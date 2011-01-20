« previous next »
Author Topic: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team

Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« on: December 29, 2019, 02:42:21 PM »
When Liverpool beat Southampton 6-1 in the League Cup it was early December of 2015 and Jurgen Klopp has been in post as Liverpools manager for just under two months. Green shoots of recovery were emerging despite results remaining pretty inconsistent. The victory against Southampton was extremely impressive and saw new signing, Divok Origi, net a hattrick in what was to become a fruitful season for the young Belgian. However, it was the clinical finishing of Daniel Sturridge that caught the eye as he scored two excellent goals on his return to fitness and a first team berth.

'Now I know what everybody is talking about, said the Liverpool manager when asked about Sturridges performance that night. This was a well-timed public backing of a striker who had spent the previous 12 months in and out of the starting XI due to a range of muscle injuries that had blighted his progress. Klopps support of Sturridge was precisely what all Liverpool supporters wanted to hear; they rubbed their hands together as the sides talisman was back and firing and showing the manager just what he can do. However, in private it was very likely that Klopp was already planning for life without Sturridge  a prospect that would have appalled supporters had he shared his feelings that night. Indeed, the scorer of Southamptons goal, Sadio Mane, was to be bought six months later and would signpost the end of days for Sturridges role as Liverpools go-to goal-getter.

Although Sturridge left the club this past summer, his role in the squad was never the central figure fans expected it to be upon Klopps arrival. Nothing of the sort, in factand this is a very important detail in how the manager has built what we see today; a team without a single standout individual...we now see lots of them.

Going back further than Sturridge, the post-golden era (1990 onwards) for Liverpool Football Club has been characterised by pretty good sides sprinkled with one or two outstanding talents that carried the hopes of fans and teammates alike. For a while it was Fowler with McManaman in support; then Owen was the undisputed match winner before the emergence of Gerrard as the quintessential one man team that carried a very mixed set of footballers to heights many of them may not have expected to hit. The relatively short cameos from the world class talents of Torres and Suarez helped furnish teams with lesser-lights in the same way that previous greats had done so.

As fans, we accepted this state of affairs. We invested heavily in the notion of the heroic talisman who would drag us to sporadic successes in the cups and occasional league games against mightier opponents. This was our normal. Liverpool didnt have the resources to build a team full of stars so we were glad that we had one or two to entertain and delightbut, ultimately it was a flawed approach and one that would perennially disappoint. Theres no doubt that Jurgen Klopp knew this from Day One. While we were seeking to see our team built around Sturridge, Klopp saw the folly in such a hollow mind-set.

In fact, since joining Liverpool, Klopp has removed the cult of the talisman. This isnt to say that individual players  e.g. Mane, Salah, van Dyke and Alisson  havent been hugely influential and vital in the evolution of Klopps Liverpool; but theres never been a moment when an individual trumped the collective. The sale of Phillipe Coutinho is evidence of this; selling an excellent talent without any marked long-term damage.
While this approach from Klopp has been very obvious, its taken fans a while to fully get on board with the idea that any single player is not instrumental in the teams ongoing progress. I bet that even readers of this will say Well, this is all well and good but what if van Dyke got injured?

Its a reasonable question, but the treatment of Sturridge would indicate that Klopp has grown the squad in such a way that the wheels will not fall off based on a single injury. His succession planning has accommodated the loss of key men. Indeed, Klopp wasnt going to gamble Liverpools future on the basis of hoping Sturridge would stay fit and nor has he built this red machine to collapse even if the main man at the back was out injured. Just go back to November when Fabinho suffered a bad injury  this was a player heralded as the leagues best DM by fans and pundits. But look at the results since that happened; Liverpool havent missed a beat.

The point is that Klopp wanted a team filled with such quality that it would be almost impossible to name the best player  you can have your favourite but I defy anyone to argue with absolute confidence who is the absolute best footballer at the club. Gone are the days when we pinned our hopes on Fowler or Owen or Gerrard, etc. What we see now is a team of best players  an 11 man team.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #1 on: December 29, 2019, 03:09:33 PM »
Cracking post. Fucking amen to that.

Even better, it goes beyond our first 11. Look at the Everton game. Significant changes made and the quality remained. Look at the injuries we've had over the course of the season... All each episode has done is create the opportunity for someone else to shine - which they've invariably done. A team of leaders and a team of winners. Phenomenal.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2019, 03:17:42 PM »
Nice. Couldn't agree more and by far and away my most impressive feature of this team (squad)

I bet that even readers of this will say Well, this is all well and good but what if van Dyke got injured?

