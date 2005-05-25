« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs  (Read 3585 times)

Offline RubenScouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM »
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

Logged

Offline #RedDawn2020

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM »
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers
Logged
Intensity is our identity.

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 05:05:25 PM
Wilder is a class act and could arguably be the manager of the season so far. Got the makings of a tough game against a well organised well drilled side but the one thing that Sheffield United do lack is a cutting edge up front so can see us being too strong for them in the end

You could argue that.  But I'd argue that it's Klopp.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
  • Seis Veces
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 PM »
I think it'll be similar to the Wolves game, we'll be the better side but it'll still be hard fought. We'll need a better performance in the 2nd half as Sheff U won't give up even if we're cruising.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Hendo
Gini   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Mane

No need for anything other than the best. I still think we can field a strong enough teams in both this and the derby and win both. I'd bring Keita back in and keep Gini/Hendo - The latter will probably need a rest soon, and I think will get it at the weekend. Van Dijk is another one who surely won't get a better chance of a rest than against the shite. If we can win this and keep that 14 point gap with a game in hand, there's certainly no reason for me why we can't look at the FA Cup as being another golden opportunity at a trophy. Let's just get through this first.

Start the decade as you mean to go redmen ...

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline Shankly998

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM »
Quote from: RubenScouse on Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM
Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...

Three wins and the rest draws so we'll need to score a couple bright and early and take the wind out of their sails.

Easy this management.
Logged

Online davealexred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM »
Theyve only lost one away game all season, winning three and drawing the others.

Well need to be at our very best to beat them. 2-0 Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Rojo Junior

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:05:05 AM »
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers

Even if teams are successfully able to counter our wingbacks, we'll still have Keita, as well as Ox-Chambo and Takumi once they're fit and available - and all three are more than willing to run at defenders to try and make something happen from midfield
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:14:18 AM »
Were at Anfield, theyre Sheffield United. Lets devour them.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:56:37 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM
Theyve only lost one away game all season

On the flip side, they've lost one of their last one away game. So they're shit and we will win.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline catinthebag

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • perfection is underrated.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:59:27 AM »
iirc, we passed December 2018 with flying colours. January has always been the real test for us, so this is a huge match. We have every reason to believe that we can make it through, but that belief has to run through the terraces and onto the pitch. I see a win for us -- a hard-fought, valuable win like the one against Wolves.
Logged
"I want to go back to Liverpool too, but nobody loves me." - Nicolas Anelka gets self-aware on hearing of Robbie's return to Anfield, FFT April '06

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:34:52 AM »
Remember, theyve also just come off a tough game. I think the contest will be fairly even, but I dont expect us to dominate. A 1-0 and I will be happy.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,909
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:37:15 AM »
Biggest thing for me and I guess for everyone else in the league is we now know how they play. Won't be easy as they work hard but think we'll win it
Logged

Online glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:46:06 AM »
Anyone think minamino may start , wasnt it only a few days after VVd signed that he made his debut . Hes not played for a few weeks and would be fresh option upfront or maybe on the bench .

Edit : been in the minamino thread and some saying he cant be registered until the 2nd because of the bank holiday but surely if hes registered by 8 pm tomorrow in theory he could play . Hes officially a club employee from last night
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:28 AM by glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1 »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,255
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:50:26 AM »
Klopp particularly asking the crowd not to be nervy.
Logged

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:50:26 AM
Klopp particularly asking the crowd not to be nervy.

Is right.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:17:09 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:37:15 AM
Biggest thing for me and I guess for everyone else in the league is we now know how they play. Won't be easy as they work hard but think we'll win it

It'll be tough but you often get a promoted side who takes teams by surprise in the first half of the season and then fades off once they've played everyone.

It depends on us and how fresh we are. If we're anything like against Leicester we'll win the game as long as we put chances away. If it's a tired performance like Sunday it'll be tough.

Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:09 AM
It'll be tough but you often get a promoted side who takes teams by surprise in the first half of the season and then fades off once they've played everyone.

It depends on us and how fresh we are. If we're anything like against Leicester we'll win the game as long as we put chances away. If it's a tired performance like Sunday it'll be tough.



Same for both parties with regards to tiredness although we had the travel on top though.

It is a shame Shaq is out and Minamino not eligible but we have Keita / Milner / Origi to possibly come in, which is three changes so keeps rhythm. I would rest one of Gini or Henderson for Milner and Keita in for Lallana.

Think this is a very important match as January is very tough after this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:47 AM
Same for both parties with regards to tiredness although we had the travel on top though.

It is a shame Shaq is out and Minamino not eligible but we have Keita / Milner / Origi to possibly come in, which is three changes so keeps rhythm. I would rest one of Gini or Henderson for Milner and Keita in for Lallana.

Think this is a very important match as January is very tough after this.

Same team that started against Wolves for me. The only player I would consider resting is Gini.

We can rest some against the bitters on Sunday.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:17 AM by Fordy »
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 