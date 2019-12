Was thinking the other day that New Year is surely the absolute worst time to set resolutions. January already is the worst month for various reasons, seasonal affective disorder, being skint etc. Seems like it would make more sense to start these resolutions March/April.



For me it's a great time. It's always been the best time to kick the bottle for a bit, after have the mother of all hangovers after Xmas, nobody wants to go out in Jan and you need something to focus on to get you through the barron months. Something about the winter makes me more reflective and with a bit of time off I can clear the head and put some plans in place.It's scary to think that 2020 might be the year I see the reds lifting the league. That alone is enough to cure any SAD.