our favour is that Sheffield United should be as tired as us, the game is at Anfield and most importantly this team's ability to find a way. If you are going to the game make yourself heard as I think the players may well need the fans to help overcome this obdurate hurdle.

Not sure if you're serious or just throwing stuff out there. Mane scored against Wolves while Firmino got two against Leicester and a few at the Club World Cup as well. Salah isn't scoring but he's creating and is generally a handful so I wouldn't call their form patchy. We won every game in December and we've started to look rock solid defensively as well while keeping clean sheets. Yes, the fullbacks looked tired against Wolves but then again who didn't? We've had a few days' rest with no new injuries and are back at Anfield.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #90 on: January 2, 2020, 12:39:01 AM »
Quote from: PHIL. on January  1, 2020, 06:23:02 PM
It's a shame we can't throw Minamino into this one. Seems a bit of a stupid rule?


yeah, seeing as everyone uses computers and its probably just a few clicks away. I mean the players has got to play, so the system should be up? ^^, It´s like going to a gas-stop where you can buy nothing else in the shop, only gas, even though there´s a person at work. :P
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #91 on: January 2, 2020, 12:45:06 AM »
We are playing them in a good moment.  We'll get a lot of ball, a few half chances and two or three very good chances -- bury one or two and force some shape change.

We've been keeping clean sheets recently, plus restarts have to be won -- so a lot of positives. 

I am not sure they have lost on the road all year -- but this side is all about the work.  If we match that work, we'll be fine --- its only when we think we are better than having to work for it where we can struggle (something I dare say I have not seen in a long time).

Anyhow, I think it will be a 1 goal game until the last 5 minutes where we put a finishing coat on 3 pts -- will not be comfortable but my prediction 2-0 LFC (Firmino and Origi).
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #92 on: January 2, 2020, 01:19:16 AM »
Quote from: newterp on January  1, 2020, 11:32:56 PM
We had 71% possession, more shots and more shots on target. I dont think they deserved to win at all. If anything it was a game where we would have scratched our heads if we didnt win. 798 passes to 291.

It was a completely one sided game.  2.4 to 1.2 xG in favor of us.
Mane missed two sitters, I think Bobby hit the post as well, all before half time and we were denied a stonewall penalty on Mane right at the start of the 2nd.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #93 on: January 2, 2020, 01:24:51 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  1, 2020, 09:37:15 AM
Biggest thing for me and I guess for everyone else in the league is we now know how they play. Won't be easy as they work hard but think we'll win it
Expecting a very tough game, but this is true. The element of surprise is no longer there for them, everybody now knows how good Sheffield United are.

If we manage another Leicester performance we'll get another Leicester scoreline. In reality I think that's a lot to ask of a depleted squad at the end of the busy festive period. Think there will be very little in it.

As we play last, a win (however scrappy) would be huge psychologically. Our rivals have been waiting and waiting for us to drop points, instead the gap has increased and we now even have a game in hand.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #94 on: January 2, 2020, 01:25:12 AM »
Enjoyed the OP and in answer to one of the questions posed in the OP I think the kids are unlikely to get involved here unless were 3 or 4 nil up. I suspect well be strong here and rotate most of the team for Sunday, but I wouldnt be against more even rotation across the two games, although the current injury situation means thats difficult.

Im expecting a similar type of game to the Wolves one, where although were the better team, theyre very well organised and difficult to break down. Tough hard fought win by a goal or two but hope Im wrong and we can make our superiority count like against Leicester.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #95 on: January 2, 2020, 01:51:44 AM »
Thanks OP. Very good stuff.

I'm a new here but let me wish you all a happy new year already.

Cheers
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #96 on: January 2, 2020, 05:42:14 AM »
Come on reds, let's start the new year with a win.

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #97 on: January 2, 2020, 06:13:21 AM »
Great Op Moose. Excited for the game. I think we will see full starters for this game with the lineup of

Alisson
Trent-Gomez-Virgil-Roberton
Hendo-Gini
Keita-Firmino-Mane
Salah
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #98 on: January 2, 2020, 07:40:29 AM »
Quote from: RedG13 on January  2, 2020, 06:13:21 AM
Great Op Moose. Excited for the game. I think we will see full starters for this game with the lineup of

Alisson
Trent-Gomez-Virgil-Roberton
Hendo-Gini
Keita-Firmino-Mane
Salah

It makes sense. Especially as I'm expecting massive changes to the team we put out in the cup.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #99 on: January 2, 2020, 09:28:09 AM »
Quote from: Rory Fitzgerald on January  1, 2020, 08:12:33 PM
I've chucked up a few of these on my Twitter feed, wont pollute the thread here

https://twitter.com/RoryFitz9/status/1212462850524008449?s=20

Thanks - you have a new follower!
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #100 on: January 2, 2020, 09:42:02 AM »
how many wins need to secure the title win? we need a countdown here  :lickin
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #101 on: January 2, 2020, 09:44:58 AM »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on January  2, 2020, 09:42:02 AM
how many wins need to secure the title win? we need a countdown here  :lickin

