PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane

newterp

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 03:43:40 PM
Quote from: Tony18:6 on Yesterday at 02:51:38 PM
For me the take away from yesterday's game was Taylor's decision to disallow Mane's goal (not to mention the plethora of baffling decisions he made)

This VAR stuff is a smokescreen taking the focus away from his incompetence as a 'professional' referee.

VAR only came into play to tell him he had made yet another almighty clusterfuck of a decision to disallow a perfectly valid goal - whilst looking straight at it.

I genuinely believe Michael Oliver is the only premier league referee capable of officiating a PL game 

*Shit I hope I haven't just put the mokkers (sp?) on when he next referees us*  :duh

we ended up with 3 mins of extra time in the first half (and a bit more) because of the unnecessary long and slow VAR review. Wolves disallowed goal came late into that time.
MBE

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 04:08:53 PM
VAR bollocks aside, the best thing about yesterday's game was the 'de dederder de - Fuck the tories' chant from the Kop.  I hope that's given an airing at every one of our home games and in all the towns we play in where they were stupid enough to vote for the working man's enemy. 
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

Rush 82

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 05:12:26 PM
Quote from: MBE on Yesterday at 04:08:53 PM
VAR bollocks aside, the best thing about yesterday's game was the 'de dederder de - Fuck the tories' chant from the Kop.  I hope that's given an airing at every one of our home games and in all the towns we play in where they were stupid enough to vote for the working man's enemy.
:wellin
a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 05:31:50 PM
That Lallana decision by Taylor was a disgrace. It clearly looked like a shoulder from all angles even at full speed yet that fucking dickhead blows the whistle. He is definitely corrupt.
Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 05:49:48 PM
At the beginning of the season, some of these matches definitely felt a little lucky and nervy at times. As the season has gone on though, its clear we are just incredibly good at game management. When weve needed to up in the tempo against better opposition or needed a late goal in games we should win,  you can see the intensity in the team go up. I know little to nothing about sports science, but Im assuming this bodes well for us later in the season.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

thaddeus

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM
VAR has conveniently taken the attention off another dodgy refereeing performance by Taylor at Anfield.  I think of all the refs he is most buys into the "don't be swayed by the home crowd" nonsense and goes so far the other way - you can see him pausing all the time before making decisions, almost like he's thinking "I think that was a foul but the crowd are going mental so perhaps that's why I think it, better not give it".

I'm sure he's not corrupt - I doubt if any ref in English professional football is - but he needs to ref what he sees.

One that had me shouting at the telly yesterday was Dendoncker's foul on Wijnaldum.  It was an ugly lunge, stopped a promising attack and left Wijnaldum limping.  If Lallana's was a yellow offence then that certainly was.
Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:31:50 PM
That Lallana decision by Taylor was a disgrace. It clearly looked like a shoulder from all angles even at full speed yet that fucking dickhead blows the whistle. He is definitely corrupt.
I thought it may have been handball from the live action but as soon as I saw the first replay it was obvious it wasn't. He should not blow though until the play is complete, which fortunately yesterday he did
Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 07:11:14 PM
Anyway LiVARpool is bollocks by the looks, 4 decisions for us, 2 against, net 2, I'd argue 3 against with the non-foul on Origi so +2 or should be +1 in our favour. Southampton, +6, Brighton +4 and surprise surprise Man Utd +3 all ahead of us in VAR decisions but nothing has been said about that!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50944416
elsewhere

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:31:50 PM
That Lallana decision by Taylor was a disgrace. It clearly looked like a shoulder from all angles even at full speed yet that fucking dickhead blows the whistle. He is definitely corrupt.
There are people out there who think VVD handballed then Lallane passed with arm plus Mane was offside. So yeah, there will always be idiots.
thaddeus

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 09:00:35 PM
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Yesterday at 07:11:14 PM
Anyway LiVARpool is bollocks by the looks, 4 decisions for us, 2 against, net 2, I'd argue 3 against with the non-foul on Origi so +2 or should be +1 in our favour. Southampton, +6, Brighton +4 and surprise surprise Man Utd +3 all ahead of us in VAR decisions but nothing has been said about that!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50944416
Also one of the +1 for Man Utd was the utterly dreadful decision to give a penalty to them for Daniel James fouling a Norwich defender.  How any qualified official could have watched that back and decided it was a penalty makes me worry about the standard of our refs in general.