I guess the Allison question has been answered ;D
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2019, 06:59:26 PM »
Cracking post. Fucking amen to that.

Even better, it goes beyond our first 11. Look at the Everton game. Significant changes made and the quality remained. Look at the injuries we've had over the course of the season... All each episode has done is create the opportunity for someone else to shine - which they've invariably done. A team of leaders and a team of winners. Phenomenal.
Indeed. Whatever 11 are out there tend to get the job done.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #4 on: December 29, 2019, 07:00:18 PM »
Thought this for a while, the amount of versatility in our team is frightening, they are being coached to death by the best of the best and it shows
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #5 on: December 29, 2019, 07:07:47 PM »
Agree. Hes brilliant at managing and planning games both long and short term to get results, especially compared to Guardiola whos got the likes of Mahrez, Jesus and Gundogan on the bench. Anyone remember the Stoke game a couple of seasons ago where we needed a win, Mane was injured and he brought on Firmino and Coutinho late to win it? Was fantastic management
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #6 on: December 30, 2019, 12:03:41 AM »
Imo the way he managed both rotation and substitutions during this Dec run in the face of the Fabhino injury was literally of the highest order. everything he did came off. Back at the start of Dec i said he was going to take it personally to see the team didn't miss a beat and i believe he has just gone right ahead and done so.

Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #7 on: December 30, 2019, 12:10:23 AM »
Is it really that difficult to spell our star defenders name correctly? Who is this Van Dyke you speak of?
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #8 on: December 30, 2019, 12:15:11 AM »
Is it really that difficult to spell our star defenders name correctly? Who is this Van Dyke you speak of?

Plays in the defence, next to Hypia.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #9 on: December 30, 2019, 12:23:50 AM »
I would argue at least 5 of our players now get into a world best 11.  Cult of the team.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #10 on: December 30, 2019, 12:42:47 AM »
Good post.

I really like how Klopp has built this side. We have the GK, CB, DM, AM and striker. The core players of any side. We paid good money to get Alisson, VVD and Fabinho, but it was the right thing to do. We also aim to use our best players as much as we can. Two straight CL Finals and losing out on the PL title with a nose length should tell us we are on to something with that approach.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #11 on: December 30, 2019, 01:02:31 AM »
I like this post OP!

I was sharing these same sentiments to my Dad the other day, that I love the fact our success is built on a team ethic.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #12 on: December 30, 2019, 02:28:41 AM »
I listed our first team squad in the Transfer thread to get a grasp of how the numbers are in homegrown and non-homegrown. With the greater scope of scouting talent in the wider market, the 17 non-homegrown slots are obviously at a premium, and those occupying them have to justify their place. It struck me how the 13 members listed were indeed justifying their place. I tried to mark out those who may be considered marginal and were dispensable should we find better, and the closest I could find were Lovren (the oldest of 3 non-VVD CBs), Shaqiri, and Origi, all of whom have contributed substantially to recent successes. In the past there were always non-homegrowns who were eminently dispensable, who were occupying a spot and considerable wages for little return. In this squad, there are none.

I think this is by some distance the most reliable squad depth we've ever had. There are mentions of how difficult we'd find things if Van Dijk was out for any length of time. Well there aren't many CBs in the world who are his level, so obviously there would be some fall. But the performances of his partners would mark them out as the star CBs in any other PL team. So even if there is some falldown in quality if VVD is out for a while, it's not a problem that's easily solveable, but we've gone as far as is realistic to solving it.

Does anyone here play FM? Go through the database and look for LC, RC, or that holy grail, RLC. If these letters combine with good physical stats, we're probably looking at them.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #13 on: December 30, 2019, 05:20:01 AM »
That's the clever bit of squad-building that goes unnoticed. We are maybe a bit light on the wide areas, but we have invested heavily in the middle of the park with versatile midfielders who can fill in if needed in the wide areas. We have 8 midfield players + Jones and many of them can play in the fornt 3 like Ox, Naby, Lallana and Shaq or in the back 4 like Fabi, Hendo, Milner, and even Gini. Thats where the versatility comes from. We'll lose Lallana maybe in the summer, but we've got Minamino coming in to keep the numbers. If anything, I'd expect us to get yet one more in there because that is where Klopp likes to build from. Id expect another attacking player who can play in midfield. We don't have a single out and out striker in the squad because that's not part of our system. We want players who can do more than just score goals.

