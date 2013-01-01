« previous next »
Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec

Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #120 on: Today at 10:29:33 AM
People are vastly underestimating the effect playing less than 48 hours after your last game can have on your body as well. Our extra day of rest gives us a big advantage today. They'll rotate or be knackered.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #121 on: Today at 10:30:23 AM
Was there a presser for this?
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #122 on: Today at 10:36:49 AM
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:30:23 AM
Was there a presser for this?

I think they combined it with the post-match Leicester from what I saw.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #123 on: Today at 10:45:34 AM
We should be right up for it in the stands today. Make it horrible for them and sing our lads to another 3 points.

Wolves are likely to rotate here. If not, they'll probably be pretty tired and we'll have a massive edge.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #124 on: Today at 10:47:22 AM
A certain symmetry to end the decade with Wolves at home. It was around this time in 2010 where the Hodges goose was finally cooked. Lets hope for better tonight!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #125 on: Today at 10:47:56 AM
Expect to see 4231 today.

Shaqiri back in, Origi too.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #126 on: Today at 10:52:30 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:29:33 AM
People are vastly underestimating the effect playing less than 48 hours after your last game can have on your body as well. Our extra day of rest gives us a big advantage today. They'll rotate or be knackered.
Plus were just a much better side at Home as well
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #127 on: Today at 10:54:56 AM
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:52:30 AM
Plus were just a much better side at Home as well

Yep. I'm also hoping the performance against Leicester was indicative of an improvement in our play for the second half of the season, too.

I mean, imagine how good we'll be when we start playing well most weeks!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #128 on: Today at 10:57:32 AM
I don't see them not making any changes for this. They're in a good place in the league and burning out the squad with just 48 hours in between matches could negatively impact their performances in the next few matches after us plus it could lead to injuries which would be even worse. I expect us to make a couple too. As long as we get the three points it doesn't matter.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #129 on: Today at 10:59:51 AM
Like the other 37 finals we have this season, this is a must win, treat every game like a final till its mathematically done. Think this will go a similar way to the last game of last season, be nice to see Anfield up for it.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #130 on: Today at 11:17:12 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:29:33 AM
People are vastly underestimating the effect playing less than 48 hours after your last game can have on your body as well. Our extra day of rest gives us a big advantage today. They'll rotate or be knackered.

As i said in the other thread, remember when we played City new years eve that time, than played Sunderland away on the 2nd January, less than 48 hours break, we struggled big time at Sunderland after the effort we put in to beat City, & got away point at Sunderland, big squads can cope with short turnarounds, don't think Wolves have a big squad.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 11:17:12 AM
As i said in the other thread, remember when we played City new years eve that time, than played Sunderland away on the 2nd January, less than 48 hours break, we struggled big time at Sunderland after the effort we put in to beat City, & got away point at Sunderland, big squads can cope with short turnarounds, don't think Wolves have a big squad.

I remember we only made 1 change to the side that beat City only 48 hours before that. We may have made more but not sure how many options we had.
