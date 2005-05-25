I think it'll be similar to the Wolves game, we'll be the better side but it'll still be hard fought. We'll need a better performance in the 2nd half as Sheff U won't give up even if we're cruising.



Alisson

Trent Gomez VVD Robertson

Hendo

Gini Keita

Salah Bobby Mane



No need for anything other than the best. I still think we can field a strong enough teams in both this and the derby and win both. I'd bring Keita back in and keep Gini/Hendo - The latter will probably need a rest soon, and I think will get it at the weekend. Van Dijk is another one who surely won't get a better chance of a rest than against the shite. If we can win this and keep that 14 point gap with a game in hand, there's certainly no reason for me why we can't look at the FA Cup as being another golden opportunity at a trophy. Let's just get through this first.



Start the decade as you mean to go redmen ...



COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!