At the minute we only have our starting XI from today + Milner, Naby, Divock fit among the senior players but we still look like we don't have big trouble with fitness just yet.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #14 on: December 30, 2019, 06:07:54 AM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on December 30, 2019, 12:23:50 AM
I would argue at least 5 of our players now get into a world best 11.  Cult of the team.

I agree, however it would be the 6 other players who would get in the way of allowing them to play like a team.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #15 on: December 30, 2019, 06:30:52 AM »
Reminds me of a story I heard about the Corrs:

When asked if they attracted groupies, they said they did. But the poor blokes who got backstage would look at the three of them and not know which one to go for.

It used to just be the front three, but four seasons in Klopp's created an entire team of Corrs birds.

With Henderson as the bloke I guess, though even he looks tasty on occasion.

The answer's easy by the way: The drummer.


Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #16 on: December 30, 2019, 08:12:53 AM »
Shock horror, 11 quality player's it better than 1 or 2.

Great post.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #17 on: December 30, 2019, 09:35:33 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 30, 2019, 05:20:01 AM
That's the clever bit of squad-building that goes unnoticed. We are maybe a bit light on the wide areas, but we have invested heavily in the middle of the park with versatile midfielders who can fill in if needed in the wide areas. We have 8 midfield players + Jones and many of them can play in the fornt 3 like Ox, Naby, Lallana and Shaq or in the back 4 like Fabi, Hendo, Milner, and even Gini. Thats where the versatility comes from. We'll lose Lallana maybe in the summer, but we've got Minamino coming in to keep the numbers. If anything, I'd expect us to get yet one more in there because that is where Klopp likes to build from. Id expect another attacking player who can play in midfield. We don't have a single out and out striker in the squad because that's not part of our system. We want players who can do more than just score goals.

At the minute we only have our starting XI from today + Milner, Naby, Divock fit among the senior players but we still look like we don't have big trouble with fitness just yet.

Minamino was like a piece of the jigsaw that fits all 4 corners. Klopp couldn't contain his glee when he described how he can play across the front line and has done so for Salzburg. Imagine if Klopp got his hands on a young Niclas Alexandersson (D/M/F RLC).
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #18 on: December 30, 2019, 09:46:12 AM »
Great post and very eloquently put. You are spot on, he has been building a quality squad with good players. Building the red machine and making sure each component part has a replacement when required. The mouth watering thing is, the machine has not been completed yet. Maybe it never will, maybe it is just an ongoing project now that every incumbent manager will have to continue fixing and amending to keep it purring. The red machine forever! YNWA!
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #19 on: December 30, 2019, 10:01:42 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on December 30, 2019, 12:10:23 AM
Is it really that difficult to spell our star defenders name correctly? Who is this Van Dyke you speak of?

Reminds me of my arl feller who steadfastly pronounced Steve Heighway as 'Heyway' despite all evidence to the contrary.  ::)
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #20 on: December 30, 2019, 10:24:26 AM »
Cracking post Fitzy,  This bit below for me is exactly where my head is at..I really cant name the best and find myself agonising over choosing my favourite player.

The point is that Klopp wanted a team filled with such quality that it would be almost impossible to name the best player  you can have your favourite but I defy anyone to argue with absolute confidence who is the absolute best footballer at the club. Gone are the days when we pinned our hopes on Fowler or Owen or Gerrard, etc. What we see now is a team of best players  an 11 man team.

Edit, and just on that concept was Coutinho that last talisman and the selling of him allowed us to really push on?
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #21 on: December 30, 2019, 10:31:37 AM »
Not to denigrate the post to much - but my kids got the Liverpool calendars for Christmas and you're looking through the players going 'bit tough on Milner not getting in....no Matip etc).

You realise what a great all round team we have.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #22 on: December 30, 2019, 10:33:29 AM »
Lovely Fitzy.

I had 606 on yesterday evening and a Liverpool fan called in saying we couldn't think of the title as done because we aren't playing good football and City's squad had so much quality in depth, whereas we didn't.

It was nice to hear that and just think, "we have a far more balanced squad than they do".
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #23 on: December 30, 2019, 10:58:29 AM »
brilliant post. this should be on the front page all day everyday

Previously, our best player is the stand out talent and it seems like the whole cast is being supported by a rather thin beam

This team is so much different assembled by klopp is so much different. The team is now the star of the squad.

