Which Celebration Was The Worst?

Neto
5 (38.5%)
Elmohamedy
7 (53.8%)
Kodja
1 (7.7%)

Total Members Voted: 13

Author Topic: Which Celebration Was The Worst?  (Read 342 times)

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,285
Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« on: Today at 02:02:24 PM »
Neto celebration I get, young kid and his first goal. Bit of a twat mind but I get.

El Mohamedy celebration was like the fucker scored the winner in a World Cup final against his bitterest of enemies.

Kodja's celebration was well because he's a c*nt.
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:06:13 PM »
Neto's celebration was annoying as fuck to look at, what was he doing with his hands??
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:11:51 PM »
Football fan having a pop at football player for celebrating scoring a goal.
Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:13:34 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:11:51 PM
Football fan having a pop at football player for celebrating scoring a goal.
Yes, but Elmo though
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:52 PM »
How can you have a bad celebration, are you meant to pre-define your celebrations based on some opta-stats or something?

"Ah this team ranks between 6.4-7.2 out of 10, in a 2nd tier competition.... No more than 2 cuffs to the ear allowed"
Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,285
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:25 PM »
This one for me.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,678
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:18:29 PM »
Hope our players never do the 'hand behind the ears' thing to opposition fans. EVER

It can come back to bite you and make you look like a proper whopper.  Bit like Neto yesterday to be honest
Online S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin?

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,379
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:18:55 PM »
That Neto celebration was the most annoying Ive seen for a while.

Its all biases though. Imagine being a non-Liverpool fan and seeing Firminos machine gun or Sturridges dance after theyve scored against you. Would drive you mad. I think Salah against Chelsea is one of my all time favourites.

As for other clubs, Aubemayangs is pretty iconic. Sure Dele Alli has had some shockers but as Im older than 9 Im probably not the intended audience.

Online Jul Chrimbo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,987
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:21:20 PM »
That Vardy eagle/bird flapping one for me. Deserved a 3 match ban for that.
Online S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin?

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,379
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:21:21 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:18:29 PM
Hope our players never do the 'hand behind the ears' thing to opposition fans. EVER

It can come back to bite you and make you look like a proper whopper.  Bit like Neto yesterday to be honest
I remember Henderson doing something similar in 2014/15. It was a League Cup tie at Anfield, against someone like Notts County. Seemed very small time. Not sure if Ive dreamt this up, anyone else remember it?

Its the heat of the moment though. Players understandably arent in complete control of their emotions.
Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,285
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:21:36 PM »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:14:52 PM
How can you have a bad celebration, are you meant to pre-define your celebrations based on some opta-stats or something?

"Ah this team ranks between 6.4-7.2 out of 10, in a 2nd tier competition.... No more than 2 cuffs to the ear allowed"

It's the Christmas period, bit of a laugh mate. No need to get so serious during this period of the year.  :D ;D
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,678
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:38 PM »
How about Richarlison the other month.  Sure it was in the Milk Cup against some cannon fodder

Took his shirt off and pointed to his name on the back

:lmao
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,678
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:22:53 PM »
Quote from: S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin? on Today at 02:21:21 PM
I remember Henderson doing something similar in 2014/15. It was a League Cup tie at Anfield, against someone like Notts County. Seemed very small time. Not sure if Ive dreamt this up, anyone else remember it?

Its the heat of the moment though. Players understandably arent in complete control of their emotions.

To be honest mate I guessed at least one of our players would have done it at sometime

Not the end of the world of course but never again please lads :)
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,022
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:23:49 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:18:29 PM
Hope our players never do the 'hand behind the ears' thing to opposition fans. EVER

It can come back to bite you and make you look like a proper whopper.  Bit like Neto yesterday to be honest

 :-X

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,678
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:24:09 PM »
OK OK Rob

I GET IT

:)
Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:29:23 PM »
The Lee Sharpe shuffle, Adebayor's dancing, the dab, the 'JLingz' brand sign, Vardy shhh-ing the ten Saints fans who'd stayed to watch their team lose 9-nil at home.

But yeah, if it's for your team you probably just ignore it.
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:31:38 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:21:38 PM
How about Richarlison the other month.  Sure it was in the Milk Cup against some cannon fodder

Took his shirt off and pointed to his name on the back

:lmao

Lincoln City. Bad one for sure.

Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Online Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:32:20 PM »
Neto flapping hands about was one thing, but what the fuck was he doing with his mouth? Pursing his lips like some socially awkward, clumsy, sweaty teenager going in for his first kiss.  It just looked a bit weird if Im honest.
Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,678
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:33:45 PM »
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?

Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus?  He could have been a Newcastle player I think?

It was ace watching him. Until he did his back in and his manager stopped him doing it :)
Online Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:34:06 PM »
Quote from: S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin? on Today at 02:21:21 PM
I remember Henderson doing something similar in 2014/15. It was a League Cup tie at Anfield, against someone like Notts County. Seemed very small time. Not sure if Ive dreamt this up, anyone else remember it?

Its the heat of the moment though. Players understandably arent in complete control of their emotions.

I think he wagged his index finger at them rather than shhh-ed them or cupped his ear to them.

Was a good goal, mind.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:36 PM
It's the Christmas period, bit of a laugh mate. No need to get so serious during this period of the year.  :D ;D

Fuck sake...

Fine.

Mourinho's in 2014. Literally sprinted like he did at Old Trafford as Porto manager when their 2nd went in... It didn't really have relevance to their season but the thought of stopping US from winning the league meant that much to him.

Tit.
Online Jul Chrimbo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,987
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:33:45 PM
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?

Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus?  He could have been a Newcastle player I think?

It was ace watching him. Until he did his back in and his manager stopped him doing it :)

Obafemi Martins?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r82z1AHBAEw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r82z1AHBAEw</a>
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:36:30 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:33:45 PM
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?

Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus?  He could have been a Newcastle player I think?

It was ace watching him. Until he did his back in and his manager stopped him doing it :)


Lua Lua?

He did his triple somersault when he scored for Portsmouth against Newcastle too whilst on loan from them, which makes his celebration all the better.
Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,285
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:33:45 PM
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?

Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus?  He could have been a Newcastle player I think?

It was ace watching him. Until he did his back in and his manager stopped him doing it :)

Julius Aghihowa?

Did I make up the name?  :D
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:37:25 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMQE9PftGIg

This one has to be the best, right? Still makes me laugh every time I watch it.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,017
  • .
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:38:07 PM »
Has to be Bounty.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:38:30 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:37:25 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMQE9PftGIg

This one has to be the best, right? Still makes me laugh every time I watch it.

The way Moyes stamps his feet and comes over only to stand there and do nothing...
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:40:40 PM »
Also an underrated good one from us is the Lovren jump kick/slide against Dortmund:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJV5xkj_3SA

Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,939
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:43:06 PM »
Neto, because what he was doing with his hands just makes him look daft not because he was celebrating
Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:44:55 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:38:07 PM
Has to be Bounty.
Worst celebration, not best ;)
Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,783
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:45:02 PM »
Ketsbaia booting fuck out of the ad hoardings is still my fave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8Re1h90EvA
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which Celebration Was The Worst?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:33:45 PM
Whatever happened to Hardcore tumbling after a goal?

Auba does a little somersault but who was the player that used to do tumbling like he was part of the Moscow Circus? 


A pale imitation of Robbie Keane's acrobatics
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov
