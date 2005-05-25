« previous next »
Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs

RubenScouse

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

#RedDawn2020

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers
Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 05:05:25 PM
Wilder is a class act and could arguably be the manager of the season so far. Got the makings of a tough game against a well organised well drilled side but the one thing that Sheffield United do lack is a cutting edge up front so can see us being too strong for them in the end

You could argue that.  But I'd argue that it's Klopp.
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

disgraced cake

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 PM
I think it'll be similar to the Wolves game, we'll be the better side but it'll still be hard fought. We'll need a better performance in the 2nd half as Sheff U won't give up even if we're cruising.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Hendo
Gini   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Mane

No need for anything other than the best. I still think we can field a strong enough teams in both this and the derby and win both. I'd bring Keita back in and keep Gini/Hendo - The latter will probably need a rest soon, and I think will get it at the weekend. Van Dijk is another one who surely won't get a better chance of a rest than against the shite. If we can win this and keep that 14 point gap with a game in hand, there's certainly no reason for me why we can't look at the FA Cup as being another golden opportunity at a trophy. Let's just get through this first.

Start the decade as you mean to go redmen ...

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!
Shankly998

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM
Quote from: RubenScouse on Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM
Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...

Three wins and the rest draws so we'll need to score a couple bright and early and take the wind out of their sails.

Easy this management.
davealexred

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM
Theyve only lost one away game all season, winning three and drawing the others.

Well need to be at our very best to beat them. 2-0 Liverpool.
Rojo Junior

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:05:05 AM
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers

Even if teams are successfully able to counter our wingbacks, we'll still have Keita, as well as Ox-Chambo and Takumi once they're fit and available - and all three are more than willing to run at defenders to try and make something happen from midfield
bornandbRED

Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:14:18 AM
Were at Anfield, theyre Sheffield United. Lets devour them.
