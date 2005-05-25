I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.
I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.
If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.
Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita
Cheers