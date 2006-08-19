vs

Away - 15 Dec 1990: 2-0 Loss



Away - 01 Jan 1992: 2-1 Loss

Home - 28 Mar 1992: 2-0 Win



Away - 9 Aug 1992: 1-2 Loss

Home - 12 Sep 1992: 1-0 Win



Home - 26 Dec 1993: 0-0 Draw

Away - 02 Apr 1994: 1-2 Win



Home - 19 Aug 2006: 1-1 Draw

Away - 24 Feb 2007: 0-4 Loss



Home - 28 Sep 2019: 0-1 Loss

Away - 02 Jan 2020: Pending



Current Table:





Stat Attack:











Last 5 games:

LFC

Everton Home: 5-2

Bournemouth Away: 0-3

Watford Home: 2-0

Leicester Away: 0-4

Wolves Home: 1-0



SUFC

Norwich Away: 1-2

Villa Home: 2-0

Brighton Away: 0-1

Watford Home: 1-1

City Away: 2-0

Injuries:

LFC: Matip, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lovren and Shaqiri are all definitely out.

SUFC: Moore is definitely out. Lundstram will face a late fitness test.



Top Scorers:

LFC: Mane (10), Salah (9), Firmino (6), van Dijk and Origi (3)

SUFC: Mousset (5), Fleck (4), Lundstram and McBurnie (3)



Predicted Lineup:

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson

Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita

Salah, Firmino, Mané

Henderson

Basham, Egan, OConnell

Baldock, Lundstram*, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens

Mousset, McGoldrick

Predicting Score:

Questions to other members:



AnfieldJürgen Klopp (LIV)Chris Wilder (SHU)Referee: Paul TierneyAssistants: Daniel Cook and Harry LennardFourth official: Anthony TaylorVAR: Kevin FriendAssistant VAR: Matthew WilkesAccording to wikipedia, the 19/20 season is Sheffield United's 131st season in their history and their first season back in the premier league since their hiatus after the 2006/07 season.Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield in their first home game (and PL game) of the 2020 calendar year. Having amassed 55 points (out of 57) by winning 18 games out of 19 games (and drawing 1 game. Damn United game), we are, not only unbeaten in the league, but also have a "moderate" 13 point lead on the table.Sheffield United have been doing pretty well so far and find themselves at 8th place. They have been monumental in getting results against our apparent opponents - Chelsea away (2-2 draw), Everton away (0-2 win), Arsenal home (1-0 draw) before robbing off points against Spurs (1-1), United away (3-3) and Wolves away (1-1).Against Liverpool, they have been less challenging in the old division one and the new premier league. Their matchday exploits in the league reads...For Liverpool, they have every reason to be careful playing Sheffield United because their defeat against City was only their 5th defeat in 20 games this season. They have the 2nd best defensive record in the league (only 19 games conceded), which is bloody good. Oh. And wait for it - it was their first (and only) away loss in 2019/20.I was shocked to learn this as well. Sheffield United's home game against us was evenly matched as they gave us a game that made us sweat for the 3 points, courtesy a 70th minute Wijnaldum shot that was fumbled by Henderson.Liverpool play with a 4-3-3 and having an eye on the FA Cup against Everton, I think Klopp will rest some of the players or atleast give them shortened game time. Allison is definitely going to start. Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson have been so accustomed to playing together (and for some of the clean sheets), I dont think this is about to change. We certainly havent missed Lovren or Matip. Midfield is a place where Klopp might make some change. Henderson and Wijnaldum have been striving in the absence of Fabinho. Milner and Keita have been also effective in their respective roles. I predict a "start strong, control game, rest after 60m" strategy by Klopp. So I assume a Keita, Henderson and Wijnaldum midfield. Strikeforce is not going to change with Salah, Firmino and Mane in the front.Sheffield United play with a 3-5-2 formation that has been very effective in their current league form. They are settled in that regard and have been balanced in defensively and offensively. I dont see this changing.* - If fitIn my opinion, we will win the game but it wont be easy. Having the best away record and 2nd best defensive record in the league, we will have to work our butts off to outscore Sheffield United. I predict a 2-0 win to us reds.1. Do you think we must give our youngsters like Eliott, Jones, Williams, Wilson, Brewster etc a chance towards the end of the game considering we have a busy January schedule? Philips is also recalled from his loan in Stuttgart.2. We are 13 points ahead, having a game in hand (WHU away). How do you feel about it? Are you already celebrating? Or are you cautiously celebrating one game at a time?3. This is my first writeup on RAWK. I used to write often 6 years ago and somehow I lost the motivation back then. I want to get back into the habit. I wish to contribute more regularly in matchday writeups. Where do you think I could improve? Your feedback is valuable to me.4. Whats your new year resolution, if you believe in such a thing?Happy new year 2020. And let us make this our year. Make us proud fellow reds, fellow posters, KOP and travelling KOP. Oh and the mighty red as well.