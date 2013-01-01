Poll

Which chocolate is last out of the tin when you have a box of Celebrations?

Bounty
Galaxy
Galaxy Caramel
Mars
Maltesers
Milky Way
Snickers
Twix
Other..please explain
Author Topic: Mars Celebrations  (Read 352 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

Mars Celebrations
« on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 PM »
I saw a post on Twitter about Celebrations and they ranked Bounty dead last  ???

In our household Milky Way is always last out of the tin. I just thought I'd start a light hearted poll to see what others thought

How about you guys?
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 PM »
I'm viewed as a bit of a freak for loving Bounty bars. Got kids who like Milky Ways. It's a tough call but I'm going for the humble Mars itself.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 PM »
I'm one of those weird eaters that eats things I like the least first, so I am motivated to finish  ;D On that basis, I save Maltesers to the end.
Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:45 PM »
Galaxy caramel are way too sweet; they end up in the bin.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline stoa

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 PM »
Bounty is what perverts eat. That's a scientific fact...
Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:20:00 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:18:57 PM
Bounty is what perverts eat. That's a scientific fact...
:-X
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline WorldChampions

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:22:09 PM »
Maltesers are the worst.

Snickers and Bounty are the best, I'm told that's controversial!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 PM »
I like Bounty's but I'm not convinced they taste as nice in Celebrations, for whatever reason.
Offline Alf

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:23:20 PM
I like Bounty's but I'm not convinced they taste as nice in Celebrations, for whatever reason.

Agree with that, I don't think they've got the chocolate to coconut ratio right.
Offline Samie

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 PM »
Maltesers.
Offline Jul Chrimbo?

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 PM »
This is going to be like the general election. All the weirdos will unite around the Bounty (Tories) and win it with a minority meanwhile the sensible folk will be split between all the normal choices.  :P
Offline Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:48:31 PM »
Bounty is one of the first I go for. Maltesers last.
Offline Welshred

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 PM »
Bounty and if you don't leave those to fester until they eventually dissolve their nutrients back into the earth then you need to be banned from here forever.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:57:19 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:13:19 PM
I'm one of those weird eaters that eats things I like the least first, so I am motivated to finish  ;D On that basis, I save Maltesers to the end.
i do exactly the same ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 PM »
Ill eat the whole fucking lot in one sitting to be quite honest with you. But Mars and Milky Ways are the blandest and therefore normally the last to go.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:50:50 PM
I saw a post on Twitter about Celebrations and they ranked Bounty dead last  ???

In our household Milky Way is always last out of the tin. I just thought I'd start a light hearted poll to see what others thought

How about you guys?

Completely correct behaviour.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 PM »
Love Bounty bars so leave them till last that is unless I'm sharing the box with others.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SP

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:13:19 PM
I'm one of those weird eaters that eats things I like the least first, so I am motivated to finish  ;D On that basis, I save Maltesers to the end.

Too little competition in your household.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 PM »
Topic has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:54:30 PM
Topic has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this. @
R.I.P Topic; gone but not forgotten  :'(
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Samie

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 PM »
Topic was shit.  :D
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:18:57 PM
Bounty is what perverts eat. That's a scientific fact...

Well slap me in makeup and buy me a tutu because I love them.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:27:11 PM »
Twix and Mars. Disgusting things, especially Mars. Maltesers and Bounty are the best ones but I don't buy Celebrations these days, the bad chocolates outweigh the good. Roses and Dairy Box are pure heaven.
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Yesterday at 11:27:11 PM
Twix and Mars. Disgusting things, especially Mars. Maltesers and Bounty are the best ones but I don't buy Celebrations these days, the bad chocolates outweigh the good. Roses and Dairy Box are pure heaven.

Roses are shite these days. Theyre just all creamy ones, crap variations.
Offline Samie

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM »
Aye, Roses seem to have gone downhill for a long time now.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:52:52 PM »
All mainstream chocolate has hasn't it?

I'd rather have a huge box full of Tony's bars, regardless of price.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:02:48 PM
Topic was shit.  :D
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AZzaYz80QDA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AZzaYz80QDA</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:04:11 AM »
I've put Bounty, though strictly speaking they never get eaten as they go straight into the bin before I tackle any of the actually nice tasting selections
Online kavah

Re: Mars Celebrations
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:13:21 AM »
unable to choose - I actually like a bounty  ;D

Also, so the Yanks can vote:

Three Musketeers = Milky Way
Milky Way = Mars
Snickers is internationally known as Snickers so no surprises there
Almond Joy - Bounty
