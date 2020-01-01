I would be surprised if we weren't putting out our strongest team, or close to it. You would imagine Everton would be the game to rotate and bring in anyone who isn't starting this game from the first team group of players and maybe one or two youngsters.



We are a bit thin on the ground but still think we have to go strong and then make the changes v Everton and try and give Jones and Elliot some minutes too.



Think this will be a hard game - they should have at least had one goal v City, they will cause problems and we know ourselves that they are hard to break down. Their away record is phenomenal for a newly promoted team. Overall they have been brilliant.



I do think we will see one of Keita/Shaq start in midfield if fit.