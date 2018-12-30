Another 3 points in the bag, which is always a good thing. Though I must say, I'm not sure what's the big deal with all those VAR decisions here. Lallana didn't handball, and VVD didn't either. And offside is offside. Even if you can say that judging someone to be a millimetre offside is against the spirit of the game and the point of the offside rule, you cannot say that it has been enforced unfairly, or against the laws. Maybe it may have been enforced too harshly, but that's how technology is, and it's definitely not enforced unfairly, seeing that we've been on the wrong end of such decisions as well. It's far from the only such case this week, let alone this season as a whole, and it just feels as if we're only being singled out because we're leading the league and other fans don't want us to win. LiVARpool is a myth and nothing more, and even the VAR table shows it, but it doesn't fit their story, does it?