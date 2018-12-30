That was tough....i think a draw would have been a fair result. A win for us is not exactly undeserved though, we did what we had to do



We looked leggy at the end and they did too, we didn't create that many clear chances but again neither did they.....less so actually.



Our goal was absolutely fine, bit of a farce all the circus around it....im hearing some other fans even claim a Van Dijk handball in the buildup?



Their goal seemed fine to me in live action but one of those marginal calls that piss everyone off worked in our favour. Even if it stood im sure we would have played out the rest of that game differently as we seemed to take our foot off the gas in the 2nd half.

Point being its not "lucky" when we have plenty time in the game as we have proved how quickly we can turn things around. That goes for any other game the opposition feel they have been hard done by as they have not made use of the time remaining and we are getting better and better at controlling games in any scenario thrown at us.



Sometimes by the skin of our teeth yes but there's never an occasion when I see our heads drop now and that is good as you can get as a fan.

Gomez looks very good again and its no surprise we're picking up clean sheets again, hope we can get some bodies back and not have any further injuries in the next few crucial weeks.



What a year 2019 has been for them. Some much needed silverware and good groundwork for the rest of the season done.

Onwards