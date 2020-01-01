We are playing them in a good moment. We'll get a lot of ball, a few half chances and two or three very good chances -- bury one or two and force some shape change.
We've been keeping clean sheets recently, plus restarts have to be won -- so a lot of positives.
I am not sure they have lost on the road all year -- but this side is all about the work. If we match that work, we'll be fine --- its only when we think we are better than having to work for it where we can struggle (something I dare say I have not seen in a long time).
Anyhow, I think it will be a 1 goal game until the last 5 minutes where we put a finishing coat on 3 pts -- will not be comfortable but my prediction 2-0 LFC (Firmino and Origi).