That BBC table is too simplistic (for good reason, admittedly).  It only takes into account those where VAR overruled and not those where VAR arguably should have.  The Villa game alone I'd argue we should have had two penalties - Salah headlock and Oxlade shot blocked with a flailing hand - but those aren't included.  Even in the Wolves game there were two penalty shouts for an early drag on Salah and Mane being barged over, not blatant penalties but certainly the type that are frequently given.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:09:57 PM by thaddeus
Peabee

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:34 AM
City last season were scoring in the first 5 minutes every other week which really helped them. We seem to have to work so hard to score a goal which can become exhausting, having to dig deep every match.

9 times they did that. 8 of which were in the second half of the season.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 PM
Quote from: MBE on Yesterday at 04:08:53 PM
VAR bollocks aside, the best thing about yesterday's game was the 'de dederder de - Fuck the tories' chant from the Kop.  I hope that's given an airing at every one of our home games and in all the towns we play in where they were stupid enough to vote for the working man's enemy.
Epic post!

We need to do this every game. And a Fuck the Tories banner
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

MBE

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #572 on: Today at 08:24:37 AM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 11:47:58 PM
Epic post!

We need to do this every game. And a Fuck the Tories banner

Amen! 
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

VictoryFor96

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #573 on: Today at 08:38:22 AM
what an awesome test game that was. They are a good side and prove that by beating city twice in PL. With all my respects to them they can fuck off now
just redk84 will do

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #574 on: Today at 08:57:43 AM
That was tough....i think a draw would have been a fair result. A win for us is not exactly undeserved though, we did what we had to do

We looked leggy at the end and they did too, we didn't create that many clear chances but again neither did they.....less so actually.

Our goal was absolutely fine, bit of a farce all the circus around it....im hearing some other fans even claim a Van Dijk handball in the buildup?

Their goal seemed fine to me in live action but one of those marginal calls that piss everyone off worked in our favour. Even if it stood im sure we would have played out the rest of that game differently as we seemed to take our foot off the gas in the 2nd half.
Point being its not "lucky" when we have plenty time in the game as we have proved how quickly we can turn things around. That goes for any other game the opposition feel they have been hard done by as they have not made use of the time remaining and we are getting better and better at controlling games in any scenario thrown at us.

Sometimes by the skin of our teeth yes but there's never an occasion when I see our heads drop now and that is good as you can get as a fan.
Gomez looks very good again and its no surprise we're picking up clean sheets again, hope we can get some bodies back and not have any further injuries in the next few crucial weeks.

What a year 2019 has been for them. Some much needed silverware and good groundwork for the rest of the season done.
Onwards
iamadooddood

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #575 on: Today at 09:15:14 AM
Another 3 points in the bag, which is always a good thing. Though I must say, I'm not sure what's the big deal with all those VAR decisions here. Lallana didn't handball, and VVD didn't either. And offside is offside. Even if you can say that judging someone to be a millimetre offside is against the spirit of the game and the point of the offside rule, you cannot say that it has been enforced unfairly, or against the laws. Maybe it may have been enforced too harshly, but that's how technology is, and it's definitely not enforced unfairly, seeing that we've been on the wrong end of such decisions as well. It's far from the only such case this week, let alone this season as a whole, and it just feels as if we're only being singled out because we're leading the league and other fans don't want us to win. LiVARpool is a myth and nothing more, and even the VAR table shows it, but it doesn't fit their story, does it?
free_at_last

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #576 on: Today at 09:24:22 AM
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM
VAR has conveniently taken the attention off another dodgy refereeing performance by Taylor at Anfield.  I think of all the refs he is most buys into the "don't be swayed by the home crowd" nonsense and goes so far the other way - you can see him pausing all the time before making decisions, almost like he's thinking "I think that was a foul but the crowd are going mental so perhaps that's why I think it, better not give it".

I'm sure he's not corrupt - I doubt if any ref in English professional football is - but he needs to ref what he sees.

One that had me shouting at the telly yesterday was Dendoncker's foul on Wijnaldum.  It was an ugly lunge, stopped a promising attack and left Wijnaldum limping.  If Lallana's was a yellow offence then that certainly was.
He may not be corrupt but he's a biased manc. He grew up in the shadows of Old Trafford and his family is rabid manc but he asks people to believe that he supports Altrincham.
The scowl on his face at Anfield and the speed he whips the yellow card out has been happening for years....the bigger question is why does he referee us more than any other team and why haven't we quietly raised the question seeing as his performances are anti_Liverpool.
https://www.whoscored.com/Referees/99/Show/Anthony-Taylor
Last Edit: Today at 09:26:34 AM by free_at_last
12C

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #577 on: Today at 09:28:44 AM
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 09:15:14 AM
Another 3 points in the bag, which is always a good thing. Though I must say, I'm not sure what's the big deal with all those VAR decisions here. Lallana didn't handball, and VVD didn't either. And offside is offside. Even if you can say that judging someone to be a millimetre offside is against the spirit of the game and the point of the offside rule, you cannot say that it has been enforced unfairly, or against the laws. Maybe it may have been enforced too harshly, but that's how technology is, and it's definitely not enforced unfairly, seeing that we've been on the wrong end of such decisions as well. It's far from the only such case this week, let alone this season as a whole, and it just feels as if we're only being singled out because we're leading the league and other fans don't want us to win. LiVARpool is a myth and nothing more, and even the VAR table shows it, but it doesn't fit their story, does it?

