Football fan having a pop at football player for celebrating scoring a goal.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Hope our players never do the 'hand behind the ears' thing to opposition fans. EVERIt can come back to bite you and make you look like a proper whopper. Bit like Neto yesterday to be honest
How can you have a bad celebration, are you meant to pre-define your celebrations based on some opta-stats or something?"Ah this team ranks between 6.4-7.2 out of 10, in a 2nd tier competition.... No more than 2 cuffs to the ear allowed"
I remember Henderson doing something similar in 2014/15. It was a League Cup tie at Anfield, against someone like Notts County. Seemed very small time. Not sure if Ive dreamt this up, anyone else remember it?Its the heat of the moment though. Players understandably arent in complete control of their emotions.
How about Richarlison the other month. Sure it was in the Milk Cup against some cannon fodderTook his shirt off and pointed to his name on the back
It's the Christmas period, bit of a laugh mate. No need to get so serious during this period of the year.
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus? He could have been a Newcastle player I think?It was ace watching him. Until he did his back in and his manager stopped him doing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMQE9PftGIgThis one has to be the best, right? Still makes me laugh every time I watch it.
Has to be Bounty.