A mere 14
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #102 on: January 2, 2020, 09:46:52 AM »
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #103 on: January 2, 2020, 09:52:10 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2020, 09:46:52 AM
14 wins from 20 games?
14 wins from remaining 19 games assuming we even lose the five games would have us at 97 points. City can't get more than a maximum of 95 any more with their remaining 17 games.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #104 on: January 2, 2020, 09:55:38 AM »
Happy for Gomez, he is back at his best. The back four is solid. Still feel that Trent has a bit much defending to do sometimes, Robbo gets more help from Gini and mane. And with Kieta playing to The right against The Wolfes we were nearly Hurt several Times
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #105 on: January 2, 2020, 09:58:37 AM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on January  2, 2020, 09:52:10 AM
14 wins from remaining 19 games assuming we even lose the five games would have us at 97 points. City can't get more than a maximum of 95 any more with their remaining 17 games.
And if one those 14 wins would be against City, then we'd need only 13 wins, right?
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #106 on: January 2, 2020, 10:14:21 AM »
Quote from: ac on January  1, 2020, 11:30:24 PM
This game worries me. Just re-watching the highlights of the last game against Sheffield United and they really should have won https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5YtvEg4qeA.
Watching back they really hurt us down the flanks (particularly Trent's side) and each of the front three were wasteful. Going into this game the full backs look knackered and the form of the front three is patchy.
What's in our favour is that Sheffield United should be as tired as us, the game is at Anfield and most importantly this team's ability to find a way. If you are going to the game make yourself heard as I think the players may well need the fans to help overcome this obdurate hurdle.
We missed some big chances.

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #107 on: January 2, 2020, 10:15:22 AM »
I would be surprised if we weren't putting out our strongest team, or close to it. You would imagine Everton would be the game to rotate and bring in anyone who isn't starting this game from the first team group of players and maybe one or two youngsters.

We are a bit thin on the ground but still think we have to go strong and then make the changes v Everton and try and give Jones and Elliot some minutes too.

Think this will be a hard game - they should have at least had one goal v City, they will cause problems and we know ourselves that they are hard to break down. Their away record is phenomenal for a newly promoted team. Overall they have been brilliant.

I do think we will see one of Keita/Shaq start in midfield if fit.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #108 on: January 2, 2020, 10:21:39 AM »
How the hell have we all of a sudden got 13 fit outfield players ??

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #109 on: January 2, 2020, 10:23:27 AM »
I think we'll go with as strong a line up as possible tonight, and rotate at the weekend against Everton in the Cup. This is a must win game. Keep winning our games and ensure that City's results remain irrelevant.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #110 on: January 2, 2020, 10:25:51 AM »
We desperately needed Port Vale in the cup etc. But those ties are reserved for city as usual

No fir us we have to defend a 20 year unbeaten record v our city rivals while rotating, who will be full strength as ThAts all they have to play for with a new manager

Love our fucking cup draws
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #111 on: January 2, 2020, 10:30:06 AM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on January  2, 2020, 09:52:10 AM
14 wins from remaining 19 games assuming we even lose the five games would have us at 97 points. City can't get more than a maximum of 95 any more with their remaining 17 games.
And if City drew one game we`d need 13 wins, if City drew two games we`d need 12, if City drew 2 and lost one we`d need 11 etc Every point City drops is a game less we need to win  8)
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #112 on: January 2, 2020, 10:32:32 AM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on January  2, 2020, 10:25:51 AM
We desperately needed Port Vale in the cup etc. But those ties are reserved for city as usual

No fir us we have to defend a 20 year unbeaten record v our city rivals while rotating, who will be full strength as ThAts all they have to play for with a new manager

Love our fucking cup draws

We need to rotate for Everton regardless. The league is the priority.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #113 on: January 2, 2020, 10:36:50 AM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on January  2, 2020, 09:58:37 AM
And if one those 14 wins would be against City, then we'd need only 13 wins, right?
If we beat City we`d only need 12 wins.

If say we played City tonight and beat them, City would have to win all their remaining games to get a maximum of 92 points. We would be on 58 needing 93 points to win meaning a remaining 35 points would be needed to win. 12 wins would give us 36!

This is obviously not taking Leicester in to account here.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #114 on: January 2, 2020, 10:42:07 AM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on January  2, 2020, 10:25:51 AM
We desperately needed Port Vale in the cup etc. But those ties are reserved for city as usual

No fir us we have to defend a 20 year unbeaten record v our city rivals while rotating, who will be full strength as ThAts all they have to play for with a new manager

Love our fucking cup draws

We do have players coming back though - we should have Shaqiri, Fabinho, Lovren and Matip back this month. But yeah, ahead of the Spurs game it would have been nice to give some players a rest.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #115 on: January 2, 2020, 10:49:32 AM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on January  2, 2020, 10:36:50 AM
If we beat City we`d only need 12 wins.

Personally, I think 12 wins will do it.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #116 on: January 2, 2020, 10:56:55 AM »
They looked good with their back 5 against City until ref tackled one of their players and City took advantage to open them up after which it was much easier.

We'll need to be at our best creatively to open them up, after that it should be the job done as they ain't got much upfront to cause us trouble as long as we're focused. They showed this season they need to be taken seriously and I'm sure that'll be the message from Klopp as well.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #117 on: January 2, 2020, 10:59:49 AM »
Imagine this will be full strength, the big 3 up top, the only feasible back 4 and then Hendo, Gini and Naby in the middle - potentially Milner in place of any of the three.

Rotation will take place in the FA Cup on Monday.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #118 on: January 2, 2020, 11:01:33 AM »
Dont see why we cant go Origi, Mane, Salah and Firmino for this one, with Henderson and Keita in a two in midfield. Trust our defenders to match up with theirs.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #119 on: January 2, 2020, 11:02:20 AM »
Quote from: devvma on January  2, 2020, 01:51:44 AM
Thanks OP. Very good stuff.

I'm a new here but let me wish you all a happy new year already.

Cheers

Welcome. Happy new year to you too.