All Var shows, is that the vast majority of our refs are not good enough, and that linespeople have a difficult job with calling offside when it takes that much technology to decide a player is a few mms off or on.
Taylor is shite. He looks like his head was caught in the railings at Hollyhedge Park and they pulled it through regardless.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #578 on: Today at 09:49:09 AM
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 09:24:22 AM
He may not be corrupt but he's a biased manc. He grew up in the shadows of Old Trafford and his family is rabid manc but he asks people to believe that he supports Altrincham.
The scowl on his face at Anfield and the speed he whips the yellow card out has been happening for years....the bigger question is why does he referee us more than any other team and why haven't we quietly raised the question seeing as his performances are anti_Liverpool.
https://www.whoscored.com/Referees/99/Show/Anthony-Taylor

Its inconceivable that hes allowed to do United or City games. I get why he can do ours, obviously we know hes a Manc and therefore no doubt hates us but I can see how the FA ignore that. But to allow him to ref teams from his own city just throws things open to accusations of bias. Given his absolutely shit on top of that they really dont help themselves do they.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #579 on: Today at 09:57:11 AM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 09:49:09 AM
Its inconceivable that hes allowed to do United or City games. I get why he can do ours, obviously we know hes a Manc and therefore no doubt hates us but I can see how the FA ignore that. But to allow him to ref teams from his own city just throws things open to accusations of bias. Given his absolutely shit on top of that they really dont help themselves do they.

Ive said this before Nick,
Imagine a lad from Speke or Kirby, or Cantril Farm reffing a Liverpool or Everton game, and when asked who he supports, he says Southport or Runcorn, the media would melt with outrage. Yet we have a situation where someone from a similar suburb of Manchester is allowed to referee manchester clubs because he apparently supported Altrincham, and is not interested in City or United.
Farcical
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #580 on: Today at 09:59:15 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:57:11 AM
Ive said this before Nick,
Imagine a lad from Speke or Kirby, or Cantril Farm reffing a Liverpool or Everton game, and when asked who he supports, he says Southport or Runcorn, the media would melt with outrage. Yet we have a situation where someone from a similar suburb of Manchester is allowed to referee manchester clubs because he apparently supported Altrincham, and is not interested in City or United.
Farcical

I know, think we all agree and when you put it the other way, youre right. Mike Dean only gets to do derby games doesnt he and hes from the Wirral isnt he? Whats the difference?

Although from memory all refs lie so theyre not pulled from any big games. A few years back there was a list of Premier League refs and who they supported and about 90% seemed to support their local lower league or non league side. Seemed a bit far fetched.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #581 on: Today at 10:23:01 AM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 09:59:15 AM
I know, think we all agree and when you put it the other way, youre right. Mike Dean only gets to do derby games doesnt he and hes from the Wirral isnt he? Whats the difference?

Although from memory all refs lie so theyre not pulled from any big games. A few years back there was a list of Premier League refs and who they supported and about 90% seemed to support their local lower league or non league side. Seemed a bit far fetched.

The mad thing about Dean is that he is actually a rabid Tramcar Fan. He has never hidden his allegiance, and remember the picture of him stood on a barrier swinging his shirt, supporting them, yet he is somehow suspected of being a closet red or blue.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

vicar

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #582 on: Today at 10:26:50 AM
I still havent seen a reply back of what looked like a pull on Mo in the box in the first 2 minutes of the game?
Real time couldn't tell if he fell or was pulled, but no VAR review and there didn't seem to be much complaint, so I presume it was nothing?
Anyone any ideas if there was anything to it?
Online 12C

Re: PL: Lpool 1 v Wolves 0 42 Mane
Reply #583 on: Today at 10:32:37 AM
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:26:50 AM
I still havent seen a reply back of what looked like a pull on Mo in the box in the first 2 minutes of the game?
Real time couldn't tell if he fell or was pulled, but no VAR review and there didn't seem to be much complaint, so I presume it was nothing?
Anyone any ideas if there was anything to it?
I think we have got past appealing for Mo getting wrestled with. Even Lord Farquhads handball wasnt greeted with a massive appeal, merely a disdainful look and a wave of the hands from VVD 😀