It took a while to get here but I don't think that this is our strongest squad. They are capable of being even better which is a pretty scary thought for our opposition but music to our ears.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #24 on: December 30, 2019, 11:52:42 AM »
Quote from: Defendant on December 30, 2019, 06:30:52 AM
Reminds me of a story I heard about the Corrs:

When asked if they attracted groupies, they said they did. But the poor blokes who got backstage would look at the three of them and not know which one to go for.

It used to just be the front three, but four seasons in Klopp's created an entire team of Corrs birds.

With Henderson as the bloke I guess, though even he looks tasty on occasion.

The answer's easy by the way: The drummer.
It's gotta be Andrea!
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #25 on: December 30, 2019, 12:58:34 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on December 30, 2019, 11:52:42 AM
It's gotta be Andrea!

"I'd push the brother out of the room. Get the other 3, bend them all over, do the drummer, the lead singer, and that one who plays violin."
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #26 on: December 30, 2019, 02:59:35 PM »
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:23:30 PM »
Paul Joyce: Liverpool have had 16 different goalscorers in the PL this season, more than any other side.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1212393331956895744?s=21

Emphasises the team mentality. No longer looking to a goal getter to save the day.
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:32:25 PM »
I enjoyed reading that Fitz. Food for thought definitely.

I suppose this what the older lads/lasses who recall the halcyon days were getting at when they repeatedly drummed it in- "No player is more important than the club." A tradition encapsulated in a saying.
I remember Fat Scouser used to say that a lot.

To be honest, we didn't REALLY suffer from the talisman syndrome as much, nor did we buy into it wholesale. On the whole Liverpool fans accepted that players come and go... UNTIL Mascherano, Xabi and finally Torres.
Owen was another story, because he was a local lad so there was another element to it.

With Torres one could see that there was a little bit of this syndrome brewing somewhere deep within the fanbase, since it really was a punch to the gut for some; but it immediately died down after that as many of us got "burned". The evidence of this is clear for all to see in the case of Suarez- and then Coutinho.
Until then (Torres)- and since then, we have not really bought into the cult of the talisman- THANKS TO the older generation.

Klopp has gone and shown us where that came from and how it is to be within a fully functional team. Without that part- a team functioning optimally and where every individual contributes to the whole, the deification of players isn't a good thing for anyone associated with the club.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:54:55 PM »
Completely agree with the major premise here that having a strong squad is more important than having the odd star player.
But I'm really not sure about the Sturridge narrative here. What did for him sadly was not the kind of player he was, but his complete inability to stay fit. I mean if Klopp genuinely had the opportunity to play and coach peak Sturridge with a resilient body, do we really think he would not have?
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 04:02:30 PM »
As Shankly once eluded to, Its socialist football.

Where everyone's contribution is equally important, and the spoils are shared out just as equally.


Only, it's not that simple.

We have at least one excellent component in every position on the pitch, yet, with their technical ability, and almost certainly the camaraderie and togetherness shown by the players, the willingness to run through brick walls for each other, and never say die attitude, we're actually greater than the sum of our parts.

We've become a well oiled winning machine.

And I suspect, one that Herr Klopp hasn't quite finished yet.

May it long continue.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:37:01 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 03:54:55 PM
Completely agree with the major premise here that having a strong squad is more important than having the odd star player.
But I'm really not sure about the Sturridge narrative here. What did for him sadly was not the kind of player he was, but his complete inability to stay fit. I mean if Klopp genuinely had the opportunity to play and coach peak Sturridge with a resilient body, do we really think he would not have?
This was kind of my point - Sturridge never showed his true self which is why Klopp never built the team or squad around him. His fitness record was so patchy that Klopp never invested in the idea of Sturridge as the main man.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:44:37 PM »
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on December 30, 2019, 12:58:34 PM
"I'd push the brother out of the room. Get the other 3, bend them all over, do the drummer, the lead singer, and that one who plays violin."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:37:01 PM
This was kind of my point - Sturridge never showed his true self which is why Klopp never built the team or squad around him. His fitness record was so patchy that Klopp never invested in the idea of Sturridge as the main man.

Ah I see, fair enough.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:44:00 PM »
I've only just read this, it's a very good and accurate point, well made.
Ta mate.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:42:35 PM »
An entire team of people that are not only virtuosos but each one will carry that fucking piano on his back if he has to.
