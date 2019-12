That Neto celebration was the most annoying Iíve seen for a while.



Itís all biases though. Imagine being a non-Liverpool fan and seeing Firminoís machine gun or Sturridgeís dance after theyíve scored against you. Would drive you mad. I think Salah against Chelsea is one of my all time favourites.



As for other clubs, Aubemayangís is pretty iconic. Sure Dele Alli has had some shockers but as Iím older than 9 Iím probably not the intended audience.