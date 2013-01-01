Was there a presser for this?
people like big dick nick.
People are vastly underestimating the effect playing less than 48 hours after your last game can have on your body as well. Our extra day of rest gives us a big advantage today. They'll rotate or be knackered.
Plus were just a much better side at Home as well
As i said in the other thread, remember when we played City new years eve that time, than played Sunderland away on the 2nd January, less than 48 hours break, we struggled big time at Sunderland after the effort we put in to beat City, & got away point at Sunderland, big squads can cope with short turnarounds, don't think Wolves have a big squad.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]