When Liverpool beat Southampton 6-1 in the League Cup it was early December of 2015 and Jurgen Klopp has been in post as Liverpools manager for just under two months. Green shoots of recovery were emerging despite results remaining pretty inconsistent. The victory against Southampton was extremely impressive and saw new signing, Divok Origi, net a hattrick in what was to become a fruitful season for the young Belgian. However, it was the clinical finishing of Daniel Sturridge that caught the eye as he scored two excellent goals on his return to fitness and a first team berth.



'Now I know what everybody is talking about, said the Liverpool manager when asked about Sturridges performance that night. This was a well-timed public backing of a striker who had spent the previous 12 months in and out of the starting XI due to a range of muscle injuries that had blighted his progress. Klopps support of Sturridge was precisely what all Liverpool supporters wanted to hear; they rubbed their hands together as the sides talisman was back and firing and showing the manager just what he can do. However, in private it was very likely that Klopp was already planning for life without Sturridge  a prospect that would have appalled supporters had he shared his feelings that night. Indeed, the scorer of Southamptons goal, Sadio Mane, was to be bought six months later and would signpost the end of days for Sturridges role as Liverpools go-to goal-getter.



Although Sturridge left the club this past summer, his role in the squad was never the central figure fans expected it to be upon Klopps arrival. Nothing of the sort, in fact and this is a very important detail in how the manager has built what we see today; a team without a single standout individual...we now see lots of them.



Going back further than Sturridge, the post-golden era (1990 onwards) for Liverpool Football Club has been characterised by pretty good sides sprinkled with one or two outstanding talents that carried the hopes of fans and teammates alike. For a while it was Fowler with McManaman in support; then Owen was the undisputed match winner before the emergence of Gerrard as the quintessential one man team that carried a very mixed set of footballers to heights many of them may not have expected to hit. The relatively short cameos from the world class talents of Torres and Suarez helped furnish teams with lesser-lights in the same way that previous greats had done so.



As fans, we accepted this state of affairs. We invested heavily in the notion of the heroic talisman who would drag us to sporadic successes in the cups and occasional league games against mightier opponents. This was our normal. Liverpool didnt have the resources to build a team full of stars so we were glad that we had one or two to entertain and delight but, ultimately it was a flawed approach and one that would perennially disappoint. Theres no doubt that Jurgen Klopp knew this from Day One. While we were seeking to see our team built around Sturridge, Klopp saw the folly in such a hollow mind-set.



In fact, since joining Liverpool, Klopp has removed the cult of the talisman. This isnt to say that individual players  e.g. Mane, Salah, van Dyke and Alisson  havent been hugely influential and vital in the evolution of Klopps Liverpool; but theres never been a moment when an individual trumped the collective. The sale of Phillipe Coutinho is evidence of this; selling an excellent talent without any marked long-term damage.

While this approach from Klopp has been very obvious, its taken fans a while to fully get on board with the idea that any single player is not instrumental in the teams ongoing progress. I bet that even readers of this will say Well, this is all well and good but what if van Dyke got injured?



Its a reasonable question, but the treatment of Sturridge would indicate that Klopp has grown the squad in such a way that the wheels will not fall off based on a single injury. His succession planning has accommodated the loss of key men. Indeed, Klopp wasnt going to gamble Liverpools future on the basis of hoping Sturridge would stay fit and nor has he built this red machine to collapse even if the main man at the back was out injured. Just go back to November when Fabinho suffered a bad injury  this was a player heralded as the leagues best DM by fans and pundits. But look at the results since that happened; Liverpool havent missed a beat.



The point is that Klopp wanted a team filled with such quality that it would be almost impossible to name the best player  you can have your favourite but I defy anyone to argue with absolute confidence who is the absolute best footballer at the club. Gone are the days when we pinned our hopes on Fowler or Owen or Gerrard, etc. What we see now is a team of best players  an 11 man team.

